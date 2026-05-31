Let's Take a Scroll Through Trump's 53 Truth Social Posts in 7 hours Yesterday
As you know, one of the more onerous tasks I have taken on is to monitor Trump’s Truth Social account. I guess I do it so you don’t have to. I’m not the only one doing it.
Yesterday between 11:15AM est and 7:59PM he posted more than 50 times. I’m not the only one to notice this — there are lists popping up around the internet. Here’s a list with some choice images he posted. I also want to note that aside from the kind of weirdly perverse fascination this creates (kind of like driving by an automobile accident) — I just think it’s important that we document and bear witness to what this country has brought upon itself by electing Donald J. Trump not once, but twice.
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11:15 AM - Attack on U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper who ruled Trump’s name must be removed from the Kennedy Center unless authorized by Congress.
12:03 PM - Reacts to most of the musical headliners for his Freedom 250 concert series by saying he will turn it into a Donald Trump rally instead.
12:08 PM - Says Obama filled the Reflecting Pool with Garbage
12:09 PM - Attacks Biden
12:09 PM - Posts edited photo of Columbus Circle in DC with the caption “CLEAN”
12:10 PM - Attacks Biden again
12:11 PM - Posts AI photo of him and George Washington riding horses in front of the White House with a space shuttle and race car in the background
12:11 PM - Attacks Rosie O’Donnell
12:11 PM - Posts photo of him in front of the American flag
12:11 PM - Brags about his endorsed candidates winning
12:12 PM - Attack Obama and Biden over the reflecting pool
12:12 PM - Posts photo of him pointing at the camera
12:13 PM - Posts photo of the UFC event cage he’s building at the White House
12:13 PM - Posts an AI image of a “golden dome” for the White House
12:15 PM - Defends Jaxson Dart, calling him a “winner” and his critics “losers”
12:45 PM - Posts an AI image of him as a NY Knicks basketball player dunking on Governor Kathy Hochul
12:56 PM - Posts an AI image of him with Tom Brady
1:03 PM - Posts a garbage can labeling it “The Obama Presidential Library”
1:16 PM - Post an “America is back” image showing white kids playing in the street, no people of color anywhere to be seen.
1:16 PM - Posts another “America is back” all-white image.
1:16 PM - Posts a third “America is back” all whtie image
1:55 PM - Posts an AI image of him golfing
2:55 PM - Posts a chart showing “excellent health”
3:17 PM - Brags about his upcoming Fox News interview with Lara Trump
4:33 PM - Attacks the Pope again
4:54 PM - Reposts himself staring at Greenland.
4:57 PM - Posts an AI image of the “drone port” he plans to build at the White House as part of the ballroom project.
5:33 PM - Attacks Biden
5:33 PM - Attacks Biden x2
5:34 PM - Attacks Biden x3
5:34 PM - Attacks Biden x4
5:34 PM - Attacks Biden x5
5:35 PM - Posts cartoon image of Governors Newsom, Pritzker, and Hochul saying “leave our crime alone”.
5:36 PM - Posts meme about Republicans who voted to release the Epstein files losing their primaries
5:36 PM - Posts an old tweet of his where he attacks “disloyal” Republicans
5:37 PM - Posts an old tweet where he said he wants to stop the world from “killing itself”
5:37 PM - Posts a mock up of a “Trump Peace Prize”
5:37 PM - Posts a photo of a B-2 bomber with the caption “Trump energy 2026”
5:37 PM - Posts a photo of his face on Mount Rushmore
5:38 PM - Posts an image of him kissing the American flag
5:39 PM - Posts image of himself and George Washington
5:39 PM - Posts this image
5:50 PM - Says we should “physically audit” Fort Knox
5:50 PM - Posts this image:
5:51 PM - Posts another image of his face on Mount Rushmore
5:51 PM - Posts another photo of him and George Washington
6:09 PM - Attacks Biden again
6:09 PM - Attacks Biden x2
6:09 PM - Attacks Biden x3
6:09 PM - Posts an old photo of himself and King Charles
6:12 PM - Posts an old photo of himself and President XI in China
6:12 PM - Posts another photo of himself and President Xi
6:22 PM - Posts a photo of himself walking in China
6:48 PM - Says the U.S. should have a ballroom because China has one
7:03 PM - Says he wants to cancel his America 250 celebration and replace it with a MAGA rally
7:56 PM - Promotes Mark Levin’s show on Fox News
7:59 PM - Promotes his Fox News interview with Lara Trump
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As I implied above. on one level this feels like a useless exercise but on another level it feels important to document this. The only thing more perplexing than Donald Trump’s fevered state of mind, is the state of mind of a country that would elect him twice. The historians will have to figure that one out, I guess Meanwhile, enjoy the rest of your Sunday.
Man, you need an award for heroism and courage to wade into Trump’s sick mind! It’s like a metaphysical D-day. 🙇♂️ May the force be with you.
Enjoy your family and remaining weekend Michael. Hope the pup is doing well