DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe C's avatar
Joe C
6h

Good analysis. I'd feel better if Governor Andy Beshear reported a conversation with him. That doesn't seem like much to ask for his staff to set up.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Sellers
TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
6hEdited

If there is a conspiracy to keep Mitch "alive," it doesn't have to run through November. It only has to survive to August 4, the day *after* the cutoff for a special election to fill the vacancy until January. The Kentucky GOP is afraid that if such an election were held, Thomas Massie could enter it and win, which would really upset the Kentucky GOP's applecart. That deadline is only 22 days from now, much easier to maintain without further appearances from Mitch.

Remember, with today's GOP, assuming the worst about anything they do is always the most likely.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture