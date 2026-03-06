DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
Mar 6

Who gave Trump the idea of a regime change. You can line up the Ayatollahs one by one and shoot them, and there will be another mullah to take his place.

It isn't even the IIRGC that protects the regime, it is the Basij, millions of fanatic Shia, It is the Basij that murdered the protesters, official estimates are 10,000 unofficial go to 50,000

They are guy who sells tea from a cart, the guy who is leading the donkey down the street, the vendor in the bazaar, they are standing on street corners armed

The CIA has some cockamany idea about using the Kurds, and in fact they have already targeted police states, radar stations, military facilities in Iran's Kurdistan, and are supplying them with weapons.

The kurds are only 10% of the poulation and Kurdistan Iran is in the NW corner boarding Iraq.

And that is where Hegseth and the CIA want to putAmerican boots on the ground.

If that happens the Iraq's will suddenly remember that they are Sniite, and forget their ethnic squabble with Aryan Iran. (Yes Aryan for that is what the word Iran means), and remember that they are Shia..

And under the banner of theQuwwāt al-Ḥashd ash-Shaʿbī, or Popular Mobilization Force, take the side of Iran in Kurdistan, which is where Hegseth wants to insert our special operators.

This of course will upset Turkey, who has a hundred years war with the PKK, the Kurdish armed resistance. Saddam gassed them, after George H W Bush urged them to rise up. America supported them in Syria, until Turkey got pissed off.

Turkey has no interest at all, in watching an armed Kurd nation.

Beyond the Arab states, Greece, Turkey, France and India are already involved, and Russia is benefiting big time as oil has risen from $32 a barrel to $87, and Trump has given India permission to import Russian oil as Iranian oil has been cut off.

The big thing is that oil from Kuwait, the Emirates, Bahrain, Oman has been cut off, and that will strangle Europe, making it even more vulnerable to Russia.

Meanwhile Ukrainian missiles or Drones have attacked 3 Amazon data centesr in the mid east, significant because this center is contracted to the DOD.

It might not be the Iraqi army, but the fanatic Militias of the Popular Mobilization Force

Regime change my ass, fools like Reza Pahlavi are smoking hash.

With 50,000 dead protesters, the IRGC and Basiji, the only regime change is going to be even more hard liners

Iranians and Iran are a lot more sophisticated, intelligent and prepared that President Moron and Whisky Pete think.

They are also prepared for a long haul. They have been building and storing rockets, missiles and Drones for year,expecting this event.

They aren't even running out, at best they have pulled from the front shelf of their stores, more to come. Think of the tens of thousands of Shahids that they sold to Russia., the thousands of rockets and missiles that they gave to HAMAS and Hezbollah.

Even Syria hasn't really knocked them down, as they keep jumping back up and coming back.

The might of the United States has been captured by idiot criminals, thanks MAGA, thanks to the Muslims, Hispanics, Blacks and white Christian nationalists who voted for him.

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Richard K. Payne's avatar
Richard K. Payne
Mar 6

Thank you for the daily updates, this is very helpful in understanding such a rapidly developing and dangerous situation that has been created by an ill-conceived attack.

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