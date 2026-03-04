DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
Mar 4

From TAFM this morning:

Task & Purpose reports that the top U.S. Middle East commander, Admiral Bradley Cooper II, said in a letter to troops written February 28 that the military was moving from “deterrence into active combat”, writing: “To America’s extraordinary sons and daughters deployed around the Middle East, By order of the President of the United States, we are embarking on a mission of profound consequence. The time for preparation is over. The time for action has arrived. Since 1979, the Iranian Regime has killed and wounded thousands of Americans, and they continue to threaten Americans and our friends. Today, by your courage and grit, you will change the course of human history. You are the shield of the free world, and today, you are its sharpest sword. As the eyes of the world fix upon us, stay safe, and GODSPEED.”

Following a closed-door briefing Tuesday by Maladministration II to explain their reasons for going to war and what they expect to accomplish, Senator Elizabeth Warren said: “Here’s what I can say: It is so much worse than you thought. You are right to be worried. The Trump administration has no plan in Iran. This illegal war is based on lies, and it was launched without any imminent threat to our nation. Donald Trump still hasn’t given a single clear reason for this war, and he seems to have no plan for how to end it. Like a lot of you, I am really angry. I am angry at what Donald Trump is doing, and I feel grief for those already killed in this unnecessary conflict. And I will keep doing everything I can to fight to end this war.”

So, the Admiral in charge of Central Command - who, one hopes, also received a security briefing about why his command was going to war prior to the outbreak of hostilities - thinks everything is hunky-dory, while every Democrat (and several Republicans) in the Senate, who heard what one hopes was the same information the Admiral heard, has stated for the record that they consider the war illegal, that the reasons for going to war are lies, and that Dear Leader has no fucking clue how to end what he began. This clearly demonstrates that SECDRUNK Kegstand has been successful in removing those top officers who would question what he has decided to enthusiastically get involved in, leaving True Believers In God’s Holy Work and “Go Along to Get Along” types in command. If the war is illegal (and it is) these officers were bound by their oaths to support and defend the Constitution to refuse illegal orders to start an illegal war. The U.S. Military leadership has demonstrated they are as thoroughly compromised as were the German commanders in 1939.

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john Bengtson's avatar
john Bengtson
Mar 4

I seldom see the MSM talk about COST in US dollars.........I did a search a while back for the cost of the missiles used in the Venezuela drug-boat strikes. What I found was that each missile, just the missile, was 127,000 US. And that's just the missile itself, not the package, launchers, support and training, somewhere In the billions. So it cost 127k just to take out the 2 survivors after 1/2 hour of deliberation that everyone was screaming about.

Say what you want about 'tax and spend liberals'

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