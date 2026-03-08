DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
Mar 8

Keep your eye on NW Iran, .A mountainous region, in fact Iran is mountainous where Iraq is flat, and that makes a difference in warfare.

NW Iran is Kurdish, part of Kurdistan, which runs from Turkey, Syria, Northern Iraq into NW Iran

The Kurds are Sunni Muslim, Saladin was a Kurd. They are fierce fighters and many fighting groups, the Peshmerga have a female brigade that stuck terror in the hearts of muhajadeen/jihadi's because if killed by a female you don't go to paradise.

Kurdistan does not exist as a country because Gertrude Bell, an archaeologist and Arabist, who actually drew up the map for the allied powers when they divided up the Mid East after WWI, didn't recognize the Kurds. So Kurdistan streteches from Western Turkey, Syria, north Iraq and NW Iran. and have insisted on their ownidenty and nation. Asad persecuted them, Saddam used poison gas against them, afte G.H.W. Bush encouraged them to rise up, then abandoned them, and now the CIA is arming them, and the Air Force is destroying Iranian comm sites, radar stations, police statians and military installations in Iranian Kurdistan.

The Next phase is to insert American special operators

Ny this time,theShia of Iran will remember that they are Shia, and set aside the 1200 year old Arab vs Persian hostility

There is an ethnic, or racist, antipathy of Iranians towards Arabs that goes back to the Battle of Karbala, in which the grandson of Ali ibn abu Talib, the cousin and son in law of Muhammad whom the Shia claim to be the rightful successor and not abu Bakr, a follower and the meanest thug of Mo's disciples.

The Iranians despise the Arabs, there beloved poet Frerdowsi, called them Lizard eaters, and his book the Shahemeh, Book of Kings, rings with disgust of Arabs.

he name "Iran" derives from the Middle Persian word Ērān and the Old Iranian *aryānām, meaning "land of the Aryans". Rooted in the ancient Indo-Iranian self-designation arya (meaning noble or free),

As Iran has a popular volunteer militia of fanatics, the Basij, responsble for killing up to 50,000 people during the recent protest, Iraq has the Quwwāt al-Ḥashd ash-Shaʿbī),also known as the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), is an Iranian-backed paramilitary umbrella group[46] that operates within Iraq. Although formally and legally part of the Iraqi Armed Forces and reporting directly to the prime minister,[47] PMF leaders act independently from state control and, in reality, answer to the supreme leader of Iran.[

And if the U.S. sends boots on the ground into Iran, the Hashd ash-Sha'bn will forget that they are Arab and remember they are Shia, and then there is Turkey.

Turkey has been at war with the PKK, the Kurds of Turkey for decades, and want nothing more than to obliterate them, and armed Kurdistan is notacceptable to Turkey.

The Kurds, as I said are Sunni, in Shia Iran,and are only 10% of the population. Iran has allowed its minorities autonomy, in their religious practices,so long as they don't challenge the State.

There are four major ethnicites in Iran, Iranians, Azerbaijanis, Kurds, Lurs all Muslim There are about 25,000 Zoroastrians in Yazd, Kerman andTehran, and were about 5,000 Jews until Trump bombed Iran the first time, then the regime took after the Jews as fifth columnists and spies.

Most Christianized westerners don't understand the difference between Shia and Sunni

It is not about doctrine, a Muslim is a Muslim and is governed by the Qu'ran and hadiths.

Shia means follower of Ali.Ali beingAli ibn abu Talib, which inEnglish means Exalted son of the father of the student, aka Cousin, And Ali was the first student (convert)of Muhammad

The Shia believe that Ali is the legitimate successor to Muhammad, however the Sunni believe that Ali Bakr was the successor of Mo, Sunnah means successor.

Iran did not become fully Muslim until after the battle of Karbala, when the Arab army defeated and killed the grandson of Ali, Husayn ibn Ali, the event is mourned as Ashura, where Iranians flagellate themselves and Ali is a saint. After the battle the Arab forces continued the raiding and converting.

The 10th Century poet Ferdowsi, bemoaned the event. in the Book of Kings, the Shahmeneh

Damn on this World. Damn on this Time, Damn on Fate,

That uncivilized Arabs, have come to fore me to be Muslim

Trump believes that he can kill all of the Ayatollahs, and IRGC and they will beg to surrender.

He and this arrogant staff, don't understand the Muslim mind, They crave martyrdom, martyrs get a fast track pass to Paradise, unlike Christians they don't feign belief, or proclaim belief, when it suits there needs and designs.

If they don't believe that Martyrdom is a fast track to paradise, then they aren't really Muslim but murtadd, apostates.

You can't defeat a foe who worships or seeks martyrdom. The Catholic church is built on the myth of martyrs, and throughout Europe, relics of thes "martyrs" abound in monasteries and cathedrals.

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
Mar 8

Somwhere along the line there will be an incident (e.g., terrorist attack) that Trump will use as an excuse to control our upcoming elections

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