DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
Mar 5

Most excellent analysis, Donald and Bibi are a pair of grave diggers,only they can't stop digging.

It is going to get worse.

The Judeo Christian west can't win a war against Islam, and it is indeed a religious war.

They can't win, for the same reason that Bibi can't annihilate HAMAS or Hezbollah.

All that Bibi has done to Gaza, yet HAMAS still lives and will not lay down it's arms.

One does not defeat an ideology, it is only driven underground, to re emerge later.

Iran is a nation of martyrs, shaheds, willing to die for Islam, at least the IRGC and the Basiji

during the Iraq Iran war, Khomeini used young boys as living mine detectors, the lads eager to get a get out of jail. pass go trip to paradise.

U.N. forces during the Balkan war, feared facing muhajadeen, holy warriors, recruited and paid by Saudi Arabia, who were glad to give up their lives for Allah.

You can't fight people who seek death.

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Erik Gerdin's avatar
Erik Gerdin
Mar 5

The Gulf states has not done anything to support Ukraine. No financial help. No humanitarian help. And certainly no military aid. It is time to pay upfront if they need help.

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