When I was a senior in high school, I visited the campus of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. It was a football recruiting trip, unremarkable except for one small thing: they gave me a meal card that allowed me to eat in the campus cafeteria. On the back of the card, written in italics, was a quotation I had never seen before, by Theodore Roosevelt:

It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly.

The quote spoke to me. I kept that meal card in my wallet for the next twenty years or so — through the entirety of my first attempt to make it as a filmmaker, and through the entirety of my CIA years. Somewhere along the way, I came to view my life through the lens of that quote.

But I now think my understanding of it was incomplete.

Taken in isolation, the “man in the arena” passage can become a very good motivational poster. It tells you to try. To risk failure. To ignore the critics. To dare greatly. And there is truth in that. It is no small thing to step into the arena and expose yourself to judgment, failure, ridicule, and defeat.

But that is not the full meaning of the passage. Not in context.

Roosevelt does not simply say: go be bold. There’s more to it than that. The famous passage doesn’t come out of nowhere. Leading into it, he says:

Let the man of learning, the man of lettered leisure, beware of that queer and cheap temptation to pose to himself and to others as the cynic, as the man who has outgrown emotions and beliefs, the man to whom good and evil are as one. The poorest way to face life is to face it with a sneer. There are many men who feel a kind of twisted pride in cynicism; there are many who confine themselves to criticism of the way others do what they themselves dare not even attempt. There is no more unhealthy being, no man less worthy of respect, than he who either really holds, or feigns to hold, an attitude of sneering disbelief toward all that is great and lofty, whether in achievement or in that noble effort which, even if it fails, comes second to achievement.

So there is a context to what he was saying that enriches it beyond a call to “give it your best shot.” There is a warning too: “Shame on the man of cultivated taste who permits refinement to develop into a fastidiousness that unfits him for doing the rough work of a workaday world!” And later, he extols what he sees as virtuous in a republic: “Self-restraint, self-mastery, common sense, the power of accepting individual responsibility and yet of acting in conjunction with others, courage and resolution—these are the qualities which mark a masterful people.”

The point is not merely that action is better than criticism. Some criticism is essential to democracy. The free press criticizes. Courts criticize. Voters criticize. Dissenters criticize. Whistleblowers criticize. A democracy without criticism is not a democracy at all.

Roosevelt’s point is more subtle and more demanding: a republic cannot survive if its citizens retreat into spectatorship, cynicism, and contempt. It cannot survive if people become more skilled at sneering than serving, more comfortable diagnosing decay than resisting it, more eager to mock the arena than enter it.

The “man in the arena” passage is not really about personal ambition. It is about citizenship.

And that is why I’m thinking about it on this complicated Fourth of July.

Roosevelt at the Sorbonne

Theodore Roosevelt delivered the speech from which that passage comes — “Citizenship in a Republic” — at the Sorbonne in Paris on April 23, 1910.

He was no longer president. He had left office the year before, gone on a long expedition to Africa, and then traveled through Europe as one of the most famous men in the world. France invited him to speak not merely as a former head of state, but as a representative of the American experiment — a man of action, a man of letters, a politician, a reformer, a nationalist, an imperialist, a progressive, and a democrat in the broad civic sense of the word. A flawed man to be sure; but a man and a mind to be reckoned with.

The world around him was changing rapidly. Industrialization had transformed economies. Class conflict was rising. Socialist movements were gaining force. Nationalism was intensifying. Empires still dominated much of the globe. Europe, though it did not yet know it, was only four years away from a catastrophic world war.

Roosevelt’s subject the human material out of which free government is made. His question was, in effect: what kind of citizen does a republic require?

That question is still with us.

In fact, it may be the central question of July 4, 2026 — 250 years into the American experiment, at a moment when American democracy is not merely being argued over, but actively tested.

A republic is not self-executing. It does not run on parchment alone. A constitution can establish offices, distribute powers, protect rights, and define procedures. But it cannot, by itself, supply the character necessary to make those structures work.

That was Roosevelt’s subject: character, duty, courage, restraint, truth, responsibility, and the moral habits without which democracy becomes an empty shell.

The Average Citizen

Roosevelt’s central claim was simple and severe: in a republic, “the average citizen must be a good citizen” if the republic is to succeed.

That sentence is easy to pass over. It should not be.

A monarchy can survive, at least for a time, with passive subjects. An empire can operate through force. An autocracy can function if the ruler is ruthless enough and the people are fearful enough. But a republic places an extraordinary burden on ordinary people. It asks them to participate in their own government. It asks them to judge leaders, examine claims, accept losses, respect limits, defend rights, and think beyond their immediate tribe.

That is why citizenship in a democracy is not simply a status. It is a discipline.

Roosevelt did not believe that good citizenship consisted merely of private decency. He valued the ordinary virtues — work, family, responsibility, self-restraint — but he insisted that these were not enough. “Good citizenship,” he said, “is not good citizenship if exhibited only in the home.”

That is a challenging sentence for Americans, because we often prefer a private definition of virtue. We want to be good parents, good neighbors, good workers, good friends. All of that matters. But a democracy asks something more. It asks whether we are willing to carry those virtues into public life.

Do we care about the truth when the lie benefits our side?

Do we care about the rule of law when the law restrains someone we admire?

Do we care about constitutional limits when those limits frustrate the outcome we want?

Do we care about liberty when the person claiming it is someone we dislike?

A citizen who answers those questions selectively is not really defending democracy. He is defending power.

The Sneer as a Political Style

Roosevelt’s warning about cynicism feels almost prophetic now.

“The poorest way to face life,” he said, “is to face it with a sneer.”

The sneer has become one of the dominant postures of American public life. It presents itself as intelligence, but often it is just a refuge from responsibility. It allows us to appear knowing without having to be brave. It gives us the pleasure of superiority without the burden of action.

Social media did not invent cynicism, but it industrialized it. It rewards contempt. It turns mockery into currency. It teaches us to perform disgust before we have done the harder work of judgment. It makes it easy to confuse being against something with having served something.

Roosevelt was not asking citizens to be naive. He was not asking them to trust blindly, admire foolishly, or suppress criticism. He was asking them to reject the kind of cynicism that corrodes the capacity for democratic action.

A republic needs critics. But it needs critics who still believe in the possibility of repair.

A republic needs dissent. But it needs dissent connected to truth.

A republic needs anger. But it needs anger disciplined by principle.

The danger is not criticism. The danger is contempt untethered from responsibility.

Liberty for Ourselves and Others

One of the most important parts of Roosevelt’s speech comes when he talks about liberty.

“The good citizen will demand liberty for himself,” he says, but he must also “see to it that others receive the liberty which he thus claims as his own.” He then adds: “Probably the best test of true love of liberty in any country is the way in which minorities are treated in that country. Not only should there be complete liberty in matters of religion and opinion, but complete liberty for each man to lead his life as he desires, provided only that in so doing he does not wrong his neighbors.

That may be the sentence I would put on the back of a meal card today.

Because it captures one of the essential tests of democratic citizenship: whether the liberties we claim for ourselves are liberties we are also prepared to defend for others.

Do we believe in rights only when they protect us? Do we believe in due process only for the sympathetic defendant? Do we believe in free speech only for the speaker we admire? Do we believe in equal protection only when equality costs us nothing? Do we believe in religious liberty only for our own religion? Do we believe in constitutional government only when our side controls it?

A democracy cannot survive on selective principles.

This is where patriotism becomes more demanding than symbolism. It is easy to love America as scenery: the flag, the anthem, the fireworks, the old photographs, the monuments, the uniforms, the memory of sacrifice, the feeling of belonging to something vast and historic.

There is nothing wrong with any of that. I love much of it myself.

But citizenship asks more than affection. It asks us to defend the principles that make the symbols worthy of reverence.

The flag does not mean much if we abandon the republic for which it stands. The anthem is diminished if liberty becomes a slogan rather than a discipline. The Fourth of July becomes hollow if we celebrate independence while tolerating the habits of authoritarian rule.

And Roosevelt’s test is especially hard because it does not ask how loudly we praise liberty when it is abstract, popular, or safe. It asks how faithfully we defend liberty when it belongs to someone else — someone vulnerable, unpopular, outnumbered, or politically inconvenient.

That is where a democracy proves what it really means by freedom.

Success Is Not the Standard

Roosevelt admired strength, energy, competence, and action. No one could mistake him for a passive man. But he also understood that power without moral restraint is dangerous.

“To judge a man merely by success,” he said, “is an abhorrent wrong.”

That sentence deserves more attention than it gets.

One of the great corruptions of democratic life is the worship of victory. If winning becomes the highest good, everything else becomes negotiable: truth, law, decency, restraint, institutions, even the peaceful transfer of power.

A free people cannot make victory the supreme value. Once it does, democracy becomes a contest not over how we govern ourselves, but over who gets to dominate whom.

That is the moral logic of authoritarian politics. It does not begin by abolishing democracy. It begins by changing what citizens admire. It teaches them to prize dominance over restraint, vengeance over justice, loyalty over truth, spectacle over service, and strength over character.

Roosevelt saw the danger clearly. The capable man who lacks morality is not merely flawed. He is dangerous. The more ability he has, the more damage he can do.

This is not an abstract warning in 2026.

It is the central danger of the Trump era.

The Trump Test

I have spent most of my adult life not being particularly partisan. I identified as an independent. I was strong on defense, liberal on social issues, and somewhat agnostic on economic issues. I did not begin with a party theology.

What I believed in, without having to think very hard about it, was the architecture of American democracy: the rule of law; the separation of powers; checks and balances; civilian control of the military; an independent judiciary; a free press; the peaceful transfer of power; and the idea that no person is above the law.

I believed in the institutions.

More than that, I believed in the American aspiration behind the institutions. I believed that the country had committed itself, however imperfectly, to a proposition larger than tribe, blood, class, religion, or ruler. I knew America had often failed its own ideals. But I also believed that the greatness of the American project lay in the existence of those ideals and in the long, grinding, unfinished effort to bring the country closer to them.

That is why Donald Trump is not, for me, merely another politician with whom I disagree.

I have disagreed with many politicians. I have voted for some and against others. I have watched administrations make mistakes, sometimes grave ones. I have seen arrogance, incompetence, hypocrisy, corruption, and failure across party lines.

But Trump represents something different. He is not simply arguing over policy within the constitutional system. He is testing whether the system itself can be subordinated to one man’s will.

That is the distinction that matters.

In a normal democracy, political leaders seek power within constitutional limits. They may stretch those limits. They may argue over them. They may try to expand executive authority. But there remains some shared understanding that the law is above the leader, that elections are binding, that courts must be obeyed, that public office is not personal property, and that loyalty to the Constitution outranks loyalty to any individual.

Trump has spent years attacking precisely those understandings.

He has treated the Justice Department as something that should serve him personally. He has treated courts as legitimate only when they rule in his favor. He has treated elections as valid only when he wins them. He has treated public servants as enemies if they refuse personal loyalty. He has treated the press not as a necessary institution in a free society, but as an enemy to be punished. He has treated constitutional limits not as the framework of American liberty, but as obstacles to be overcome.

That is not conservatism. It is not populism. It is not ordinary partisanship.

It is a sustained assault on the habits of republican government.

And the danger is not only Trump himself. The greater danger is what he has taught millions of Americans to tolerate.

He has taught them to see cruelty as strength. He has taught them to treat lying as strategy. He has taught them to confuse revenge with justice. He has taught them to believe that institutions are legitimate only when they serve the leader. He has taught them to accept the language of democracy while abandoning the obligations that make democracy possible.

That is why Roosevelt’s speech feels so urgent now.

A republic does not collapse only when tanks appear in the streets. It can decay when citizens lose the moral reflexes that sustain self-government. When they no longer recoil from obvious lies. When they no longer care whether power is restrained. When they no longer distinguish between public service and personal rule. When they decide that their side’s victory matters more than the constitutional system itself.

That is the Trump test.

It is not whether we like him. It is not whether we find him entertaining. It is not whether we agree with him on taxes, immigration, judges, crime, trade, or foreign policy.

The test is whether we still believe that the president is a citizen under law.

What the Arena Requires Now

The arena today is not only the campaign trail or the courtroom or the halls of Congress. For most citizens, the arena is more ordinary and more difficult.

It is the conversation where a lie is being repeated and silence would be easier.

It is the election in which one must accept an imperfect coalition because the alternative is authoritarianism.

It is the willingness to defend the rights of people one does not particularly like.

It is the refusal to excuse lawlessness because it comes wrapped in familiar symbols.

It is the discipline of saying that a president you support politically must still be bound by the Constitution.

It is the courage to admit that democracy is not protected by feelings, slogans, or nostalgia. It is protected by conduct.

This is where I think many Americans, including some who consider themselves patriots, have lost the thread. They believe patriotism consists of loving the country emotionally. But democratic patriotism is not only a feeling. It is a practice.

It means accepting that no leader is entitled to obedience when he violates the law.

It means understanding that courts are not enemies because they restrain power.

It means knowing that the press is not treasonous because it investigates the powerful.

It means remembering that Congress is not supposed to be a cheering section for the executive branch.

It means recognizing that the peaceful transfer of power is not a courtesy. It is the beating heart of constitutional government.

And it means rejecting the temptation to say: yes, this is dangerous, but at least he is fighting for my side.

That sentence is how republics die.

The Fourth of July at 250

The Fourth of July invites celebration. But in a moment like this, celebration without examination feels hollow.

We are 250 years into the life of the republic. That is a remarkable achievement. Democracies are fragile things. Many have failed. Ours has endured civil war, depression, world wars, assassinations, corruption, terror attacks, and long periods of violent injustice. The fact that the American experiment has lasted this long is not nothing.

But endurance is not the same as invulnerability.

The great danger of an old republic is that its citizens begin to treat its survival as automatic. We inherit institutions built by others and assume they will continue to function because they always have. We mistake age for permanence. We forget that every constitutional system is finally a living arrangement among human beings. It survives only so long as enough people are willing to honor it, defend it, and restrain themselves within it.

Roosevelt understood that democracy depends not only on documents, but on citizens. Citizens with courage. Citizens with judgment. Citizens with humility. Citizens who can criticize without surrendering to cynicism. Citizens who can fight without abandoning truth. Citizens who can lose without rejecting democracy itself.

That is what citizenship in a democracy means today.

It means refusing the laziness of despair. It means refusing the vanity of the sneer. It means refusing the intoxication of power when power is on our side. It means judging leaders not by their performance of strength, but by their fidelity to law.

It means understanding that patriotism is not the worship of America as it is, and certainly not the worship of any man who claims to embody it. Patriotism is devotion to the republic itself — to the principles, institutions, sacrifices, and aspirations that make self-government possible.

For me, that cause is not a party.

It is the republic.

It is the rule of law. It is the idea that power must be limited because human beings cannot be trusted with unchecked power. It is the belief that truth matters, that courts matter, that elections matter, that peaceful transfer of power matters, that public service should still mean service to the public.

It is the belief that America, at its best, is not a tribe but a covenant — an argument across generations about liberty, equality, responsibility, and self-government.

On this Fourth of July, I do not feel uncomplicated celebration. I feel something closer to obligation.

That may be the more honest form of patriotism now.

To love a democracy in a dangerous hour is not to pretend that everything is fine. It is to understand that the hour is dangerous and still refuse to abandon the field. It is to look at the institutions we inherited, the ideals we profess, the failures we must confront, and the future we still might build — and then to step forward, dust and sweat and blood included.

The credit belongs there.

Not with those who sneer from a safe distance. Not with those who excuse the abuse of power because it serves their side. Not with those who mistake loyalty to one man for loyalty to America.

The credit belongs to those who understand that a republic is not something we possess.

It is something we do.

And 250 years in, we are being asked once again whether we are equal to the doing.

MS Note: The Fourth of July is a reminder that democracy is not self-sustaining. Neither is independent writing. Both depend, in different ways, on people who decide that something is worth supporting. Thank you for reading — and for helping make this work possible.