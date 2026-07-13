DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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G B's avatar
G B
29m

Great explanation of the judicial smackdown on Blanche this morning. I can't see how the Republicans shove him through especially down 2 votes unless they wait for Graham's sister to be appointed but even then I don't think they will have votes!

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Rally Guy's avatar
Rally Guy
36m

Considering how many things have been decided since January 2025, I have to wonder if even a disciplinary proceeding will commence and hold those manipulators and abusers of the legal system accountable. Or will a good ol’ boy phone call or maybe a threat or intimidation cause it to be shut down and they try again using some other tool in another year or so?

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