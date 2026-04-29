DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Martin Bentz's avatar
Martin Bentz
14m

Well summarized. Schooling, for better or worse, only happens when the student is ready to learn. One only hopes some good students were in the room.

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jpickle777's avatar
jpickle777
5m

Eloquent. Thank you MS!

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