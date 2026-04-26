DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
2h

I know the politics don't coalesce as they do around psychedelics, but this just makes me forlornly sad that Trump administration can't work up a similar level of enthusiasm for vaccine research. Vaccines have a track record of centuries of proven success and unlimited current potential because of MNRA technology. Hundreds of millions of lives saved!

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Jim Hutchins's avatar
Jim Hutchins
2h

I am an expert in this field from the theoretical side (PhD Neuroscience). I'm impressed with the accuracy & conciseness of your argument.

The one thing I'd caution against is that Trump and Project 2025 have completely dismantled this country's research infrastructure so no curiousity-driven research on psychedelics will get done.

It's just a big bucket of _cui bono_. I wish it were what it seems, but it's not.

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