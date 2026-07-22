Mamdani minced no words.

“My administration has reviewed every avenue available under applicable law to determine whether New York City could execute the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant if Benjamin Netanyahu came here. It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant. The federal government, however, does, and I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant.

“And I want to be equally clear: Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal at large.”

(Scroll to the bottom if you want to watch the entire statement-I’ve embedded the video there.)

I had mixed feelings listening to the statement New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani released Tuesday about Benjamin Netanyahu.

But then I realized the mixed feelings weren’t about the moral clarity of what he said. They were about the political efficacy of it — was this a wise move, politically? That’s where the mixed feelings came in.

Well, forget about politics for a minute.

Let’s stay in the morality lane.

First, he wasn’t saying that out of the blue or just pronouncing a criminal based on his own assessment. The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for Netanyahu’s arrest. The warrant charges him with alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity—including starvation as a method of warfare, murder, persecution and other inhumane acts.

My own judgment: I believe Netanyahu’s prosecution of the war in Gaza constitutes genocide. I do not use that word casually. I use it because the destruction has been so extensive, the deprivation so deliberate, and the treatment of Palestinian civilian life so consistently indifferent that I no longer find the narrower vocabulary adequate.

October 7 was a horrifying atrocity. Approximately 1,200 people were killed, many of them civilians, and hundreds were taken hostage. Women were raped and mutilated. No morally serious account of this war can omit that.

But neither can October 7 provide an unlimited moral license for what followed, yet that is precisely how Netanyahu seemed to process it. The horror of one crime does not invalidate the rules governing the response to it. Self-defense is not a blank check, and victimhood does not confer immunity from becoming a perpetrator.

I don’t consider my position to be anti-Israel, and certainly not anti-semitic. It’s anti-Netanyahu. Period. Netanyahu is not Israel, any more than Donald Trump is America. Condemning Netanyahu is not condemning the Israeli people, including the many Israelis who despise him, blame him for the failures surrounding October 7 and have demonstrated repeatedly against his government.

So, reduced to its essentials, I find myself in substantial agreement with Mamdani. Netanyahu should face legal accountability. Personally, I would be gratified to see the ICC warrant executed.

But that’s just me, a citizen with a keyboard, saying it.

I am not the mayor of New York.

And that is where the matter becomes more complicated.

A controversy Mamdani created, sort of

The statement was not issued because an organized movement was pressuring Mamdani to send the New York Police Department after Netanyahu.

The pressure was more direct—and, in a sense, more legitimate. Mamdani had created the issue himself.

During his mayoral campaign, he promised that Netanyahu would be arrested if he came to New York. With Netanyahu expected to attend the United Nations General Assembly in September, he recently acknowledged that his administration had been examining whether the city actually possessed the legal authority to carry out that promise.

The obvious question followed: Could he actually do what he had said?

His lawyers concluded that he could not.

New York City has no independent legal authority to execute an ICC warrant. The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute, foreign policy is overwhelmingly a federal responsibility, and the legal treatment of visiting foreign leaders is largely governed by federal law rather than municipal power.

Tuesday’s statement was therefore partly a retreat—but a responsible one.

Mamdani did not pretend that moral conviction could create legal authority where none existed. He consulted the city’s lawyers, received an answer and accepted the limits of his office.

There is something important in that.

We have become accustomed to politicians—most conspicuously Donald Trump—treating the law as an inconvenience to be bullied, ignored or reinterpreted whenever it obstructs the desired outcome. Mamdani did not do that here. He did not order city officials to manufacture an arrest power. He did not claim an emergency exception. He did not suggest that being morally certain entitled him to act illegally.

He said, in effect:

“I believe this should happen. But I do not possess the lawful authority to make it happen.”

That is not weakness.

It is one of the foundations of democratic government.

The difference between a citizen and a mayor

As a private citizen, I can say that I would like to see Benjamin Netanyahu arrested.

I can look at the devastation in Gaza, consider the findings that led the International Criminal Court to issue its warrant, and conclude that the world would be better served if he were held accountable before a court of law.

A mayor occupies a different moral position.

Public office does not eliminate moral judgment, nor should it. But it imposes an additional obligation: to distinguish between what one believes justice requires and what the law authorizes one to do.

That distinction lies at the heart of the rule of law.

We rightly criticize officials who excuse injustice by saying their hands are tied. But we should also be wary of officials who believe the intensity of their convictions allows them to exceed their legal authority. History is filled with leaders who believed the righteousness of their cause justified abandoning procedural limits.

Mamdani avoided that trap operationally. He acknowledged that he could not execute the warrant.

The harder question is whether he exercised the same discipline rhetorically.

What Mamdani left out

The most significant weakness in the statement is what it does not say.

It never mentions October 7.

I think that’s a mistake.

I understand why many defenders of Palestine resist the insistence that every discussion of Gaza begin with a ritual recitation of Israeli suffering and the atrocity that was October 7. Palestinian deaths should not require an Israeli preface before they can be acknowledged. Too often that demand becomes a way of ensuring Palestinian suffering is always treated as secondary.

But this was different.

This was not a statement about one bombing, one aid convoy or one military operation. It was a sweeping moral indictment of Israel’s prime minister, delivered by the mayor of a city that is home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel.

In that setting, acknowledging October 7 would not have weakened Mamdani’s case.

It would have strengthened it.

He could have said something like this:

October 7 was an unspeakable crime. Hamas murdered civilians, took hostages and inflicted trauma that Israelis will carry for generations. But no crime, however monstrous, gives a government the right to answer by destroying an entire civilian society.

That would have made the principle unmistakable.

Atrocities remain atrocities regardless of who commits them.

By omitting October 7 altogether, Mamdani unnecessarily made it easier for critics to argue that he recognizes Palestinian suffering but not Israeli suffering.

Whether fair or not, that omission weakened an otherwise compelling moral argument.

The danger of moral simplification

There is another sentence that gives me pause.

“Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in New York City.”

I understand the sentiment.

I share much of it.

But New York is not merely Mamdani’s city in a personal sense. It is a global city. It is the home of the United Nations. It routinely hosts dictators, autocrats and leaders whose records are deeply troubling because diplomacy often requires conversations with people we despise.

A mayor may condemn them.

He may protest them.

He may refuse to honor them.

But “welcome” is an awkward concept for a city whose international role sometimes requires receiving people it has every reason to condemn. Netanyahu is not the first and he won’t be the last. The UN matters, and New York’s role hosting the UN is complicated.

That does not mean Netanyahu deserves immunity from criticism.

It simply means that New York’s role in the world is larger than the preferences of any one mayor. It’s not “just a city” — it’s the seat of the United Nations.

Law cannot substitute for conscience

And yet the legal answer cannot end the discussion.

The United States has created an uncomfortable double standard.

We readily invoke international law when it applies to our adversaries. We celebrate ICC warrants for some leaders.

But when the court acts against the leader of an American ally, Washington suddenly discovers profound objections to the court’s legitimacy.

That inconsistency weakens the very idea of international law.

If the laws of war mean anything, they cannot depend upon whether the accused is an ally or an adversary.

The ICC warrant does not establish Netanyahu’s guilt.

It establishes that there are sufficient grounds for him to answer the allegations before a court.

That is how justice is supposed to work.

Moral clarity and official restraint

This is where I ultimately come down.

I believe Mamdani is substantially right about Benjamin Netanyahu.

I believe the destruction of Gaza has crossed the line from military response into a sustained assault upon Palestinian civilian society.

I believe the United States has enabled that destruction through military, financial and diplomatic support.

And I believe Netanyahu should answer before an international court.

But I also believe Mamdani’s position carries obligations beyond moral condemnation.

He should have acknowledged October 7—not as an excuse for Gaza, but as evidence that his compassion extends equally to Israeli and Palestinian civilians.

He should continue to distinguish between Netanyahu and Israel, just as the rest of us should distinguish between opposition to the Netanyahu government and hostility toward the Jewish people.

And he must recognize that believing an arrest is morally justified does not mean he possesses the authority to order one.

On that final point, I believe he acted responsibly.

He made a campaign promise whose legality was uncertain.

Once in office, he asked his lawyers to determine whether he could legally fulfill it.

They told him he could not.

He accepted that answer while refusing to abandon his underlying moral judgment.

That is not surrender.

It is the difference between activism and governing.

As for me, my own conclusion is simpler.

I detest Benjamin Netanyahu.

I believe he has inflicted an almost unimaginable catastrophe upon Gaza, damaged Israel morally as well as strategically, and relied upon American political protection to avoid meaningful accountability.

Personally, I would welcome the execution of the ICC warrant.

But that’s just me.

Anyway, it’s not going to happen in New York.

And so it goes.

MS Note: Not sure how this one is gong to land. I’m very interested in the comments. It’s complicated for sure. I just hope I made it very clear that he issue is Benjamin Netanyahu - not Israel, or Israelis, or Jews for that matter. One singular politician.

Here is the full specch.

