DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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gail's avatar
gail
Mar 7

I think it is performance (like a TV show where someone gets to be a hero). I think someone behind the scenes is pushing this narrative. I don't see this administration as acting as if there are real lives being lost and consequences to be faced. Putting out cartoons and communicating via social media has me wondering how any of this will end. It's unbelievable.

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joAn's avatar
joAn
Mar 7

Thanks for this post. I was a startled by three things today:

The first was deepening news of our military commanders using Revelations apocalyptic religious language implicating a coming bloody ground war. In what to me is in direct defiance of our Constututionsl separation of Church and State. Horrifying at best.

The second was Trump's "Unconditional surrender" comment.you outlined so explicitedly, which I appreciated a lot. I do not ever remember this phrase being used by any previous President in my 7 decades. Was it used in WW2? It smacks more of Israeli policy to destroy their religious enemies, just as many Arabic leaders have said the same about Israel. That has not been a recipe for Peace in the Middle East... more of an eye for eye, which is not the Christian "turn the other cheek" I was raised with. (Please don't judge or start some uber religious comments... a different issue!). Your wise warning here to watch behaviors here is critical.

The third was it's demand ro have a say in selecting their country's next leader. Yikes!! Your paragraph on the heightened my concerns. Besides being just overreaching on it's part, even if a passing thought, how is even threatening that NOT going to upset and be unifying cry inside Iran?

Hasn't electing ones own leadership has been part and parcel of any nation's sovereignty??Russia's meddling in our elections is more unifying across our great political divide almost as much as 911 bombings on our soil. And... our military bombed a girl's school killing unjustly over 150 innocent civilians...mostly children.

I am deeply disturbed, Michael. I don't see this as t using frivolous language. I see it underscoring where we are: at a major tipping point of the extremist Right takeover of our government and military.

I hope I am wrong!! Thank you for inviting our opinions, Michael. Looking forward to reading our Deeper View Community comments!

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