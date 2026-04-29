Well, here we go again.

The sitting President of the United States and the First Lady are now calling for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired by ABC over a joke he made about Melania Trump. At the same time, the FCC has opened an accelerated review of ABC station licenses — officially framed around Disney/ABC’s compliance posture, but arriving in the immediate wake of the Kimmel controversy and targeting major ABC-owned stations.

Meanwhile, the Trump Justice Department — fresh off a failed attempt to prosecute James Comey for allegedly lying under oath — is back with a new indictment. This time the theory is that Comey criminally threatened the president by posting a photograph of seashells arranged to read “86 47.” The new case reportedly charges Comey with making and transmitting a threat against the president.

So that is where we are.

The President, the First Lady, the FCC, and the Justice Department are all occupied — in late April 2026 — with Jimmy Kimmel’s joke and James Comey’s seashells.

That sentence sounds like satire. Unfortunately, it is news.

The Joke That Became a Crime Scene

Start with Kimmel.

He made the joke in question on Thursday, 48 hours before the violence at the White House Correspondence Dinner. In those 48 hours, the joke landed quietly, no uproar, no commentary, no outrage. The joke was crude, yes. It was also obvious. Kimmel said Melania had the glow of an “expectant widow.” In context, on Thursday night, the joke was about Donald Trump’s age, his health, and the familiar late-night trope that Melania sometimes looks less like a political spouse than a woman waiting for the actuarial tables to do their work.

Tasteless? Compared to what?

A call to violence? Come on.

The timing matters. Kimmel’s comment was not delivered in response to the Saturday night incident. It drew no outrage when it was first made. Only afterward did Trump and Melania reach back in time, seize the joke, and reclassify it as “hateful and violent rhetoric,” conveniently conning low-information observers in the MAGAverse into believing it had been made in reaction to the violence of Saturday night.

That is the trick. Take a comment that meant one thing when it was said, wait for later events to make it useful, then retroactively assign it a darker meaning.

Sound familiar?

And now the FCC — an agency of the federal government — is suddenly reviewing ABC licenses while the President is publicly demanding that ABC fire the host who mocked him.

That is not normal politics. That is not even ordinary Trumpian grievance. That is state power moving in the direction of a comedian.

The Seashell Threat Assessment Unit

Then there is Comey.

The first Trump DOJ case against Comey collapsed in embarrassing fashion. Now they are back with the seashell indictment.

The theory is that “86 47” meant “kill Trump,” because Trump is the 47th president and “86” can, according to DOJ, mean to kill. Comey has said he understood the phrase as a political message about removing Trump from office not as a call for violence, and deleted the post after the backlash.

So what does “86” actually mean?

Merriam-Webster defines “eighty-six” as slang meaning to throw out, get rid of, or refuse service to someone. In it’s primary usage—which is to say restaurant and bar usage, because that’s where it is most frequently found —to “86” someone means to eject them, cut them off, or remove them from the premises. It can mean “get rid of” in a broader sense. Yes, somewhere on the fringest, perhaps it can carry a more violent meaning, but that is not the ordinary meaning most Americans recognize. The ordinary meaning is the one anyone who has worked in a restaurant, eaten in a restaurant, watched a restaurant show, or heard the phrase “86 the sideburns” understands.

So the government’s case appears to depend on taking an ambiguous slang term, choosing the most incriminating possible meaning, attaching it to Trump’s presidential number, and then treating a beach photo as a federal threat.

Again: this is the Justice Department of the United States.

Not a Telegram account.

Not a cable-news panel.

The Justice Department.

The Pattern Is the Point

The Kimmel episode and the Comey episode are not the same fact pattern. One involves a late-night joke. The other involves an ex-FBI director and a social-media post.

But they rhyme.

In both cases, Trump world takes language that is at worst tasteless or ambiguous, strips away context, assigns violent intent, and then demands punishment.

In Kimmel’s case, the punishment is professional: fire him, humiliate ABC, make Disney understand that mocking the First Family carries a price.

In Comey’s case, the punishment is criminal: convert seashells into a threat, haul him into federal court, and make the process itself the penalty.

This is the sequel because we have seen the movie before. The Trump machine does not merely complain about speech. It tries to put speech under jurisdiction. It wants jokes reviewed by employers, commentary reviewed by regulators, and political expression reviewed by prosecutors.

And always, somehow, Trump is the victim.

The man who has spent a decade spraying insults, threats, insinuations, and mob-style language across American public life now wants the country to believe he is endangered by Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue and James Comey’s beachcombing.

The First Lady, meanwhile, is free to be offended. She is free to think the joke was ugly. She is free to say so. But when the President and First Lady turn personal offense into pressure on a broadcaster — and when a federal agency just happens to start scrutinizing that broadcaster’s licenses — we are no longer in the realm of hurt feelings.

We are in the realm of intimidation.

The Real Violence Here

The irony is suffocating.

An administration (that increasingly deserves to be called a regime) that claims to be protecting the country from violent rhetoric is itself normalizing something dangerous: the use of federal power to punish ridicule, dissent, and political opposition.

This is how democratic culture gets destroyed. Not always with one sweeping decree. Sometimes it happens through a hundred smaller acts of pressure. A broadcaster gets a warning. A comedian gets made into a target. A former official gets indicted on a theory so thin it would be funny if it were not backed by prosecutors. Everyone else watches and learns the lesson.

Be careful what you say.

Be careful what you joke about.

Be careful what you post.

Be careful what the President might later decide you meant.

That is the real threat here. Not Kimmel’s joke. Not Comey’s seashells.

The threat is a political movement that cannot tolerate mockery, cannot distinguish criticism from violence, and cannot resist reaching for the machinery of government when its leader feels insulted.

That is what authoritarian politics looks like when it wears a grievance mask.

And here we are, in the United States of America, watching the President of the United States wage war on late-night comedy and beach debris.

And so it goes.

Thank you all for helping me keep my sanity. I need to ventilate now and then to avoid a rupture. I know doing this kind of post gets away from the balanced analysis. Thanks for allowing it — I guess it’s therapy. Tomorrow is another day. Thanks for your support.