Ahmad Vahidi has been pursued internationally for years for his involvement in the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aire where 84 were killed.

By Day 3, a coherent Iranian theory of how to survive this war is emerging in public view — and it does not look like capitulation, moderation, or a scramble for an off-ramp. It looks like a long-war posture built around a single premise: Iran cannot match U.S.-Israeli firepower blow-for-blow, so it will try to outlast it by widening the battlefield, raising the price, and testing political will. And in the meantime, a familiar and notorious hardliner has been appointed as the new chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).

The strategy has a name: “asymmetric endurance.” The theory: accept initial damage to preserve the ability to escalate later, especially once Israeli, American, and Gulf air defenses are stretched thin. The strategic bet embedded in that phrase is political: that Trump, facing rising costs (including inflation) and mounting risk to U.S. forces, will choose to curtail the war before it becomes open-ended.

The strategy in plain English

Iran’s approach is not mysterious. It is a campaign of endurance plus regional disruption:

Make the war a test of wills and stamina.

Expand the battlefield beyond Iran — into Gulf infrastructure, shipping, air traffic, and allied basing — to create second- and third-order economic shocks.

Exploit cost asymmetry by forcing opponents to burn expensive interceptors against cheaper drones and missiles, and by timing heavier salvos for moments when defenses are strained and stocks are tight.

Turn survival into victory — even if it is pyrrhic and leaves you presiding over a lot of rubble. The key is survival, and the Iranian regime seems committed to survival as the outcome — no concessions, no “softening” toward the west. Just stick the first principals, weather the storm, and make the US and Israel pay a price that eventually becomes politically untenable.

“Put the region in flames” is a lever, not a slogan

Iran’s leadership has apparently concluded that the path to success is to absorb the blows while converting a military conflict into a political problem for Washington by attacking ingthe region’s economic circulatory system — energy production, maritime chokepoints, insurance markets, and the confidence that global trade can still move.

The intent is clear: enlarge the battlefield so as to damage oil and gas infrastructure, pressure the Strait of Hormuz, and curtail air traffic — with the explicit aim of disrupting Gulf economies and driving up global prices. If Hormuz becomes a persistent pressure point rather than a rhetorical threat, the conflict stops being “regional instability” and starts looking like deliberate engineering of global economic pain.

The “rope-a-dope” analogy (and why it fits)

“Asymmetric endurance” has a familiar feel: rope-a-dope. Absorb the early punishment. Stay standing. Force the stronger opponent to spend enormous energy and resources. Then look for openings when fatigue, constraints, and politics start to bite.

The logic is not subtle: once defenses are stretched thin and interceptors are scarcer, Iran can do more damage for the same expenditure. Rope-a-dope is not control; it’s a gamble. But it’s a recognizable gamble.

Key Leadership choice: Ahmad Vahidi as head of IRGC signals continuity, coercion, and endurance

A strategy of endurance requires internal discipline: command continuity, suppression capacity, and tight control in a shock environment. This is why Tehran’s reported appointment of Ahmad Vahidi as IRGC commander matters symbolically. Vahidi is a long-time security-state figure. He is internationally notorious for his alleged involvement in the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires that killed 84 people. He is an “pure hardliner: — and Installing a hardliner at that node does not read as reassurance or intention to undertake reforms. It reads as “double-down” — and sends a durability signal: the regime intends to hold together, maintain coercive capacity, and manage escalation over time.

There are no signs of a West-facing reset

If the war were forcing a dramatic political pivot inside Tehran, Day 3 would likely show early tells: reformist elevation into decision-making, messaging that prioritizes reintegration, or appointments designed to soothe external audiences and markets.

Instead, the public signals point in the opposite direction: survival-first continuity and a plan to broaden the war’s costs outward. That doesn’t mean negotiations are impossible; it means that, for now, the regime’s visible operating stance is double-down endurance, not concession and reinvention.

The hinge question for the next 72 hours

Rope-a-dope only works if the fighter on the ropes stays upright.

So the key question is not whether Iran wants to endure — it plainly does. The question is whether military damage cascades into internal instability: elite splits, succession dysfunction, cracks in the coercive apparatus, or street unrest that the regime cannot contain. If that happens, endurance becomes collapse. If it does not, Tehran’s bet is that time, costs, and politics will do what missiles cannot.

Day 3’s headline, in other words, is not Iran’s counterpunch. It’s Iran’s wager: make this long, make this expensive, and make it politically unsustainable — while keeping the Islamic Republic standing.

I hope everyone is finding this type of article—focusing on what Iran is doing in the face of the attacks— to be helpful in achieving a better understanding of what is unfolding and where it is likely headed. As always — your comments add real value to whatever I write here, so I think you for your thoughtful inputs. I also thank those who can upgrade to paid — it truly helps stabilize my ability to allocate the time it takes to produce thoughtful, fact and research based content. Please consider supportin with a paid subscription if you can.

SOURCES:

New York Times (Erlanger op-ed referenced): https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/03/opinion/iran-revolution-khomeini-shah.html

Iran’s Strategy: Expand the War, Increase the Cost, Outlast Trump (NYT)

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/03/world/europe/iran-war-strategy-trump-israel.html

Reuters (Hormuz threat): https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-vows-attack-any-ship-trying-pass-through-strait-hormuz-2026-03-02/

Reuters (Gulf strikes / widening war): https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/irans-strikes-gulf-states-may-widen-war-against-tehran-analysts-say-2026-03-03/

Iran International (Vahidi appointment report): https://www.iranintl.com/en/202603010960

Reuters (Arafi / interim leadership council): https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/alireza-arafi-appointed-irans-leadership-council-isna-reports-2026-03-01/