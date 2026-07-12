Sen. Lindsey Graham died Saturday evening after what his office described as a “brief and sudden illness.” He was 71. Graham was one of the Senate’s defining figures over the past three decades. He was among the Republican Party’s most influential voices on national security and foreign policy, played a central role in judicial confirmations, and in recent years became one of President Trump’s closest allies in Congress. South Carolina has lost one of its most consequential political figures. His sudden death is a tragedy for his family, his staff, and the people who voted for him. For the rest of us it’s still a human tragedy and a reminder of mortality — but it also creates an immediate political question..

What happens now?

Let’s take a deeper look.

The State of the Race When Graham Died

Until Saturday evening, Lindsey Graham appeared to be headed toward another likely successful Senate campaign, this time against Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews, a pediatrician from the Charleston area who has become an increasingly prominent figure in South Carolina Democratic politics.

Andrews was not an unknown or purely nominal challenger. She had previously run for Congress against Nancy Mace in South Carolina’s 1st District, and she entered the Senate race with an existing political profile, a plausible fundraising network and a message centered on health care, abortion rights and the cost of living.

The available polling suggested a race that was closer than many observers might have expected in a state that has voted reliably Republican in statewide federal elections for many years.

The polling universe was small, consisting of only three publicly reported head-to-head surveys. A Public Policy Polling survey conducted in November 2025 showed Graham leading Andrews 42 percent to 36 percent, with a notably large 22 percent of voters undecided. An Impact Research poll conducted in late February and early March 2026 found Graham ahead 47–42. Most recently, another Impact Research survey released shortly before Graham’s death showed the race narrowing further, with Graham leading 48–45.

Taken together, the three surveys suggested that Graham was ahead, but not by the overwhelming margin that might ordinarily be assumed in a deeply Republican state.

Those numbers require two important qualifications.

First, much of the available polling came from Democratic firms or was commissioned by Democratic interests. That does not make the surveys meaningless or necessarily inaccurate, but it does require caution. Campaign-sponsored polls can serve several purposes at once: measuring the electorate, testing messages, attracting donors and creating a public impression that a race is competitive.

Second, South Carolina has produced a similar polling story before.

In 2020, Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison raised extraordinary sums of money and appeared in several late polls to have pulled even with Graham. One widely discussed Quinnipiac survey showed the race tied at 48–48. Graham nevertheless won the election by just over ten percentage points, taking approximately 54.4 percent of the vote to Harrison’s 44.2 percent.

That history is a reason for caution, but it is not a reason to dismiss the 2026 polling automatically.

The political environment today is different from the one that existed in 2020. Donald Trump is now governing rather than campaigning for re-election. His standing with the public is different. The national mood, the economy and the political salience of inflation, immigration, abortion and foreign policy have all changed. Annie Andrews is also a different kind of candidate from Harrison, with a professional background and political profile that may appeal to a somewhat different electorate.

It is therefore possible that the 2026 polling was capturing a real weakening in Graham’s position. It is also possible that the surveys were overstating Democratic strength, just as several polls did six years ago.

The most responsible conclusion is that Republicans remained favored at the time Graham died, but the race was not obviously noncompetitive. The polling did not establish that Andrews was on the verge of winning. It did establish enough uncertainty that the contest deserved more attention than it was receiving.

What Happens Next Under South Carolina Law?

South Carolina law provides a relatively clear roadmap.

Gov. Henry McMaster will appoint a temporary senator to serve the remainder of Graham’s current term, which expires in early January. At the same time, because Graham had already secured the Republican nomination, the state must conduct an expedited Republican primary to determine who will replace him on the November ballot.

Candidate filing opens on July 21 and closes on July 28. The special Republican primary is scheduled for Aug. 11, with a runoff, if necessary, on Aug. 25.

Lindsey Graham Was Facing Re-election in November. What Happens Now_ - The New York Times.pdf

In practical terms, Republicans now have only a matter of weeks to decide who will carry one of the party’s most important Senate seats into the general election.

Who Might Replace Graham?

The field is still developing, but several possibilities are already attracting attention.

Rep. Nancy Mace is widely viewed as a potential candidate and has reportedly been considering the race almost immediately following Graham’s death. Other Republican officeholders and members of Congress are also expected to weigh the opportunity.

An additional variable is Gov. McMaster himself.

Because he appoints Graham’s temporary replacement, he has an opportunity to shape the succession process in a way that could prove politically significant. If he appoints someone who also seeks the nomination, that individual would immediately acquire the advantages of incumbency, however brief.

Whether Republicans rally quickly around a consensus candidate—or instead endure a competitive and potentially divisive primary—will be one of the most important variables in the race.

How Much Does This Actually Change the Election?

South Carolina remains a Republican-leaning state, and any Republican nominee will begin the general election with structural advantages.

But something important has changed.

Until this weekend, Republicans possessed one of the strongest advantages in politics: a long-serving incumbent with statewide name recognition, established fundraising networks, and an experienced campaign organization. That advantage has disappeared overnight.

At the same time, Democrats now possess something Republicans do not.

They have a nominee.

Annie Andrews already has a campaign organization, a fundraising operation and a message. While Republicans spend the next several weeks determining who their nominee will be—and perhaps competing against one another in a compressed primary—Andrews can spend that same time preparing exclusively for the general election.

Whether that advantage proves meaningful will depend largely on how Republicans manage the transition.

If the party quickly unifies behind a broadly acceptable nominee, this race may return to its previous trajectory.

If, however, the succession becomes contentious, expensive or internally divisive, Democrats could find themselves with an opportunity that simply did not exist a week ago.

That does not mean they become favorites.

It does mean the level of uncertainty has increased.

What to Watch For

Several developments over the next month should tell us whether this race is genuinely becoming more competitive or simply experiencing a brief period of uncertainty.

The first is Gov. McMaster’s appointment. His choice could either calm the Republican field or complicate it.

The second is the Republican primary itself. Does one candidate quickly consolidate support, or does the contest become fragmented and divisive?

Third, I will be watching national money. If Democratic organizations begin investing heavily in Andrews—or if Republican groups suddenly begin committing resources to defend a seat they previously regarded as secure—that will tell us a great deal about how professionals inside both parties are evaluating the race.

Fourth, I will be paying close attention to new polling, particularly surveys conducted by firms with established records of accuracy rather than polls commissioned by the campaigns themselves.

Finally, Donald Trump’s role bears watching. An early endorsement that unifies Republicans would reduce uncertainty considerably. A contested nomination in which competing candidates seek to outflank one another for Trump’s support could produce a very different dynamic.

Conclusion

Before Lindsey Graham’s death, this was generally regarded as a race that Republicans were expected to win. Today, I think that remains the most likely outcome, but an element of uncertainty has been introduced that bears watchying. As intelligence analysts like to say, a democratic victory is now a “possibility not to be excluded” — whereas that formulation would have been too strong prior to Graham’s death.

Over the coming weeks, we will learn whether Lindsey Graham’s death ultimately changes only the Republican nominee—or whether it changes the trajectory of one of the more consequential Senate races of 2026 as well.

MS Note

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Sources

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/12/us/politics/lindsey-graham-death-reelection-seat.html

https://apnews.com/article/bfa556e170f2df22ce9ffc7165da3dfa

https://scdailygazette.com/2026/06/09/us-sen-lindsey-graham-defeats-5-gop-challengers-to-face-dr-annie-andrews-in-november/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_United_States_Senate_election_in_South_Carolina

https://www.pollsmax.com/senate/south-carolina/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_United_States_Senate_election_in_South_Carolina

https://www.axios.com/2020/09/30/poll-lindsay-graham-south-carolina

https://www.cookpolitical.com/ratings/senate-race-ratings

https://www.scstatehouse.gov/code/t7c013.php

https://scvotes.gov/