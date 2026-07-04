DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Bradley K Monson's avatar
Bradley K Monson
36m

I have read quite a few of your posts lately, and this is by far your greatest work to date (in my opinion, from what I have seen so far). Teddy Roosevelt was indeed a lightning rod. But, he was also a man of the Arena as you point out.

This internal struggle we are facing right now, feels so much like watching the Ukranian war at its onset. I remember looking at the war from 10,000 feet and thinking how could they ever survive with so little support and so few resources? And yet, they not only have survived, they have thrived and are thriving now.

Ukraine was in the Arena, just as we are now. And, I wonder if the citizens are watching us as we were once watching them?

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Tim Bucciarelli's avatar
Tim Bucciarelli
1h

Thank you for this. I would suggest adding that Trump does not stand alone. He is supported not only by citizen voters but also by an elite and power hungry posse willing to push the democracy to the breaking point and beyond because in that destruction, they see instability and opportunity not only for power but for enrichment. In some ways Trump is a tool being used by this posse. I'm some ways organized in their efforts but in other ways only organized and their central willingness to destroy.

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