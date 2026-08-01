DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Ed Ellis's avatar
Ed Ellis
4h

Thanks for the cogent explanation. Agree this is very important.

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joAn's avatar
joAn
4h

Ahh, August just got more sizzle and spice :) Katie is amazing and we all could be more fortunate than to have her as such a force on Substack. If she'd stayed with mainstream media, she wouldn't/ couldn't have done this so quickly and forcefully.

I've been following her adventures, as well as Ellie Leonard, Zev Shelev and others that are really finding some interesting files... so the Judge's read and opinion will be extremely important for the victims' justice. Thanks for writing on this!!

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