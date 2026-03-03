DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Suzanne G's avatar
Suzanne G
Mar 3

We really appreciate your reporting and especially analysis, Michael. Very helpful in understanding what to expect next.

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joAn's avatar
joAn
Mar 3

Great analysis and the clarity reminds of every war over the past 80 years the US has gotten into, that I can recall... We haven't practiced Endurance or Perseverance well in the wars we've engaged in... Korea, Vietnam, Middle East, even the latest non-war Venezuela Maduro left the regime intact... no change for the people being held down. This starts to look like a modern version of Gulliver's Travels 'strong man' defeated by Lilliputians, all the 'lesser power' nations where we intervene.

However, the US does know how to succeed through Endurance and Perseverance! Evidence: the Marshall Plan, 1946-1989 Cold War win, as well as all our relationship soft diplomacy including good will (USAid, etc), humanity-based world programs. These have been tossed out in the past year. Big problem and it's showing up now. We'll see how Iran responds, as you point out. And, how rubio, hegseth try to reframe our trumped up war.

It's past time to start looking at ourselves as we come across to the rest of the world. There is such an impending epic fail demonstrating once again when our leadership doesn't use the art of Endurance and Perseverance. Are we too entitled, 'America First' myopic...? After 80 years, it appears we're about to be laid low again for our comeuppance (as my dad would say) in the Middle East. Didn't Einstein say insanity is repeating the same actions while expecting different results...?

Thanks so much, Michael for breaking this down - helps me to translate into deeper understanding and sort out a lifetime of observations, wonderings and on-the-ground experiences.

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