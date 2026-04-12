For all the damage inflicted on Iran over the last six weeks, Islamabad produced a basic and important clarification: this is still a negotiation, not a surrender.

That is what Iran demonstrated by walking away after 21 hours of talks. JD Vance did indeed say, bluntly, that “we have not reached an agreement.” But he did not present the outcome as a neutral procedural failure. He immediately framed it as Iran’s refusal to accept core American terms, saying the United States needed “an affirmative commitment” that Iran would not seek a nuclear weapon or the tools to get one quickly. He also said Washington was leaving with its “final and best offer” on the table. In other words, the American presentation was: no agreement, because Iran would not accept the essential U.S. condition.

Not Surprisingly, the Iran Story is Different

The Iranian and regional presentation was different in a revealing way. The voernment aligned outlet Tasnim said “excessive” U.S. demands had hindered reaching an agreement. Iranian state-linked reporting and regional coverage pointed to broader sticking points: Hormuz, frozen assets, reparations, enrichment, and the continuing war in Lebanon. AP separately reported that Iran presented “red lines,” including compensation for war damage and release of frozen assets, while Iranian proposals ahead of the talks explicitly sought control over Hormuz and a halt to fighting against Hezbollah as part of a broader regional arrangement.

So we have the Iranians saying a wide range of areas were not agreed to; whereas Vance narrowed the disagreement to the most defensible and legible American position: nuclear weapons. That is not a small difference in messaging. It suggests the real argument was not simply over one sentence about nuclear restraint. It was over whether Tehran was being asked to enter a diplomatic process or to ratify, under fire, a broader strategic rollback.

The Politics are Not Good for Trump

If Iran were beaten in the full sense of the word, Islamabad would have looked different. A defeated state presented with terms of capitulation does not spend 21 hours negotiating and then leave without a deal. Iran absorbed punishment, showed that it still retains enough leverage to block an imposed outcome, and signaled that any durable arrangement will have to be bargained, not dictated. That is the central fact coming out of Islamabad.

This Iran has preserved enough coercive capacity to deny Trump the clean political ending he needs. The United States can still hit Iran hard. It can still raise the military cost. It can still try to clear parts of the Strait of Hormuz. But the administration has not yet shown that it can translate battlefield punishment into political capitulation. On the contrary. In his press appearance Vance did not even mention reopening Hormuz, even though the strait remains central to the wider dispute and to the economic pain radiating outward from this war.

That omission was striking. It suggests the White House understands that the nuclear issue is easier to explain than the larger strategic reality. Once Hormuz is front and center, the conversation shifts from nonproliferation to power. It becomes harder to avoid the question of whether the United States can actually force normal maritime commerce through a narrow waterway while Iran still has mines, missiles, drones, and harassment capability in and around it. The answer is not a simple yes. America can impose temporary tactical access. It is much less clear that it can restore normal commercial confidence without either a negotiated settlement or a much wider suppression campaign.

Trump is in a box

Trump can escalate further. He can strike more coastal missile batteries, more naval infrastructure, more logistics and command nodes, more of the machinery Iran uses to sustain disruption. But every rung up that ladder increases the risk of the very thing he most needs to avoid: a drawn-out coercive war whose costs are felt at the pump, in freight rates, in consumer prices, and eventually in casualties—all of which hits him in the polls. US national gas prices are now $4.16 a gallon, diesel sharply higher, and a poll showing broad and growing opposition to the war. Time is clearly not on Trump’s side — but the prospects of a quick resolution are dim

Iran Can Continue to Take Punches

Iran appears to believe it can continue to absorb punishment longer than Trump can absorb the military, economic, and political costs of trying to impose one-sided terms. Whether that belief is correct remains to be seen. But Islamabad showed that Tehran believes it still has choices, and more importantly, that Washington has not yet found a way to remove them. A regime facing surrender does not behave that way. A regime that believes it still has leverage does.

That does not make Iran strong in the absolute sense. It makes it strong enough in the relative sense that matters most in coercive diplomacy: strong enough to say no.

And once that is true, Trump no longer faces the simpler problem of forcing compliance on a broken adversary. He faces the much harder problem of trying to impose terms on an adversary that is battered but still capable of bargaining, bleeding, and blocking. That is a different war, and a much worse political position.

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Source list

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-iran-talks-pause-now-disagreements-remain-2026-04-11/

https://apnews.com/article/iran-us-israel-trump-lebanon-april-11-2026-2be904aee3f804892336730279e054b9

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2026/4/12/iran-war-live-historic-face-to-face-talks-with-us-continue-in-islamabad

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/apr/11/middle-east-crisis-live-iranian-officials-arrive-in-islamabad-for-conditional-peace-talks-with-us

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/americans-weigh-iran-war-gas-prices-their-fears-2026-04-11/

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/boston-denver-us-drivers-cut-back-iran-war-pushes-fuel-costs-higher-2026-04-11/