DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Amanda Chapman's avatar
Amanda Chapman
2h

I strongly suspect that the situation is about to explode. The B1s and other things have been stacking at Fairford (England) in ones and twos for a while now. To say nothing of the Gerald Ford hot-footing it around the Cape of Good Hope,and Diego Garcia filling up with aircraft too. No doubt other things I am not aware of as yet.

The lack of representation by Iran at the negotiating table will simply be the final excuse that "other avenues of resolution have failed" and there can be the usual pretence that this is a "just war."

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
4h

If I was Iran I would balk as well. Trump is not to be trusted, on anything.

The world has been plunged into hell, with the assumption of Trump to the throne.

If Trump succeeds we, and the world are doomed. There is no chance, no way, that Iran can pose a threat to America, with or without nukes. And I doubt that they would use them against Israel, except as a last ditch option, the same thing with Israel, they have nukes and will only use them for the Sampson option.

With both countries nuclear armed. we have a Mexican stand off. The only caveat is which one is the most irratioal, and as it stands now, that is the Israeli right.

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