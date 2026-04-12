DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill D's avatar
Bill D
4h

Did anyone really expect anything different?

Reply
Share
3 replies
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
4hEdited

Michael is right that Iran did not cave. But Trump didn't cave either. In fact, he put down a marker, surrender of enriched uranium that will almost certainly prevent him from backing down on that demand, because it would clearly represent defeat on that point. If Trump were desperate to back out of the war quickly, this negotiation would have ended differently today.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Michael Sellers and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture