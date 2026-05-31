As you know, one of the more onerous tasks I have taken on is to monitor Trump’s Truth Social account. I guess I do it so you don’t have to. I’m not the only one doing it.

Yesterday between 11:15AM est and 7:59PM he posted more than 50 times. I’m not the only one to notice this — there are lists popping up around the internet. Here’s a list with some choice images he posted. I also want to note that aside from the kind of weirdly perverse fascination this creates (kind of like driving by an automobile accident) — I just think it’s important that we document and bear witness to what this country has brought upon itself by electing Donald J. Trump not once, but twice.

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11:15 AM - Attack on U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper who ruled Trump’s name must be removed from the Kennedy Center unless authorized by Congress.

12:03 PM - Reacts to most of the musical headliners for his Freedom 250 concert series by saying he will turn it into a Donald Trump rally instead.

12:08 PM - Says Obama filled the Reflecting Pool with Garbage

12:09 PM - Attacks Biden

12:09 PM - Posts edited photo of Columbus Circle in DC with the caption “CLEAN”

12:10 PM - Attacks Biden again

12:11 PM - Posts AI photo of him and George Washington riding horses in front of the White House with a space shuttle and race car in the background

12:11 PM - Attacks Rosie O’Donnell

12:11 PM - Posts photo of him in front of the American flag

12:11 PM - Brags about his endorsed candidates winning

12:12 PM - Attack Obama and Biden over the reflecting pool

12:12 PM - Posts photo of him pointing at the camera

12:13 PM - Posts photo of the UFC event cage he’s building at the White House

12:13 PM - Posts an AI image of a “golden dome” for the White House

12:15 PM - Defends Jaxson Dart, calling him a “winner” and his critics “losers”

12:45 PM - Posts an AI image of him as a NY Knicks basketball player dunking on Governor Kathy Hochul

12:56 PM - Posts an AI image of him with Tom Brady

1:03 PM - Posts a garbage can labeling it “The Obama Presidential Library”

1:16 PM - Post an “America is back” image showing white kids playing in the street, no people of color anywhere to be seen.



1:16 PM - Posts another “America is back” all-white image.

1:16 PM - Posts a third “America is back” all whtie image



1:55 PM - Posts an AI image of him golfing

2:55 PM - Posts a chart showing “excellent health”

3:17 PM - Brags about his upcoming Fox News interview with Lara Trump

4:33 PM - Attacks the Pope again

4:54 PM - Reposts himself staring at Greenland.

4:57 PM - Posts an AI image of the “drone port” he plans to build at the White House as part of the ballroom project.

5:33 PM - Attacks Biden

5:33 PM - Attacks Biden x2

5:34 PM - Attacks Biden x3

5:34 PM - Attacks Biden x4

5:34 PM - Attacks Biden x5

5:35 PM - Posts cartoon image of Governors Newsom, Pritzker, and Hochul saying “leave our crime alone”.

5:36 PM - Posts meme about Republicans who voted to release the Epstein files losing their primaries

5:36 PM - Posts an old tweet of his where he attacks “disloyal” Republicans

5:37 PM - Posts an old tweet where he said he wants to stop the world from “killing itself”

5:37 PM - Posts a mock up of a “Trump Peace Prize”

5:37 PM - Posts a photo of a B-2 bomber with the caption “Trump energy 2026”

5:37 PM - Posts a photo of his face on Mount Rushmore

5:38 PM - Posts an image of him kissing the American flag

5:39 PM - Posts image of himself and George Washington

5:39 PM - Posts this image

5:50 PM - Says we should “physically audit” Fort Knox

5:50 PM - Posts this image:

5:51 PM - Posts another image of his face on Mount Rushmore

5:51 PM - Posts another photo of him and George Washington

6:09 PM - Attacks Biden again

6:09 PM - Attacks Biden x2

6:09 PM - Attacks Biden x3

6:09 PM - Posts an old photo of himself and King Charles

6:12 PM - Posts an old photo of himself and President XI in China

6:12 PM - Posts another photo of himself and President Xi

6:22 PM - Posts a photo of himself walking in China

6:48 PM - Says the U.S. should have a ballroom because China has one

7:03 PM - Says he wants to cancel his America 250 celebration and replace it with a MAGA rally

7:56 PM - Promotes Mark Levin’s show on Fox News

7:59 PM - Promotes his Fox News interview with Lara Trump

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As I implied above. on one level this feels like a useless exercise but on another level it feels important to document this. The only thing more perplexing than Donald Trump’s fevered state of mind, is the state of mind of a country that would elect him twice. The historians will have to figure that one out, I guess Meanwhile, enjoy the rest of your Sunday.