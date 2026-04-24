DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
5hEdited

If one watches Black Man Spy and you really should, you would know that Iranian oil is getting through to China and India, and Iran shares a border with Pakistan, and the road is clogged with tanker trucks. And China has warned Trump not to mess with their ships. Iran shares a border with

seven countries, and roads travel both ways in and out, in carrying food and supplies, out carrying tankers full of oil.

Here is Malcom Nance war cast for today: We need to do a lot of things. Question is how? Especially when they have the means of control, surveillance, police, military and the means of enforcement, justice and police, and they have rigged the elections, and he won't vacate the premises even if he should lose.?

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joAn's avatar
joAn
5h

You're bringing up some very interesting points of Trump’s war-by- choice. Not much, past his blowing stuff up, has gone as he imagined. He'll keep imagining, since that's all he's got, but he also has lost interest in this 'adventure'.

I don't see much hopeful in this news. Iran, China, Russia, and even Israel, maybe Saudi Arabia win.

Your point about the 60 days and extension may well be his off-ramp. Blame it on Congress' failure to ... whatever ... and break the blockade , then disappear. He does not care about consequences he can out-imagine, as he has done all his life. Hegseth will do his bidding. They'll continue to bleed out Americans until we are broken from our own mismanaged debt.

I am sad for my children, grandchildren...how we have failed our allies. I am concerned this is the tip of the iceberg going down, faster than it would have melted naturally.

I really hope I'm wrong. Your reporting is clarifying and I appreciate you sourcing deeper insights, always. Happy Friday, anyway!

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