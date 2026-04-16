DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
3h

Americans are stupid, culturally ignorant and that goes triple for Trump and his advisors and staff. If they think that they can militarily force Iran to surrender.

They don't understand Shia Islam. The only Muslims they interact with are the Saudis and Emirates, and they are a different kettle of fish..

Iran will eat dirt, rather than capitulate, but it doesn't have to. Trump wants to starve it intosubmission, but it shares borders with Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkministan, Iraq, Turkeyiye Azerbaijan and Armenia, and also convoys of trucks are coming in with food and goods and tankers going out with oil and gas.

The cult of marytdom runs deep in Shia Islam, deeper than in Sunni Islam. It is celebrated every year with a ten day commemmoration Muharram, of the torture and death of Husayn bin Ali, the grandson of Ali ibn Abi Talib, whom the Shia believe is the true successor to Muhammad.

At the end of the commemoration, males flagellate themselves till they draw blood, some go to extreme in this is called Ashura

Prominent Ayatollahs have called this a Jihad, and anyone who dies in a Jihad gets an easy pass to paradise.

Sunni Islam has the same concept of Jihad, but nothing like Shia Islam.

And Americans don’t understand the regime, they thought and still thnk, by killing the Ayatollahs or military leadership that they could decapitate the regime and force a regime change. Not so.

The IRGC is responsible for the military affairs and protection of Iran, the Grand Ayatollah for the spiritual or religious, the defense of the nation is left up to the IRGC and the IRGC is broken down into 31 sectors, each of which is autonomous, each sector has it’s own built in line of succession, just like HAMAS and Hezbollah, so you can’t decapitate it, as another head will pop up.

There are thee layers of military offense, the Artesh or regular army about 600,000 strong, the IRGC about 160,000 dedicated fanatics, that conrol the Artesh like commissars controlled the Russian Army, and the Basij, para military civilian volunteers who are fanatics.

It was the Basij that machine gunned the protestors in January, not the IRGC Your tea seller, your taxi driver cold be Basiji.

And on the Iraq side of the border is the The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF or al-Hashd al-Sha'abi) are an Iraqi state-sponsored umbrella organization, largely composed of Shia militias, formed in 2014 to combat ISIL. The Hashd al Sha’abi have been laucning their on rodkets to targets in Sunni Arab states.

As

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Mike kestell's avatar
Mike kestell
3h

Black man spy (Malcom Nance) in his podcast today played the US loop broadcast in the Persian gulf on channel 16: "this is a legal blockade, turn around and prepare to be boarded" - clearly a white house script, likely from Hegseth. The typical mariner broadcast would be: "This is US naval vessel ###, this area is under blockade. Come to. " You would only say prepare to be boarded when you are about to board a vessel.

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