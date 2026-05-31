DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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SB's avatar
SB
6h

Man, you need an award for heroism and courage to wade into Trump’s sick mind! It’s like a metaphysical D-day. 🙇‍♂️ May the force be with you.

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Mike kestell's avatar
Mike kestell
5h

Enjoy your family and remaining weekend Michael. Hope the pup is doing well

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