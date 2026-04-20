This has been hovering all day — Iran hasn’t confirmed participation in the peace talks slated for Islamabad tomorrow (Monday) — and to which an American delegation is en route. I wanted to try and get as much good info as possible on exactly what Iran is actually saying. Across IRNA, Tasnim, IRIB, Fars, and Iranian republishers echoing the official line, the message is not that Tehran is eagerly heading to the table tomorrow. The message is that there is no confirmed Iranian attendance, no agreed date, and no willingness to let Washington publicly define the next step. Following is a deeper look at that. It’s worth a deeper look at all this.

IRNA’s line: the reports are “not correct”

The sharpest formulation came in an IRNA report republished by Khabar Online. According to that IRNA line, the reports of a second round of negotiations in Islamabad are “not correct.” The same item says the reports being circulated by the United States are part of a “media game” and a “blame game” meant to pressure Iran. That is not a hedged non-answer. It is a direct rejection of the idea that a second round is set and ready to go.

IRNA’s reported explanation is also revealing. It says that “unreasonable and unrealistic demands,” repeated changes in the U.S. position, ongoing contradictions, the continuation of the so-called naval blockade, and threatening rhetoric have so far blocked progress and make it hard to see a clear path toward fruitful negotiations under current conditions. In other words, Tehran is not merely disputing the schedule. It is disputing the premise that the political conditions for a productive meeting even exist.

Tasnim’s line: no decision “as long as there is a naval blockade”

Tasnim’s line, carried by Reuters and echoed on Jamaran, is slightly different in wording but points in the same direction. Reuters reported that, according to Tasnim, there is currently no decision by Iran to send a negotiating delegation to Pakistan “as long as there is a naval blockade.” Jamaran’s own pickup summarized the same line bluntly: Iran has not decided to send a negotiating delegation, and as long as the naval blockade remains, there will be no negotiation.

That matters because Tasnim is not saying only that the logistics are unresolved. It is attaching a political condition to participation. Tehran is signaling that the blockade issue is not some background irritation. It is a central obstacle, and under current conditions Iran is not signing on.

IRIB’s line: “currently no plans”

IRIB, the state broadcaster, appears to have gone a step further. Its report says that there are currently no plans to participate in the next round of negotiations. It attributes that to excessive demands, unreasonable conditions, constant changes in the American position, and the continuing naval blockade, which it describes as a violation of the ceasefire understanding.

That is about as close to an official public brush-off as one is likely to get while still preserving room for later maneuver. Iran is not saying diplomacy is dead forever. But it is very clearly refusing to validate the U.S. claim that a new round is simply happening tomorrow because Washington says so.

What Jamaran shows about the broader messaging

Jamaran is useful here not because it is the original source of the line, but because it shows how the message is being amplified across the Iranian information space. On its homepage tonight, Jamaran prominently featured both the IRNA denial of reports about a second round in Islamabad and the Tasnim line that Iran has not decided to send a delegation and will not negotiate while the blockade remains. That tells us this is not an isolated item floating around the margins. It is part of the coordinated Iranian public message.

And Fars?

Fars is worth mentioning precisely because of what it does not appear to be doing. In the accessible results tonight, I did not find a clear Fars item directly confirming tomorrow’s attendance or directly denying it in the same explicit terms used by IRNA, Tasnim, and IRIB. What Fars was visibly pushing instead was the confrontation frame: retaliation rhetoric over the U.S. seizure of an Iranian-flagged vessel and a broader emphasis on American aggression and the blockade. That does not give us a clean attendance quote from Fars, and I do not want to overstate it. But it does fit the larger pattern: the Iranian information environment tonight is centered on grievance, pressure, and resistance, not on preparing the public for an imminent diplomatic breakthrough.

What this means

The basic takeaway is straightforward. Iranian media tonight is not confirming tomorrow’s talks. The state and semi-state line runs from “not correct” to “no decision” to “no plans.” Those are slightly different formulations, but they all point the same way. Tehran is refusing to publicly bless the meeting Trump says is coming.

That does not necessarily mean diplomacy is over. And it doesn’t mean they won’t participate. It does mean that Washington is trying to project momentum, while Tehran is trying to deny Washington the ability to announce diplomacy into existence. Tonight, at least in the Iranian media space, Tehran appears to be winning that argument.

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Source list

https://www.khabaronline.ir/news/2207819/%D8%A7%DB%8C%D8%B1%D9%86%D8%A7-%D8%AA%DA%A9%D8%B0%DB%8C%D8%A8-%D8%AE%D8%A8%D8%B1%D9%87%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D9%85%D9%86%D8%AA%D8%B4%D8%B1%D8%B4%D8%AF%D9%87-%D8%AF%D8%B1%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%87-%D8%AF%D9%88%D8%B1-%D8%AF%D9%88%D9%85-%D9%85%D8%B0%D8%A7%DA%A9%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%85-%D8%A2%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%AF

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/iran-currently-has-no-decision-send-negotiating-delegation-pakistan-tasnim-2026-04-19/

https://www.iribnews.ir/fa/news/5768648/%D9%81%D8%B9%D9%84%D8%A7-%D8%A8%D8%B1%D9%86%D8%A7%D9%85%D9%87%E2%80%8C%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%A8%D8%B1%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%B4%D8%B1%DA%A9%D8%AA-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%AF%D9%88%D8%B1-%D8%A8%D8%B9%D8%AF%DB%8C-%D9%85%D8%B0%D8%A7%DA%A9%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D9%88%D8%AC%D9%88%D8%AF-%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%AF

https://www.jamaran.news/

https://farsnews.ir/TM_911/1776635101429070994