Ah, the Epstein Files. Remember them? They have largely faded from the headlines over the past couple of months. But while public attention has drifted elsewhere, something potentially very important has been unfolding n a federal courtroom.

Most people who have been following the Epstein story are aware that MSNBC legal analyst Katie Phang filed a lawsuit challenging the Justice Department’s handling of redactions under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Well, over the past week, however, that case has reached an important new stage.

Two days ago, after weeks of legal wrangling, the Justice Department turned over a collection of disputed Epstein documents—this time in unredacted form—to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan for his private review. The documents contain numerous redactions which appear to have been undertaken to protect the identities of co-conspirators and other non-victims. Now the judge can see for himself whose names were redacted.

That makes this a good moment to step back, take a careful look at what Phang actually challenged, why she chose these particular documents, and what Judge Sullivan is now being asked to decide.

A Carefully Chosen Test Case

One of the things I found most interesting about Phang’s approach is that she did not ask the court to order the release a huge volume of files. Had she done that, the litigation could easily have become so sprawling that it bogged down for months or years.

Instead, she identified a relatively small subset of documents whose redactions appear to present particularly clear legal questions. Rather than asking the court to referee an entire archive, she effectively created a judicial test case—a manageable collection of disputed documents that allows a federal judge to determine whether the Justice Department is applying the Epstein Files Transparency Act the way Congress intended.

That was a smart approach, and now we are getting close to learning whether it will bear fruit.

Why EFTA Changes the Rules

Ordinarily, the Justice Department operates under what might be called a presumption of confidentiality. People who are investigated but never charged are generally not publicly identified. Investigative records remain protected. Prosecutors are cautious about releasing information that could damage someone’s reputation without giving that person an opportunity to defend himself in court.

There are good reasons for those practices in ordinary cases.

But the Epstein case stopped being an ordinary case a long time ago. Years of secrecy, selective disclosure, missing explanations and heavily redacted records produced a profound loss of public trust. The concern was no longer simply that DOJ might embarrass someone who had never been charged. It was that the department’s traditional rules were allowing it to conceal the identities of people who may have participated in, facilitated or known about Epstein’s criminal operation.

That is the setting in which Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act. It says in part:

No record shall be withheld, delayed, or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.

EFTA changes the starting point. It directs DOJ to release the Epstein records and limits the circumstances in which information may be withheld. Victims remain protected. So do materials covered by specific legal restrictions, such as grand-jury secrecy, classified information and court orders. But Congress expressly prohibited DOJ from withholding or redacting records merely because disclosure might cause embarrassment, reputational harm or political sensitivity. This is a major departure from the norm and it is at t heart of what Phang is challenging.

EFTA restructured the hierarchy of protections so that for non-victims, risk of embarrassment or reputational damage no longer — in this one case — constitutes a legitimate reason to redact. Congress decided that those customary considerations could not continue to control the disclosure process in this case.

EFTA therefore flips the default rule. Disclosure is the starting point. Secrecy must be justified under one of the protections Congress actually preserved.

So that is the framework Judge Sullivan will apply in his review. The question is not whether DOJ would ordinarily conceal the name of an uncharged person. The question is whether EFTA permits DOJ to conceal that person’s name in these particular records.

The Documents Phang Selected

One of the documents Phang selected is EFTA01703108, a 56-page draft federal indictment prepared during the original Epstein investigation.

At first glance, it looks like an ordinary criminal indictment. It lays out the alleged conspiracy, describes how underage girls were recruited, and details the roles allegedly played by various participants.

But as you begin reading, a striking pattern emerges.

Again and again, the indictment refers to additional individuals described as “Defendant [REDACTED]” or alleges conduct by another participant whose name has been blacked out. The public is allowed to read the allegations. It simply is not allowed to know who the allegations are about.

That makes this document a particularly interesting test case. These redactions are not concealing victims’ identities. They are concealing the identities of people the draft indictment itself describes as defendants or participants in the alleged conspiracy.

Under the framework Congress established in the Transparency Act, what legal authority permits those names to remain hidden?

Judge Sullivan now has both the unredacted document and DOJ’s legal explanation for those redactions.

Another document is EFTA00038227, an internal Justice Department briefing email prepared in October 2019 after Epstein’s death.

The email was written to update senior officials on the status of the investigation. One section bears the heading “Co-conspirators.” Here again, names and identifying information have been redacted before the document was released to the public.

Once again, the issue is whether DOJ has correctly applied the limited exceptions Congress preserved—or whether it has continued to exercise a broader discretion that Congress intended to narrow.

Where Things Stand Now

That brings us to this week’s development.

Judge Sullivan ordered DOJ to provide him with unredacted versions of the disputed documents, along with its legal explanations for the challenged redactions.

DOJ complied and handed over the documents, along with its explanations of why and under what authority it redacted the names.

The judge now has the publicly released redacted versions, the unredacted versions, and DOJ’s explanation for why each disputed redaction was legally justified. He is conducting a review—examining the documents privately so he can determine for himself whether the department’s explanations are consistent with the law Congress actually enacted.

That is an important moment.

For months, this debate has largely consisted of competing assertions. DOJ has maintained that it properly applied the Transparency Act. Critics have argued that the department interpreted the statute far more broadly than Congress intended.

For the first time, an independent federal judge is in a position to test those competing claims against the actual documents.

What Comes Next

it’s not outside the realm of possibility that Sullivan will conclude DOJ correctly applied the Transparency Act, and if that happens, the department’s broader approach will receive a significant measure of judicial validation.

If, on the other hand, he concludes that some of these redactions exceeded what Congress authorized, the implications could extend well beyond the handful of documents now sitting on his desk. It would naturally raise a larger question: if the law was misapplied here, was it misapplied elsewhere?

In any event — it’s a good thing for somethign to come along and bring the Epstein files back into the public consciousness. Katie Phang and her lawyers have done good work here, and now we’re on the verge of getting a ruling that advances the situation.

That’s progress. And a vote of appreciation to Katie Phang for making this happen.



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