Pakistan Keeps the Diplomatic Track Alive

Pakistan is still working to get a second round of U.S.-Iran talks on the calendar, but there is still no date. Pakistan’s foreign ministry said Thursday that another round remains possible, and AP reported that Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, was in Tehran pressing that effort directly with Iranian officials. Turkey has also publicly backed renewed talks and said discussions could resume as early as this weekend. The immediate diplomatic takeaway is simple: mediation is active, the channel is open, but no one has yet locked in a next meeting. So, the diplomatic machinery is still moving, but momentum is lacking. Pakistan is trying to prevent the lapse between rounds from turning into renewed combat, while regional players such as Turkey are signaling that they would like the present pause turned into something more durable. That is better than dead diplomacy, but it is still diplomacy without a breakthrough.

Washington Is Still Negotiating From a Military Position

The clearest U.S. signal today came from the Pentagon. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said American forces are ready to restart combat if Iran does not agree to a deal, and General Dan Caine said the U.S. military remains on high alert and can launch major operations quickly. Reuters also reported that the blockade has already caused merchant ships to turn back and that the operation is being enforced with more than 10,000 U.S. personnel, more than a dozen warships, and dozens of aircraft.

So the American posture is that Washington is keeping diplomacy alive, but it is doing so with force visibly displayed and deployed. The message to Tehran is that talks remain available, but the pressure architecture stays in place until there is a deal Washington can live with. That makes the current period look less like a traditional ceasefire and more like an armed negotiating phase.

The Market Is Trading on Containment

When the war began in late February, the S&P 500 was just under 6,900. Over the next six weeks, it fell nearly 9% to 10% as investors absorbed the risk of a wider regional war and the possibility of a broader economic hit. But this week it climbed all the way back to a record 7,022.95, meaning the market effectively erased the war losses in a matter of days and then pushed to a new high. The move represents a full recovery from the selloff that followed the start of the conflict.

What that reflects is investor sentiment that the war, for all its dangers, is still likely to be contained rather than allowed to spiral into a prolonged regional catastrophe. Markets are not pricing in peace exactly, and they are certainly not pricing in normality. Oil remains elevated, and the physical oil market is still much tighter and more distorted than the buoyant stock indexes would suggest. But investors are plainly betting that the worst-case scenarios — a long closure of Hormuz, a broad regional conflagration, or a deep global recession — are less likely than they looked a few weeks ago.

That is, politically, good news for Trump. A sustained stock rally helps him project that the crisis is being contained and that markets believe he can keep the conflict from blowing into something much larger. It gives him a visible measure of confidence from financial markets at the very moment when he is trying to combine threats, blockade pressure, and diplomacy into a single strategy. But oil remains elevated, and energy-market tensions are still very much alive beneath the surface. A stock rally helps Trump with optics and narrative; it does not erase the risk of fuel-price pain or wider economic stress if talks fail. And it can be erased at any moment.

The Tehran Regime Still Looks Focused on Control

Reuters reported in March that Iranian authorities arrested 466 people accused of online activity that allegedly undermined national security, and that more than 1,000 such arrests had been reported over the previous month. That was one of the clearest signs that Tehran was treating the information space and internal dissent as a live security front, not a secondary issue. Nothing in the current reporting suggests that mentality has eased.

So when looking inside Iran, the state still appears determined to keep a hard grip on communications, online activity, and domestic messaging while the external bargaining continues. That makes sense from the regime’s point of view: if negotiations resume, Tehran will want maximum control at home while preserving maximum flexibility abroad.

Bottom line for today

The picture is fairly clear. Pakistan is still trying to move the diplomatic process forward, but there is no confirmed second-round date. The United States is still negotiating from a military position, with blockade enforcement and combat readiness plainly on display. Markets are betting that the war will be contained rather than widened, which is a meaningful political asset for Trump as long as that confidence holds. Inside Iran, meanwhile, the blackout, arrests, and state-dominated information environment all suggest a regime still operating in lockdown mode rather than transition mode.

SOURCES

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