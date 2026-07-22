Donald Trump has always operated on the assumption that his political base will follow him almost anywhere.

The latest polling on the Iran war suggests that assumption may finally be approaching its limit.

A new Politico/Public First survey finds that only 37 percent of self-identified MAGA voters now believe the United States should continue the war even if it increases costs at home. That is down sharply from 50 percent in May. Another 37 percent say the war should continue only if it does not raise American prices, while 19 percent now say the United States should get out regardless of the economic consequences.

‘A politically impossible situation’_ New poll shows Trump voters losing patience with Iran war - POLITICO.pdf

That does not mean MAGA has suddenly turned pacifist. It means something potentially more dangerous for Trump: his supporters are beginning to separate their loyalty to him from their willingness to absorb the consequences of his decisions.

Support in Principle, Resistance in Practice

At first glance, the Politico findings seem to conflict with another recent poll.

The Economist/YouGov survey conducted July 10–13 found that MAGA Republicans still overwhelmingly defend the original decision to go to war. Seventy-seven percent called it the right decision, while only 5 percent called it wrong.

But the two polls are asking different questions—and the gap between their answers may tell us more than either result by itself.

Asked whether Trump was right to launch the war, MAGA voters remain intensely loyal. Asked whether the war should continue when it means higher gasoline prices and greater economic pain, that support fractures almost exactly down the middle.

In other words, the base still wants to believe Trump was right. It is becoming much less certain that proving him right is worth the price.

That is a particularly serious problem because the price is no longer theoretical. In the Politico poll, 57 percent of MAGA voters blamed the Iran war for rising gasoline prices. Among Trump voters who do not identify as MAGA, the figure was 63 percent.

Trump therefore cannot easily persuade his supporters that the economic damage has nothing to do with him. They already understand the chain of causation: the war disrupted oil supplies, the disruption raised fuel prices, and those higher prices are reaching directly into their household budgets.

This Is Bigger Than One Poll

The broader polling picture is remarkably consistent.

A July Reuters/Ipsos survey found that only 37 percent of Americans approved of renewed U.S. strikes against Iran. Half said the war had not been worth its costs, 60 percent expected it to make gasoline prices worse, and 79 percent believed American involvement would continue for an extended period.

Quinnipiac found in June that 60 percent of registered voters believed the military action was not worth it, compared with 34 percent who thought it was. Trump’s handling of Iran drew just 34 percent approval and 62 percent disapproval.

The Economist/YouGov poll found that 57 percent now regard going to war as the wrong decision, up from 51 percent in April. Sixty-five percent want the United States to strike a deal and end the conflict as soon as possible. Nearly half expect the war to last at least another year.

These surveys use different samples, methodologies and wording, so their numbers should not be mashed together as though they were one enormous poll. But they are all describing the same political landscape: Americans do not believe the war is going well, do not believe it will end soon and increasingly do not believe its benefits justify its costs.

The only major reservoir of support remaining is Trump’s MAGA base. And even there, support appears much stronger as an expression of tribal loyalty than as a willingness to accept an expensive and indefinite war.

The America First Contradiction

This was always the vulnerability in Trump’s Iran policy.

He built his movement partly by denouncing the foreign-policy establishment for wasting American lives and money in open-ended Middle Eastern wars. He portrayed himself as the president who would compel other countries to respect American power without dragging the United States into another Iraq.

Now he is asking his followers to support precisely the kind of conflict he taught them to despise: escalating, costly, difficult to define and lacking a plausible endpoint.

So far, most MAGA voters have resolved that contradiction by trusting Trump personally. They may dislike the war, but they assume he must possess some plan, some hidden leverage or some imminent victory that will vindicate the whole enterprise.

That belief becomes harder to sustain with every American casualty, every failed ceasefire and every trip to a gas station.

Trump can probably survive his critics calling the war reckless. What he may not survive politically is his own voters concluding that it is pointless.

And that appears to be where the numbers are moving.

Not toward a dramatic MAGA rebellion. Not yet.

But toward something almost as consequential: a growing unwillingness to keep paying for Donald Trump’s war merely because Donald Trump insists that it must continue.

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Sources

Politico/Public First poll, July 22, 2026:

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/07/22/poll-maga-souring-iran-war-costs-trump-01006976

Economist/YouGov, July 14, 2026:

https://yougov.com/en-us/articles/55176-maga-republicans-still-support-iran-war-but-most-americans-say-it-was-wrong-decision-july-10-13-2026-economist-yougov-poll



Reuters/Ipsos, July 13, 2026:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/americans-expect-prolonged-us-iran-war-ceasefire-falters-reutersipsos-poll-finds-2026-07-13/



Quinnipiac University Poll, June 24, 2026:

https://poll.qu.edu/poll-release?releaseid=3961



Reuters/Ipsos, June 23, 2026:

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/few-us-say-iran-war-was-worth-it-trump-approval-ties-lowest-term-reutersipsos-2026-06-23/

