DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Leonardo Del Toro's avatar
Leonardo Del Toro
3h

"Rather, it is saying: if you want the Strait, if you want shipping normalized, if you want oil markets calmed, if you want the war contained, then you are going to have to talk to us about sanctions, compensation, assets, sovereignty, and regional security." Fuck yeah...the funny thing is that when you look at Iran's statements, you see a stable, mature state; the US, on the other hand, appears to be the militant, unhinged Shiites.

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Joe C's avatar
Joe C
1h

Good analysis that I doubt I will see in the American media.

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