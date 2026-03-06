Smoke and fire in Beirut’s southern suburbs after Israeli bombs hit.

Day 7 provided some clues into what kind of conflict this is becoming: a campaign against military capability, a campaign against regime survivability, or a rolling regional crisis that keeps producing new fronts faster than any capital can contain. Following is today’s update.

The simplest indicator still holds: Tehran is hurt, but the state is still operating

If the Iranian system were in immediate free fall, the first place it would show is in the ability to produce coherent military effects and enforce internal control. Instead, the war’s operational cycle continues: strikes, retaliation, messaging, and counter-messaging—day after day. Reuters’ running coverage describes continued attacks on Tehran and continued regional ripple effects.

This does not mean the regime is stable. The stress on the regime is severe and a breaking point may be closer than it seems. But regime “collapse” remains a high bar claim that the current evidence does not meet.

Beirut is now part of the war’s map

One of the clearest signs of escalation is how openly the Lebanon front is being pulled into the wider conflict.

Israel issued a broad evacuation order for Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiyeh), triggering panic and gridlock, and then struck the area. The strikes followed the first blanket evacuation warning for that part of Beirut. The the evacuation order affected hundreds of thousands and preceded heavy strikes.

The UN human rights chief has now publicly raised international law concerns about large-scale evacuation orders in Lebanon, underscoring how quickly this is becoming an international political issue, not merely a military one.

The war is squeezing the global economy through shipping and insurance

The effect on the global economy is increasing in measurable ways.

Maritime insurance premiums are surging as the conflict widens, which is a technical way of saying: the system is starting to price the Gulf as a risk zone rather than a transit corridor.

Oil markets are reacting accordingly. The conflict disrupting shipments through the Strait of Hormuz is driving a steep weekly gain in crude prices, with tanker traffic being halted and large volumes unable to reach markets. (Even if some of the exact figures shift as more data comes in, the direction of travel is clear: the economic shock channel is opening.)

This is how Iran can impose costs even when it can’t match U.S. naval power ship-for-ship: not by “winning at sea,” but by making the maritime environment expensive, unpredictable, and politically painful.

The target list is drifting upward: from capabilities to governance

As of Day 7 the strike campaign is increasingly aimed at the infrastructure of rule—command sites, internal security, state coordination—not only hardware.

Mulitiple sources describe continued attacks on Tehran infrastructure. Independent security-focused analysis (based on public claims and imagery) has emphasized strikes on institutions tied to regime decision-making, including the Supreme National Security Council and other governance nodes, which—if sustained—would signal a theory of victory focused on impairing the regime’s ability to function as a system.

Put simply: this is starting to look less like a “punishment raid” or an effort to target and degrade military capabilities and more like a campaign designed to force political outcomes.

Russia’s role: indirect, but potentially consequential

The Washington Post reports that Russia has been providing Iran targeting intelligence that includes the locations of U.S. warships and aircraft in the region. If accurate, this isn’t Russia “entering the war” in the conventional sense. It’s Russia increasing the risk to U.S. forces by tightening Iran’s targeting loop. Even incremental improvements in targeting data can change how the U.S. disperses assets, how it defends bases, and how it calculates the risk of further escalation.

The defections play: Washington is testing a regime-splitting strategy

One of the most sensitive shifts in the last 48 hours is that Washington is increasingly talking like a player in Iran’s internal political future—not merely an external attacker.

Trump has publicly urged members of Iran’s IRGC, military, and police to lay down their arms and promised “complete immunity” for those who do. Trump has also floated the idea that he should have a say in Iran’s next leader—an unusually direct regime-change posture. “We’re going to have to choose that person along with Iran. We’re going to have to choose that person,” Trump said.

The piece The Dangers of Defecting adds important texture to this strategy: it reports that Trump offered amnesty and later escalated the pressure (“seek immunity now… later be punished”), while noting the absence of a clear, tangible protection plan for defectors. It also describes Reza Pahlavi promoting a digital platform for defections and claiming 20,000 registrations—an attention-grabbing number that should be treated as unverified absent independent confirmation.

The analytic point is straightforward. A defections strategy can work in two different ways:

Directly , if it triggers real fractures inside coercive institutions.

Indirectly, if it forces paranoia, loyalty tests, and purges that degrade cohesion even without mass defections.

But the piece also makes the central caution hard to ignore: defecting from a security state is not a press release. Defectors and their families can remain targets, including abroad; the article cites the 2022 killing of a former Iranian intelligence operative turned defector in Turkey as a warning case.

So Day 7’s “defections” narrative is best read as a pressure tool that may be intended to destabilize the regime’s internal trust—even if the number of actual defections is far smaller than public rhetoric implies.

Bottom Line on Day 7

The war is widening into a regional-and-system conflict: Beirut evacuations and strikes, insurance shocks, and shipping disruption.

The strike campaign increasingly looks like it is targeting not just capabilities, but the architecture of rule.

Washington’s public posture is shifting from “degrade” to “split”: immunity offers, asylum language, and hints of choosing Iran’s next leader.

“Regime change” remains unproven as an outcome—but it is increasingly visible as a theory of action.

Day 7 doesn’t bring clarity. But it does show where this is headed: both sides are getting more capable militarily at the same time the fight is spreading into a bigger political and economic struggle.

Source list

https://www.reuters.com/world/iran-live-israel-targets-tehran-instrastructure-saudi-arabia-says-it-downed-2026-03-06/

https://apnews.com/article/55b660c3e8cc071078533d8d2a8f93a2

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/mar/05/israel-orders-people-evacuate-beirut-suburbs-lebanon-iran

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/blanket-evacuation-orders-lebanon-raise-international-law-concerns-says-un-human-2026-03-06/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/maritime-insurance-premiums-surge-iran-conflict-widens-2026-03-06/

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/oil-falls-us-may-intervene-futures-market-issues-waiver-russian-purchases-2026-03-06/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/03/06/russia-iran-intelligence-us-targets/

https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/iran-strikes-2026/card/trump-offers-complete-immunity-to-iranian-fighters-who-lay-down-arms-QiLyF3cxUXPY2CMyqfW6

https://www.kttc.com/2026/03/02/trump-vows-full-immunity-iranian-military-police-officers-who-cease-fighting/

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/iran-launches-wave-missiles-israel-us-republicans-block-measure-halt-us-air-2026-03-05/

https://www.criticalthreats.org/analysis/iran-update-evening-special-report-march-3-2026

Uploaded: The Dangers of Defecting (Alessandra Hay, Iran War Dispatches, Mar. 6, 2026)