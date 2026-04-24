One would think Iran’s oil revenue is down as a result of the war.

One would be wrong if one thought that.

For all of 2025, Iran averaged 1.68 million barrels per day in crude exports. In March, the first month of the war, it exported 1.84 million barrels per day. So far in April, Iran has still been exporting at roughly 1.7 million barrels per day — not collapsing as Trump claims, not shut down, not starved of cash. From March 15 to April 14, Iran exported 55.22 million barrels of oil. Iranian crude has not fallen below $90 a barrel during that period, and on many days has traded above $100. Use the conservative $90 figure, and that is $4.97 billion in oil revenue in a month. Before the war, Iran was earning about $115 million a day, or $3.45 billion a month. In other words, Iranian oil revenue is up roughly 40 percent since the war began. These figures come from Kpler, the globally respected trade-intelligence firm, as reported by Priyanka Shankar in Al Jazeera.

That is the first hard reality beneath the rhetoric. Trump says Iran is “collapsing financially.” The available oil-flow data says something more complicated: Iran may be under extreme pressure, but for the first six weeks of the war, the combination of sustained export volume and sharply higher oil prices turned the war into an oil-revenue windfall.

The Blockade Is Real — But It Is Not a Light Switch

The U.S. naval blockade that began on April 13 is intended to change that equation. It targets the central artery of Iran’s hard-currency economy: seaborne crude exports, especially through Kharg Island and the Strait of Hormuz. If the blockade can prevent new Iranian crude from leaving port, then Iran faces a storage problem, then a production problem, and finally a revenue problem.

But that sequence takes time.

This is the part that matters. A blockade does not instantly erase oil already loaded, already in transit, already parked offshore, already sold through intermediaries, or already moving toward China through the gray-market tanker network. Kpler estimates that Iran has roughly 180 million barrels of crude “on water” — oil in transit or floating storage — a buffer valued at nearly $23 billion.

Kpler analyst Muyu Xu put the current figure at about 183 million barrels of Iranian crude on the water, with volumes spread across the Middle East Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea, central Indian Ocean, Malacca Strait, South China Sea, and waters closer to China.

That is the “floating reserve.” It is not a magic shield. Some of those ships can be tracked. Some can be intercepted. Some cargoes may be delayed, discounted, rerouted, or stranded. But it means Iran does not wake up the morning after a blockade with no oil revenue. It has barrels already afloat, barrels already committed, and buyers — especially China — with strong incentives to keep the system moving if it remains physically possible.

The Real Pressure Point Is Storage

The blockade becomes more dangerous for Iran when oil cannot leave and storage starts filling up.

Iran exports about 90 percent of its crude through Kharg Island, and the U.S. objective is to squeeze that outlet until Iran has to store more crude onshore or offshore. If storage runs tight, Iran may eventually have to reduce production. That is not just an accounting problem. Shutting in oil production can damage fields and complicate future output, especially if done under pressure rather than through controlled planning.

That appears to be why Iran has started improvising. TankerTrackers reported that Iran brought the old VLCC NASHA, a 30-year-old tanker that had been anchored empty for years, back into service near Kharg Island — apparently as floating storage.

This is the key technical distinction: Iran’s cash flow may be buffered by oil already afloat, but its production system becomes vulnerable if newly produced crude has nowhere to go. Kpler’s Xu told Al Jazeera that Iran still has available onshore storage roughly covering 20 days of current production, suggesting production cuts would likely be gradual at first, with greater pressure building into May.

So the blockade is not meaningless. But it is a delayed-action weapon that doesn’t alter the equation greatly in the near term. So for this to work, the Trump needs to be patient.

Trump’s Problem Is Time

Meanwhile, Trump will face increasing challenges as this drags on.

Under the War Powers Resolution, the president is generally required to terminate the use of U.S. armed forces within 60 days unless Congress has declared war, specifically authorized the operation, extended the period by law, or is physically unable to meet because of an attack on the United States. The statute also allows a limited 30-day extension for withdrawal under certain circumstances. No one should underestimate Trump’s ability to game the system, but it is a fact that a new dynamic will exist in the US, politically, after May 1 - a week from today.

If the war began on February 28, the 60-day point falls at the end of April, making May 1 the date Trump must confront. How real is this War Powers deadline? Can Trump continue the Iran war after May 1 without congressional authorization?

That matters because the oil strategy depends on time. Iran may not be able to beat the blockade forever. But it may not need to. If Tehran can keep revenue flowing from oil already on the water, keep some exports moving, and force global energy prices higher, the pressure shifts back onto Washington.

The World Is Also Being Blockaded

The Strait of Hormuz is not just Iran’s exit route. It is the world’s most important energy chokepoint. Roughly one-fifth of global oil and LNG moves through it in normal conditions. The Al Jazeera report’s map makes the geography plain: the strait is only about 39 kilometers — 24 miles — wide at its narrowest point, linking the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the open ocean.

That is why Iran’s response matters. Tehran has not merely absorbed the U.S. blockade. It has retaliated by restricting foreign shipping, seizing vessels, and turning Hormuz into a managed-risk zone. Reuters reported that only five ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz in a recent 24-hour period, compared with a pre-war average of about 140 daily passages.

This is the strategic asymmetry: the United States can hurt Iran by blocking Iranian exports, but Iran can hurt the global economy by making everyone else pay for the attempt.

That does not mean Iran is winning. It means the battlefield is not limited to Iranian ports. It includes global oil prices, tanker insurance, Gulf shipping, Asian buyers, U.S. domestic politics, and congressional war powers.

The China Factor

The blockade also runs into the China problem.

Iran’s oil trade survives because China remains the indispensable buyer. The question is not simply whether the United States can seize or redirect Iranian cargoes near the Gulf. The harder question is how far Washington is prepared to extend enforcement eastward — into the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, the Malacca Strait, and potentially toward the South China Sea.

Kpler’s Xu told Al Jazeera that it remains unclear where the effective boundary of U.S. enforcement lies, and judged that the United States is unlikely to escalate too aggressively before an expected Trump-Xi meeting, while still conducting selective interceptions to maintain pressure.

That is an important point. A total blockade of Iran’s oil trade is not just a U.S.-Iran confrontation. It becomes, quickly, a U.S.-China confrontation over energy, sanctions enforcement, maritime freedom, and wartime economic coercion.

What the Numbers Really Say

The headline number — Iranian oil revenue up 40 percent — should not be misunderstood. It does not mean Iran is economically healthy. It does not mean the blockade will fail. It does not mean Tehran can absorb unlimited pressure.

It does mean that the early public narrative put out by Trump and his administration has been too simple.

Iran entered this phase of the war with elevated export volumes, elevated prices, substantial oil already afloat, and a gray-market logistics system built over years of sanctions. The U.S. blockade is now trying to reverse that advantage, but it is pushing against a system designed precisely to survive interdiction, disguise cargoes, reroute ships, and keep Chinese demand supplied.

The decisive question is not whether the blockade hurts Iran. It does. The decisive question is whether it hurts Iran fast enough to make it work for Trump — keeping in mind the growing challenges he faces — legally, politically, economically, and diplomatically.

Right now, Iran appears to be betting on time. Trump appears to be betting on pressure.

The oil data suggests this isn’t a one-sided equation — it’s unclear who really has the upper hand for the next incremental period. On a thirty day forward looking basis, Iran may well have the short-term upper hand.

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SOURCES

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/24/how-long-can-iran-survive-the-uss-hormuz-blockade

https://www.kpler.com/blog/us-naval-blockade-threatens-further-1-8-mbd-supply-outage

https://www.iranintl.com/en/202604237147

https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=%28title%3A50+section%3A1544+edition%3Aprelim%29

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/24/trumps-may-1-deadline-can-he-continue-war-on-iran-after-that

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/only-five-ships-pass-through-strait-hormuz-24-hours-2026-04-24/