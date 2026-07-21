When the ceasefire between the United States and Iran collapsed, the Trump administration promised that renewed military pressure would restore deterrence. Every official briefing since then has emphasized successful American strikes and Iranian losses.

But there is another side of the ledger—one the public is only beginning to see.

Over the past week, a very different picture has emerged through investigative reporting, satellite imagery, and Pentagon admissions that came only after journalists began asking difficult questions. American casualties are rising. Iranian attacks are becoming more frequent and more effective. Damage to U.S. military installations appears more extensive than initially acknowledged. And the Pentagon has now conceded that it did not publicly disclose dozens of American injuries until outside reporting forced the issue.

None of this means the United States is losing the war and no one doubts that America has sufficient firepower to prevail militarily.

But the cost is being obscured.

And so the question:

Is the American public receiving an accurate picture of the costs of the war being fought in its name?

As with so much about the Trump administration, the answer is obv8ous, and the answer is no. Let’s take a deeper look and see what’s there.

The Story the Pentagon Didn’t Tell

The first cracks in the official narrative appeared when The New York Times revealed that, in the five days leading up to the Iranian missile attack that killed two American service members on July 17, U.S. forces in Jordan had already come under three separate Iranian attacks. According to U.S. officials, those earlier strikes wounded dozens of American troops and damaged several military helicopters. CNN and CBS subsequently confirmed the broad outlines of the reporting.

What makes those attacks remarkable is not simply that they happened. It is that the American public was never told about them.

CENTCOM issued no public announcements describing the attacks, the casualties, or the damage they caused. Instead, it released statements discussing American retaliatory strikes against Iran without disclosing the Iranian attacks that had prompted them. Only after investigative reporting brought the incidents to light did Pentagon officials acknowledge that dozens of American service members had been wounded.

The attack that killed two Americans on July 17 was different. Because it resulted in fatalities, CENTCOM publicly acknowledged it. But by then it had become clear that it was not an isolated incident—it was the fourth Iranian attack on U.S. forces in Jordan in five days, suggesting a sustained campaign that the public had not been allowed to see in full.

That is no small matter.

Every military must balance operational security against public disclosure. No one expects battlefield reports in real time. But when American forces sustain repeated attacks that wound dozens of service members and damage military aircraft, most citizens would reasonably expect to hear about it from their own government—not days later because investigative journalists uncovered the story first.

The Cost Is Rising

The casualty figures now coming into view suggest the conflict has entered a more dangerous phase.

Since early July, nearly one hundred additional American service members have reportedly been injured in Iranian attacks across the region. New strikes have targeted U.S. facilities in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq. American deaths have also increased.

At the same time, satellite imagery analyzed by independent journalists paints a picture of damage that appears substantially greater than official descriptions initially suggested. Hangars, aircraft shelters, barracks, radar installations, communications systems, fuel facilities, and other military infrastructure have reportedly been damaged in successive Iranian attacks.

The fact that Iran is becoming more effective, not less so, in its attacks after all of the efforts by the US to degrade their capabilities, is particularly noteworthy. This. his is an Iranian military that, to hear Trum tell it, has been so thoroughly degraded by US attacks that it retains almost no capacity to attack. Yet — conversely — it’s ability and effectiveness of attacks appear to be growing, not diminishing. And the Trump administration is trying to hid it.

Clearly, in spite of all US rhetoric to the contrary, Iran retains a significant ability to impose costs on American forces despite repeated U.S. strikes inside Iran.

That reality deserves to be part of the public conversation.

“Most Returned to Duty”

When questioned about the newly disclosed casualties, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell emphasized that approximately 96 percent of injured personnel had returned to duty and that many of the injuries were concussions.

That sounds reassuring.

But it also risks minimizing what those injuries actually represent.

MS Comment: Minimizing injuries like concussions fails to consider how many of those troops will eventually develop post-traumatic stress disorder? A concussion caused by a blast wave is not the equivalent of getting your bell rung on a football field. If an explosion was close enough to produce a traumatic brain injury, it means that soldier or Marine experienced an extraordinarily violent life-threatening event. Yes, many returned to duty. And yes, many may carry the psychological consequences for the rest of their lives. These are not trivial casualties. Wars leave wounds that are not always visible in contemporaneous casualty statistics.

The Official Explanation

The Pentagon says casualty reporting often changes as medical evaluations continue. Some injuries initially appear minor. Releasing details too quickly, they argue, could help Iran assess the effectiveness of its attacks and refine future targeting.

Honestly, that’s bullshit. The public right to know the costs of Trump’s war far outweighs any justification to withhold info to fool Iran.

Moreover, this explanation by the Pentagon only addresses the failure to report casualties - it does not explain why significant attacks on American forces went entirely unacknowledged until journalists uncovered them.

Nor do they explain why the administration’s public messaging has consistently highlighted American successes while saying comparatively little about successful Iranian attacks.

That imbalance matters.

A democracy cannot make informed decisions about war if it receives only one side of the balance sheet.

A Dangerous New Threshold: Both Sides Attacking Civilian Infrastructure

One final development deserves careful attention—not so much because of what we know happened, but because of what Iran is now openly claiming.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that it had launched a cruise missile attack targeting Amazon’s central data infrastructure in Bahrain, while simultaneously striking U.S. air-defense systems and radar installations in Muharraq and Riffa. Tehran explicitly described the operation as retaliation for recent U.S. strikes on civilian infrastructure inside Iran.

Iran’s IRGC claims it has ‘destroyed’ Amazon’s central data hub in Bahrain - The Times of India.pdf

Whether the attack achieved its objective remains unclear. Neither Amazon, Bahrain nor the United States has confirmed damage to the facility.

But in one sense, the physical results are almost beside the point.

By publicly announcing that it targeted Amazon’s regional cloud infrastructure, Iran is declaring that the rules of this conflict have changed. The message is unmistakable: if the United States is prepared to strike what Iran considers civilian infrastructure, then Iran now considers major civilian digital infrastructure supporting American interests to be a legitimate target as well.

That represents a potentially dangerous expansion of the war.

Until now, most of the public discussion has focused on military bases, missile batteries, and radar installations. An attack on a major commercial cloud-computing facility—whether successful or not—would signal that the conflict is expanding into the civilian digital economy that underpins communications, finance, logistics, and government operations throughout the Gulf.

And given what we have already learned about previously undisclosed attacks on American forces, it would be unwise to assume that the absence of immediate official confirmation necessarily means nothing happened. At this stage, what remains uncertain is the effectiveness of the attack, not the significance of Iran’s decision to claim responsibility for targeting a major piece of civilian infrastructure.

Wars Have Momentum

One lesson history teaches repeatedly is that wars rarely remain static.

They begin with limited objectives and confident predictions. Then come the retaliatory strikes. Then the counter-retaliation. Each side adapts. Each side looks for new pressure points. The costs mount gradually until, one day, the conflict looks very different from the one leaders originally described.

The events of the past week suggest this war may be entering that stage.

As this happens, Americans deserve an honest accounting of what is happening, and we are not getting it.

The Bottom Line

Every administration emphasizes victories and downplays setbacks during wartime. That much is hardly unique to Donald Trump.

What is unusual is the degree to which independent reporting now appears to be filling gaps left by official disclosures.

If those costs are rising, as the evidence increasingly suggests, the American people deserve to know.

MS Comment: This war is entering a phase where the truth about what is haplpening is more and more difficult to know. Please support responsible independent journalism, including Deeper Look if you can. We all — readers and journalists alike—have a role to play in ensuring the truth gets out so that the country and Congress know what’s happening. Thank you for your support — if you’re contemplating upgrading to paid, now would indeed be a good time.

Audio listeners can stop here.

Sources

The New York Times — Pentagon Withheld Dozens of U.S. Military Injuries in Iran War

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/20/us/politics/pentagon-iran-war-military-injuries.html

CNN — U.S. Military Slow to Disclose Iran War Injuries, With Officials Citing Security Needs

https://www.cnn.com/2026/07/20/politics/us-military-iran-war-injuries-disclosure

The Guardian — Nearly 100 U.S. Service Members Injured as Iran War Intensifies

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/jul/20/us-iran-war-live-updates-strikes-strait-of-hormuz-middle-east-crisis-latest-news

U.S. Central Command — Statement on Recently Fallen and Missing U.S. Service Members

https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PUBLIC-RELEASES/Article/4549635/centcom-statement-on-recently-fallen-missing-us-service-members/

U.S. Central Command — Update on Recently Fallen U.S. Service Members

https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PUBLIC-RELEASES/Article/4549648/centcom-update-on-recently-fallen-us-service-members/

The New York Times — Jordan Is Becoming a New Focus in the U.S.-Iran War

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/18/world/middleeast/jordan-iran-us-war.html

Euronews — Iran’s IRGC Claims Attack on Amazon’s Main Data Hub in Bahrain

https://www.euronews.com/2026/07/21/irans-irgc-claims-attack-on-amazons-main-data-hub-in-bahrain

Times of India — Iran’s IRGC Claims It Has “Destroyed” Amazon’s Central Data Hub in Bahrain

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/irans-irgc-claims-it-has-destroyed-amazons-central-data-hub-in-bahrain/articleshow/132537415.cms

The Washington Post — Satellite Imagery Shows Damage to U.S. Bases from Iranian Attacks

https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/2026/05/06/iran-us-bases-satellite-images/

The Daily Beast — Pentagon Rejects Report That It Concealed U.S. Injuries

https://www.thedailybeast.com/pentagon-goon-sean-parnell-melts-down-over-shocking-trump-war-cover-up-claim/