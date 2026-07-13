

A federal judge has issued one of the most extraordinary judicial rebukes of the Trump administration to date. In a 56-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams concluded that President Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS was filed for an “improper purpose,” sanctioned attorneys involved in the case, referred some for possible professional discipline, and accused senior Justice Department officials and Trump’s private lawyers of attempting to misuse the federal courts to legitimize an agreement they had already decided to make.

That much is being widely reported today.

But after reading the ruling itself, I think the most important parts have received far less attention.

This wasn’t simply a judge criticizing aggressive lawyering.

She is describing what she believes was an effort to manufacture the appearance of an actual lawsuit where, constitutionally speaking, no genuine dispute ever existed.

That is an extraordinary accusation.

The Timeline Matters

One of the most revealing aspects of Judge Williams’s opinion is the chronology.

The underlying misconduct was not new. Charles Littlejohn pleaded guilty in 2023 to unlawfully obtaining and disclosing President Trump’s tax returns, along with the confidential tax information of thousands of other Americans. Trump’s attorneys had been involved in the matter for years; indeed, Alina Habba appeared on Trump’s behalf during the criminal proceedings against Littlejohn.

Yet no civil action seeking billions of dollars in damages was filed while President Biden remained in office.

Instead, the complaint was filed on January 29, 2026, only after Trump had returned to the presidency and had appointed senior Justice Department officials who, in several instances, had previously represented him personally.

Judge Williams does not suggest that this timing was coincidental. Rather, it forms an essential part of her analysis. By January 2026, Trump was no longer simply a private litigant suing the federal government. He was the head of the Executive Branch. The agencies being sued—the IRS and the Treasury Department—were part of the administration he now led, and the lawyers responsible for defending those agencies ultimately answered to him.

As Williams put it, this presented “the unprecedented situation in which a sitting President has sued agencies under his control seeking monetary and other benefits for himself, his family members, and affiliated business entities.” That unusual alignment of interests became the foundation for everything that followed.

Was There Ever a Genuine Case or Controversy?

Federal courts are constitutionally limited to resolving actual disputes between adverse parties. That principle, embodied in Article III’s “case or controversy” requirement, is so fundamental that courts are obligated to examine it even if neither side raises the issue.

Judge Williams concluded that the adversarial relationship ordinarily present in litigation was missing here.

Her opinion repeatedly notes that the parties shared what she described as a “unitary interest.” On one side was President Trump in his personal capacity. On the other were agencies of the Executive Branch represented by Justice Department officials serving under the President himself. Rather than opposing one another, Williams concluded that both sides were working toward the same objective.

That observation is significant because it reframes the entire case. The central issue was not whether Trump had suffered an injury from the unlawful disclosure of his tax returns. The court accepted that the disclosure itself was unlawful. The question instead became whether the litigation was being used to resolve a genuine legal dispute or to provide judicial legitimacy for an agreement the parties already wished to reach.

The Turning Point

Williams began asking precisely those questions.

She ordered the parties to brief whether Article III jurisdiction actually existed and whether the Court was being asked to adjudicate a genuine controversy. Those are routine questions whenever jurisdiction is in doubt, but in this case they proved decisive.

The briefing never occurred.

Instead, four days after the court requested answers, the parties filed a voluntary dismissal.

Judge Williams plainly regarded that sequence as highly significant. She observed that once the Court began examining the constitutional basis for the litigation, the case was abandoned before those questions could be addressed.

That sequence becomes one of the principal factual predicates for her later conclusion that the lawsuit had been filed “for an improper purpose.”

The Court’s Central Finding

Much of today’s reporting has focused on the proposed $1.8 billion compensation fund. In my view, that is not the heart of the opinion.

The heart of the opinion is Judge Williams’s conclusion that the litigation itself was instrumental rather than substantive.

She writes that the record demonstrates an effort “to use the Court to provide some legitimacy to an agreement to confer immunity to people and entities affiliated with the President and to earmark billions of dollars from American taxpayers to redress grievances not defined in the law.”

That sentence deserves to be read carefully.

Williams is not merely saying that she disagreed with the proposed settlement. She is saying that the lawsuit itself appears to have been the mechanism through which the parties hoped to cloak a prearranged executive agreement with the legitimacy ordinarily associated with judicial proceedings.

That is a far more serious institutional criticism than simply concluding that a settlement was overly generous.

The Missing Adversary

Another point receives relatively little attention in the headlines but occupies an important place in the opinion.

During the approximately 109 days the case remained pending, the Justice Department never mounted what most litigators would recognize as a conventional defense. No meaningful adversarial litigation developed. Instead, according to the court, the parties moved directly toward implementing an agreement that both appeared to support.

Williams contrasts that conduct with the government’s vigorous defense of other civil actions arising from the Littlejohn disclosures. That difference reinforced her conclusion that this litigation was not functioning as an ordinary lawsuit between opposing parties.

The Scope of the Sanctions

Although today’s headlines describe the ruling as imposing sanctions, the remedies are more nuanced than that characterization suggests.

Judge Williams sanctioned counsel under Rule 11, referred certain attorneys for possible disciplinary proceedings, and directed that her opinion be transmitted to disciplinary authorities already reviewing Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Deputy Attorney General Stanley Woodward.

She also entered an order prohibiting the parties from relying on the purported settlement in future judicial, administrative, regulatory, or arbitral proceedings. That aspect of the ruling could prove particularly significant because it prevents the agreement from acquiring practical legal force simply by virtue of having been associated with federal litigation.

What the Opinion Does Not Decide

The opinion is also notable for what it leaves unresolved.

Williams expressly declined to decide whether the conduct constituted fraud on the court, explaining that Rule 11 and the Court’s inherent supervisory authority provided an adequate basis for relief. Likewise, she did not finally resolve every constitutional question implicated by the proposed agreement.

Those issues therefore remain available for future litigation if circumstances require.

That restraint, in my view, strengthens rather than weakens the opinion. The court limited itself to findings necessary to resolve the matter before it while making clear that the conduct it had already identified was sufficient to warrant sanctions.

Why This Opinion Has Special Significance

Reasonable people can disagree about the appropriate remedy for the unlawful disclosure of President Trump’s tax information. Nothing in Judge Williams’s opinion minimizes the seriousness of the underlying leak.

The opinion instead addresses a different principle altogether: the constitutional role of the federal courts.

Her concern is that the judicial process cannot be used to confer the appearance of legal legitimacy on an arrangement already agreed upon within the Executive Branch. Whether that characterization ultimately survives appellate review remains to be seen, but it is an unusually direct articulation of the limits the Constitution places on the use of the federal courts.

For that reason, I suspect this opinion will be remembered less for the sanctions themselves than for its broader discussion of Article III, separation of powers, and the requirement that federal litigation involve genuinely adverse parties. Those are enduring constitutional principles, and Judge Williams clearly believes they were tested here in an unprecedented way.

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Sources

https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flsd.679382/gov.uscourts.flsd.679382.78.0.pdf

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/07/13/trump-irs-lawsuit-kathleen-williams-sanctions/

https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/70068876/trump-v-united-states-internal-revenue-service/

https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/former-irs-contractor-sentenced-disclosing-tax-returns-president-united-states-and

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-irs-contractor-pleads-guilty-unlawfully-disclosing-tax-return-information

https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/24/24A1234/24A1234.pdf (Trump emergency application and related filings discussing the IRS settlement controversy, if cited for procedural background.)

https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/articleiii

https://www.law.cornell.edu/rules/frcp/rule_11

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/7213

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/6103

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/7803

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/7217