DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Karenza's avatar
Karenza
7h

I agree with you substantially Michael. But if we say that Mamdani’s denunciation of Netanyahu should have included an acknowledgement of the atrocity that was Oct 7, I think we must also require an acknowledgement of the many years of persecution suffered by the Palestinians leading up to and beyond that date. The rule of law must prevail in all circumstances, not just those that suit our perception at any given moment. The scales of justice must be balanced and I say this as a woman of Jewish descent.

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
7h

The utter indifference to human welfare by Netanyahu's government became clear to me on September 9, 2025, when the Israeli government ordered every resident of Gaza City, the most heavily populated portion of Gaza to go to the south IMMEDIATELY. Heavy bombardment started that day and continued into the next day. Fifty residents of Gaza City were killed by this bombardment. Think about it, young or old or sick, leave your home without any certainty of seeing of your environment again, or stay and hope the bombs fall on the next house. Many left and were later bombed in the south, and many stayed and were later bombed in the north. Talk about collective punishment and indifference to civilian life.

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