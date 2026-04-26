MS Note: Remember the First Step Act? Trump’s criminal justice reform initiative, signed at the end of 2018, that reduced some federal mandatory-minimum sentences, expanded earned-time credits, and gave thousands of federal prisoners a more realistic path to earlier release and rehabilitation. That was probably the last time I looked at something Trump did and said to myself, that was a good thing he just did. So here we are, seven-plus years later.A reader recently challenged me to look honestly for something positive to say about Trump. Not sarcastically. Not grudgingly. Honestly. I landed on this. What follows is a deeper look at the underlying issue behind one Trump initiative that may actually deserve praise: his new executive order pushing the federal government to accelerate serious research into psychedelic treatments for depression, PTSD, addiction, and other severe mental-health conditions. I approached this as an investigation. I did not begin with the assumption that psychedelics are miracle medicine. I also did not begin with the assumption that anything associated with Trump must be wrong by definition. I started as a skeptic, looked at the evidence, tried to understand what patients actually experience, and then asked the question plainly:

Is this real enough, promising enough, and important enough that Trump deserves credit for pushing it forward?

My answer, after taking a deeper look, is — well, that would be a spoiler. It was interesting to research and write this; I hope it makes for interesting reading as well.

For decades, the United States has treated psychedelics less like difficult medical candidates requiring serious study and more like cultural contraband. That made some sense in the context of the 1960s and 1970s backlash, when psychedelics were wrapped up in counterculture, antiwar politics, campus rebellion, and a public-health panic that mixed legitimate concerns with ideological overreaction. But whatever one thinks of that history, it left a residue: serious researchers were slowed, stigmatized, or fenced in by regulatory obstacles that made the science harder than it needed to be.

Trump’s new executive order does not settle the science. It does not prove that psychedelics cure depression, PTSD, alcoholism, or addiction. It does not mean the FDA should lower its standards. But it does tell the federal government to stop treating this field as an embarrassment and start treating it as a serious medical frontier. It moves the needle.

What the Order Actually Does

The executive order, signed April 18, directs federal agencies to accelerate research, review, and access pathways for psychedelic treatments aimed at serious mental illness. The order instructs the FDA to give priority-review attention to appropriate psychedelic drugs that have received breakthrough-therapy designation. It also pushes HHS, FDA, DEA, and VA toward more coordination on research, data-sharing, and access.

A few days later, the FDA followed with concrete action. It announced priority-review vouchers for three psychedelic-related treatments: psilocybin programs for depression and treatment-resistant depression, and methylone, a drug related to MDMA, for PTSD. The FDA also allowed an early-stage U.S. clinical study of noribogaine hydrochloride, an ibogaine derivative, for alcohol-use disorder to proceed.

That last point matters. Noribogaine was not approved. The FDA simply allowed a human trial to move forward. That is the distinction that should govern the whole conversation. This is not approval. It is acceleration. It is permission to ask the question properly.

Why This Is Not Just Wellness-Culture Nonsense

For people who have not followed the science, “psychedelic medicine” can sound like a warmed-over dorm-room fantasy: take mushrooms, see God, cure sadness. That is not what the serious research is about. The serious model involves screening, preparation, carefully controlled dosing, trained clinical supervision, and follow-up therapy.

The drug is not supposed to be the whole treatment. The drug is supposed to create a temporary state in which treatment can work differently.

That is the key.

In depression, especially severe or treatment-resistant depression, people often get trapped in rigid loops: hopelessness, self-loathing, guilt, dread, emotional numbness, and the conviction that nothing will ever change. Psilocybin appears to loosen those loops, at least temporarily. Patients often describe not simply “feeling better,” but seeing their depression from outside it. The despair that had felt like reality begins to feel like a pattern they can recognize and begin dealing with.

In PTSD, the problem is different. The trauma memory remains alive in the body. The person may know intellectually that the event is over, but the nervous system behaves as if the danger is still present. MDMA-assisted therapy appears to reduce fear and defensiveness enough to let patients revisit traumatic material without being overwhelmed by it. They can approach the memory without detonating it.

That is the therapeutic theory. Not magic. Not a chemical shortcut to enlightenment. More like a temporary opening in a locked system.

The Evidence: Real, Promising, Not Settled

The strongest evidence is probably for psilocybin in depression and MDMA-assisted therapy in PTSD.

Psilocybin has shown meaningful results in clinical trials for major depression and treatment-resistant depression. The studies are not perfect, and the results are not uniform, but the signal is strong enough that no serious person should dismiss it as fringe. Major institutions, including Johns Hopkins-linked researchers, Imperial College-linked researchers, Compass Pathways, Usona, and others, have been involved in building a research record that now deserves rigorous federal attention.

MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD has produced some of the most striking findings in the field. Two phase 3 trials showed significant reductions in PTSD symptoms compared with placebo plus therapy. The VA’s own PTSD center describes the MDMA-assisted therapy evidence as showing large effect sizes in recent randomized placebo-controlled trials.

That does not mean MDMA therapy is ready to be waved through. The FDA’s handling of the MDMA application in 2024 showed why caution matters. Regulators raised concerns about trial design, functional unblinding, therapist conduct, and the reliability of some of the evidence. Those are not trivial issues. They go to the heart of how we know whether a treatment works.

But here is the fair reading: the MDMA evidence is not fake, and the concerns are not fake either.

That is exactly why the field needs disciplined, well-funded, well-designed research. Not prohibition by inertia. Not breathless approval by hype. Real research.

The Skeptic’s Best Argument

The strongest skeptical argument is not that psychedelics cannot work. The strongest skeptical argument is that psychedelic trials are exceptionally hard to blind.

In a normal drug trial, the patient ideally does not know whether he received the active drug or a placebo. With psychedelics, that is almost impossible. If a patient has an intense perceptual, emotional, or mystical-type experience, he knows he did not get a sugar pill. Therapists may know too. That knowledge can affect expectations, reporting, behavior, and even the therapeutic relationship.

This is not a minor methodological footnote. It is central.

If someone expects a life-changing experience, receives a powerful drug, spends hours in a carefully staged therapeutic environment, and then reports improvement, how much of the result came from the pharmacology? How much came from expectation? How much came from the therapy? How much came from the ritual? How much came from the fact that someone finally spent many hours attending to the person’s suffering?

Those are fair questions.

But this is not unique. Many legitimate treatments are difficult to study under perfect placebo conditions. Surgery trials, psychotherapy trials, device trials, ketamine treatment, and behavioral interventions all face versions of this problem. Imperfect blinding is a reason to design better studies, not a reason to shut down the field.

A skeptic should insist on rigor. A skeptic should not insist on paralysis.

What the Patient Experiences

The most interesting thing about psychedelic therapy is that patients often do not describe the treatment merely as symptom relief.

They describe a change in relationship.

In depression, the relationship to the self changes. The patient may still remember the same failures, griefs, humiliations, losses, or regrets, but those things no longer feel like the totality of the self. The depression becomes something the patient has been living inside, not the final truth about life.

In PTSD, the relationship to memory changes. The trauma is not erased. The memory remains. But it may lose its power to hijack the present. The person can say, “This happened to me,” without the whole body responding, “It is happening again.”

That is why the experience can sound almost religious, even when described in secular terms. People speak of forgiveness, release, grief, awe, connectedness, and the sudden return of emotional range. They often describe the experience as difficult rather than pleasant. It may involve terror, crying, nausea, shame, confrontation, and emotional exhaustion.

But if it works, the person comes out changed in a specific way: not necessarily happy, but less trapped.

For depression, one metaphor is fresh snow over old ruts. The mind has driven the same tracks for years. Psilocybin may briefly cover those tracks, making another path possible.

For PTSD, the metaphor is defusing a bomb without setting it off. The memory is still there. But the patient can approach it, examine it, and begin to rewire the fear attached to it.

That is not a miracle cure. But for people who have been failed by conventional treatments, it is not nothing.

Ibogaine: The Place to Be Most Careful

The Trump order and the FDA’s follow-up have also put ibogaine and its derivatives into the spotlight. This is the area where enthusiasm most needs restraint.

Ibogaine has generated intense interest for addiction, alcohol-use disorder, trauma, and even traumatic brain injury. There are compelling anecdotes. There is enough preliminary evidence to justify study. Veterans and addiction-treatment advocates have been especially interested.

But ibogaine is also medically risky. It has been associated with cardiac complications and deaths, particularly in unsupervised or poorly supervised settings. It is not remotely in the same evidentiary position as psilocybin for depression or MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD.

That is why the FDA’s action on noribogaine should be understood narrowly. The agency is allowing a clinical trial to proceed. Good. That is exactly what should happen. But no responsible writer should treat ibogaine as proven medicine.

If anything, ibogaine illustrates why federal leadership matters. When potentially powerful treatments are kept outside legitimate medicine, desperate people seek them in underground or offshore settings. That does not make the risks disappear. It pushes the risks into places where they are harder to monitor.

The answer is not hype. The answer is controlled research.

The Political Oddity of This Moment

There is something almost disorienting about Trump being the figure who pushes this forward.

Psychedelic therapy used to be coded as a lefty, countercultural, California-ish idea. But the politics have changed. Veterans, trauma survivors, libertarians, Silicon Valley investors, wellness conservatives, criminal-justice reformers, addiction-treatment advocates, and some “Make America Healthy Again” figures have all converged on the issue from different directions.

Some Democrats have supported psychedelic reform for years. Some Republicans now see it as a veterans’ issue, a mental-health issue, and an anti-bureaucracy issue. The result is one of those strange political crosscurrents where the normal tribal map does not quite work.

That is part of why the issue is worth watching.

Psychedelic medicine may become one of those areas where the left and right arrive at the same place for different reasons. The left may emphasize drug-war overreach, Indigenous traditions, harm reduction, and mental-health access. The right may emphasize veterans, innovation, personal liberty, and distrust of bureaucratic obstruction.

Both may have a point.

The Commercial Problem

Psychedelic medicine is now an industry. Companies stand to make money. Investors are already moving. Priority-review vouchers can be valuable. The line between public health and private windfall can get blurry fast.

Pharmaceutical development requires capital. Clinical trials are expensive. FDA approval is expensive. Delivery systems are expensive. But the public should be alert to the usual pattern: a promising treatment becomes an investment thesis, the investment thesis becomes a lobbying campaign, and the lobbying campaign dresses itself in the language of compassion.

The answer is not to reject the field. It is to demand transparency.

Who benefits? Who gets access? What will treatment cost? Will insurers pay? Will this become boutique medicine for affluent patients while veterans and low-income patients remain stuck with waitlists and underfunded clinics? Will Indigenous communities whose traditions helped preserve some of this knowledge be acknowledged or simply strip-mined for corporate branding?

These are not reasons to oppose the order. They are reasons to keep eyes open.

Where Trump Deserves Credit

Trump deserves credit for the part he got right: the federal government should move faster.

That is a defensible policy.

In fact, it is more than defensible. It is humane.

Treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and severe alcohol-use disorder and addiction are not moral weaknesses. These are devastating conditions that destroy families, careers, bodies, and lives. If there are plausible treatments that can help people who have not been helped by existing medicine, the government should not let old taboos dictate the pace of research.

And Trump did use presidential authority to push the system toward seriousness.

That deserves praise.

The Bigger Meaning

The deeper issue is whether American medicine can still respond to evidence when the evidence comes from outside its comfort zone.

For a long time, psychedelics were trapped in a bad category. They were not evaluated purely as compounds. They were treated as symbols: of hippies, rebellion, disorder, indulgence, illegality, unseriousness. Some of that reputation was earned. Much of it was exaggerated. Either way, it contaminated the science.

Now the science is catching up with what some clinicians, patients, veterans, and researchers have been saying for years: there may be something real here. Real enough to warrant consideration.

And when something is real enough, the job of government is to study it, regulate it, test it, and, if the evidence supports it, make it available safely.

That is what this executive order points toward.

So yes, this may be a case where Trump got it right.

Facts still matter.

And on this one, the facts point to a simple conclusion: the evidence for psychedelic-assisted treatment is promising enough, the need is urgent enough, and the old federal posture was stale enough that accelerating serious research is not reckless.

It is overdue.

MS Note: Although there is a political layer to this, the real reason for this article is that I was curious to know more about the topic—curious enough to devote what ended up being five or six hours to researching it carefully and writing about it. The goal was to produce an actual “deeper look” that would leave the reader feeling they gained knowedge in a fifteen minute read in the same way I gained it in a six hour deep dive. Your support makes the work— and that equation— possible, so thank you.

Sources

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/04/accelerating-medical-treatments-for-serious-mental-illness/

https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2026/04/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-is-accelerating-medical-treatments-for-serious-mental-illness/

https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-accelerates-action-treatments-serious-mental-illness-following-executive-order

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-fda-moves-fast-track-psychedelic-drugs-after-trump-order-2026-04-24/

https://apnews.com/article/afd00baa39f4300e4631d1f3eed27b7f

https://www.ptsd.va.gov/professional/treat/txessentials/psychedelics_assisted_therapy.asp

https://www.ptsd.va.gov/understand_tx/mdma_assisted_therapy.asp

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-2023-02565-4

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-021-01336-3

https://www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=6065

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/apr/24/trump-psychedelic-medication-order