Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei explaining the Iranian Proposal.

When Iran finally put its latest peace proposal on the table, it was not subtle.

The response to the U.S. peace plan called for an end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon; compensation for war damage; recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz; an end to the U.S. naval blockade; guarantees against further attacks; lifting of sanctions; and the removal of restrictions on Iranian oil sales. Iran’s foreign ministry then went out publicly and defended the proposal as “legitimate,” “generous,” and “responsible.”

Iranian state television, reporting to a domestic audience, took a harsher tone and said Tehran rejected the U.S. proposal as amounting to “surrender,” insisting instead on war reparations from the United States, full Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, an end to sanctions, and the release of seized Iranian assets.

One can understand why Trump “got all huffy” when he was told what the response was. If you are sitting in the White House, having spent weeks insisting that Iran has been battered, weakened, cornered, and reduced to the point where it should be grateful for a way out, this is not the response you want to receive. It is not a “please make the pain stop” proposal. It is not even a minimalist ceasefire proposal. It is a broad political demand from a government that believes it still has leverage and does not feel it’s running out of time. It’s a response that, no matter how Trump spins it, cuts against Trump’s narrative of American dominance and control by portraying an Iran regime that seems prepared to put forward a proposal that it must have known would not be accepted. That’s not the action of a regime on the brink of collapse. It sounds like the proposal of a government that believes time is not entirely against it.

What the Record Shows

That sense that the Iranian response conveys a sense that time is not the enemy in the way Trump tries to portray it, sent Ime back through the last week of public messaging from both sides. I wanted to see, day by day, what Trump was saying about the ceasefire, negotiations, shipping, and a possible deal — and what Iran was saying at roughly the same time. The pattern is instructive.

Iran has been fairly consistent. Its line has moved between hard negative, neutral, and cautiously procedural. It has occasionally presented its own proposals in more constructive language, but the core position has not shifted much: negotiations are not that close to solving anything. What must happen is to end the war, end the blockade, secure Iranian rights in the Strait, lift sanctions, address regional fronts, and only then move into the more difficult nuclear questions.

Trump, by contrast, has been Mr. Whiplash. One day the deal is close. The next day Iran is playing games. One day the ceasefire is holding. The next day he is threatening renewed strikes. One day there has been “great progress.” The next day the Iranian response is “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.”

The Latest Round in Context — What Blew Up Trump’s Optimism

The current rupture began with Iran’s answer to the U.S. peace plan.

The U.S. proposal reportedly envisioned a phased arrangement: first halting the fighting and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, then moving into follow-on negotiations over harder issues, including Iran’s nuclear program. (As an aside, doesn’t that sound pretty concessionary? Just saying.)

Iran responded with a broader “no let’s solve some things first” political package: end the war, end the blockade, lift sanctions, restore oil sales, compensate Iran for war damage, and recognize Iranian authority in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump’s response was immediate and gave the sense that he was shocked at Iran’s “audacity of nope” to a generous US proposal. Trump fumed: “I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE,” on Truth Social, without initially offering much detail.

The markets understood the significance. Oil jumped after Trump’s rejection, with Brent crude rising as much as 4 percent before easing back. The reason is obvious enough: if the proposal is dead, the Strait of Hormuz crisis remains unresolved, and the Strait is not a side issue. It is one of the main pressure points in the entire conflict. Before the war, roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas moved through that narrow waterway.

This is the point that shouldn’t get lost in the Trump drama. Iran’s proposal was a statement of perceived leverage. Tehran is not merely saying: please stop bombing us and if you do we’ll give you as much of what you want as we can without looking weak. Rather, it is saying: if you want the Strait, if you want shipping normalized, if you want oil markets calmed, if you want the war contained, then you are going to have to talk to us about sanctions, compensation, assets, sovereignty, and regional security. Again, one can see why Trump rejected it. But one can also see that Iran does not believe it has to crawl to the table.

Who Looks More Desperate?

Trump keeps rising to the “we are close, they want peace, we may have a deal any day” level — then abruptly flipping to fury when Iran’s actual position appears and isn’t what he was willing it to be. Iran, by contrast, has mostly held to a harder but steadier line. It may want an off-ramp, but it is not publicly acting like a government that believes it must take the next off-ramp at any price.

Trump’s problem— or at least one of them—is that he has a political clock that Iran can see. The war is unpopular. Energy prices are biting. The Strait remains disrupted. Reuters reported that traffic through the Strait is still only a trickle compared with prewar levels, and that Washington has struggled to build international support for maritime operations without a full peace deal and an internationally mandated mission.

That gives Iran leverage. Not unlimited leverage. Not clean leverage. But leverage. And they aren’t afraid to use it. If Tehran believes Trump needs a deal more urgently than he admits, then it has every reason to test him. It can present terms it knows he will hate, then use his rejection to tell the world: we offered peace, but Washington wanted surrender. That appears to be exactly what Iran is doing now.

The Whiplash Is the Story

So — Trump rejected Iran’s proposal, oil rose, the ceasefire is in trouble. That is true, but it misses the deeper pattern. The deeper pattern is that Trump’s public messaging and Iran’s public messaging have been operating on different emotional frequencies. Trump’s line has lurched from triumph to pressure to optimism to threat to outrage. Iran’s line has been consistent and easier to track: no surrender, no U.S.-written terms, no nuclear concessions divorced from sanctions and war termination, no normalization of shipping without recognition of Iran’s position in the Strait.

Bottom line: Trump seems to need the appearance of movement. Iran seems willing to wait him out.

That may change. A military shock, an economic break, Chinese pressure, Russian mediation, internal Iranian strain, or another major shipping incident could all alter the calculation. But based on the public record of the past week, the conflict does not look like it is nearing a clean diplomatic end.

It looks like a pattern we should now recognize: Trump announces momentum; Iran refuses to bend the knee; Trump erupts; markets react; the ceasefire wobbles; and then the next round begins. Brace for more of it.

SOURCES

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/iran-sends-its-response-us-proposal-aimed-ending-war-irna-says-2026-05-10/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-proposal-demands-end-war-lifting-sanctions-news-agency-reports-2026-05-10/

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/trump-rejects-irans-response-us-peace-proposal-unacceptable-2026-05-11/

https://apnews.com/article/f8812db41837336d816efaea7bc1c44a

https://apnews.com/article/0e9067769efea20e9d45e3d43158ad8c

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/may/10/iran-us-peace-proposal-pakistan-reported-drone-strikes-strain-ceasefire

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/may/07/iran-accuses-us-of-violating-ceasefire-by-targeting-civilian-areas-and-ships-on-strait-of-hormuz

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/may/06/trump-project-freedom-strait-of-hormuz-ships-iran-ceasefire

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/trump-says-war-could-end-if-iran-agrees-proposal-2026-05-06/

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/oil-jumps-us-iran-fail-reach-agreement-peace-proposal-2026-05-10/

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2026/may/11/oil-prices-climb-trump-dismisses-iran-response-us-peace-plan