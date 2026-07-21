DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
1h

There never was a ceasefire. The so called cease fire was predicated on the MOU, The MOU

The U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) calls for an "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon". It also commits both nations to ensuring the "territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon".

Israel violated the MOU, the moment it was signed.

Bibi is either Don's chain dog, or Don is Bibi's chain dog, either way the MOU was violated, thus there never was a cease fire. and a cease fire does not terminate a war.

Wars exist when one nation employs force, in any form, against another.

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Jim's avatar
Jim
26m

Spot on discussion of an important issue: honestly reporting the cost this war!

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