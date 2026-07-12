DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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dlnevins's avatar
dlnevins
1m

WOW! I was off-line yesterday, so your post is the first news I heard of Senator Graham’s death.

I just rushed a $250 campaign donation to Dr. Andrews. If we can flip South Carolina, it would be wonderful!

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Patrick P's avatar
Patrick P
7m

A Lindsey Graham Poem

Lindsey, the Senator, is a peculiar fellow

He is all pudgy and soft, and oh so mellow

As a puppy senator, he chose a wise master

He learned to sit and heel but then came disaster

His master senator took sick, receiving a higher call

The death of McCain led to the puppy senator's downfall

Insecure, Lindsey always wanted to be his own boss

He learned the master's talk, but it was ruff after his loss

He barked like John, but his bark held no bite

Lindsey hanged with the big dogs, but he couldn't fight

He gravitated to a big loud dog, aiming to please

Lindsey forgot his puppy lessons, not to tease

He found a new Trump master all covered with fleas

Poor little Lindsey fell victim to the political disease

He followed his new master learning corrupt games

Poor little Lindsey is now going down in flames

A once promising puppy senator is now full of disease

Looking bloated and unhealthy and covered in fleas

It's a sad story of a puppy who forgot a wise master's teachings

Left bloated and alone trying to remember John's preachings

Lindsey is in a fight for his life to see who gets to live in the doghouse

He doesn't want to give it up and he is promising to delouse

The people in the S. C. Kennel feel bad for Lindsey

He came back to the kennel a poor sight to see

Looking bloated and sadder filled with political disease

No one wanted to go near him. He was all covered in fleas

A DC tragedy that happens all too often

Puppy Senator getting too close to the DC oven

The oven heat at first, feels warm and comfortable

Staying too long, getting too close leads to trouble

Lindsey is older but not wiser with a bark that rings hollow

He is a spectacle and too much for the voters to swallow.

A promising young Senator's story and his downfall.

Death comes to everyone, even senators get the call.

Pass on the love and leave the hate behind. Please share my poems far and wide. Democracy demands our best, not the ones easily led astray.

Peace ✌️ Packy (Pat) Paules

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