DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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gail's avatar
gail
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I am so cynical these days that I am surprised when I see what I consider fair and just decisions. I think I have a good sense of right and wrong and have trouble understanding the vindictiveness of some of these current cases.

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