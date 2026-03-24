One of the most important developments on Day 23 is not a battlefield event but a contradiction.

Donald Trump is continuing to claim that talks with Iran exist and are “productive.” Tehran is continuing to insist i that no such talks exist at all. Taken literally, one side must be lying. But a deeper look suggests a more complicated reality: there do appear to be channels, messages, and exploratory contacts moving through intermediaries, but the players on the Iranian side do not have any mandate from the mullahs so while it’s true there is no authorized negotiation that the Iranian system is prepared to acknowledge as real diplomacy, some talks are happening and we are beginning to get a sense of who the players are.

Given all of that, what we have here is not a clear diplomatic opening. It is a wartime signaling contest. Trump is trying to project momentum toward a deal, (with an eye on the markets and his own ratings) while Tehran is trying to project strength and resolve by denying that it has entered any recognized negotiating track under pressure. The contradiction may not be a simple factual dispute. It may be the story itself.

What is the real situation with the “talks”?

The strongest reporting indicates that Trump is probably not making contact up out of thin air. Clearly Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and some Gulf states have been relaying messages, and Pakistan has even offered Islamabad as a venue for possible direct talks. But Reuters reports that Iranian officials have had only preliminary discussions about whether conditions exist for talks at all. That is a long way from the kind of breakthrough Trump implied.

The most revealing detail concerns who may be involved. Yesterday Trump said Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had been in contact with a top Iranian official, and sources identified that figure as parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. AP, in separate reporting, noted that Qalibaf had surfaced in Western media accounts as a possible U.S. contact. But Tasnim, the hardline news agency close to the Revolutionary Guards, pushed back sharply, portraying those reports as a Western attempt to sow division inside Iran’s leadership. That helps explain how both public narratives can coexist. There may be a real channel, but it may be running through a figure who is politically important without necessarily being publicly authorized — or politically safe — to commit the Iranian state.

That qualification is essential. Even if Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi were the public faces of any eventual talks, real decision-making power would still rest with the Revolutionary Guards, whose influence has reportedly increased during the war. In other words, the existence of contact is not the same thing as the existence of a negotiating mandate. Trump may be describing probes, feelers, and backchannel traffic. Tehran may be denying “talks” because, in the regime’s own understanding, nothing officially authorized has yet begun.

So the clearest way to describe the situation is this: Trump appears to be talking about real contact, but Tehran is denying that the contact amounts to real negotiation. Both claims may be true at the same time. There may be a channel. There may even be serious testing of possibilities. But there is still no evidence of a structured, authoritative diplomatic process capable of ending the war.

The military picture says the same thing

If this were a genuine diplomatic turn, the battlefield would likely look different. Instead, the fighting continues. AP reports there is still no visible reduction in military activity even as Trump talks up diplomacy, and Reuters reporting says the five-day pause announced by Trump applies only to attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure, not to the broader military target set. That means the most Trump has offered is not a broad de-escalation but a very narrow pause on one category of targets.

Iran, meanwhile, is behaving like a state still fighting for leverage, not one preparing to climb down. Reuters reports that Tehran has hardened its negotiating conditions dramatically, demanding a formal end to the war, guarantees against renewed attack, compensation for wartime damage, and continued freedom of action over missiles and Hormuz. It is also refusing any curbs on its ballistic missile program. Those are not the terms of a regime preparing to accept an imposed settlement. They are the terms of a regime trying to convert endurance into bargaining power.

The domestic power picture inside Iran points in the same direction. Reuters reports that the Guards have gained influence over national decision-making as the war continues. A system becoming more securitized, more centralized around the Guards, and more suspicious of internal freelancing is not one in which informal feelers can easily ripen into an official peace track. That does not make diplomacy impossible. It does make it much harder and much more opaque.

Europe and the region are still reading this as instability, not peace

Beyond Washington and Tehran, the rest of the world is not behaving as though a diplomatic breakthrough has arrived. Bahrain has pushed a U.N. Security Council draft authorizing force to protect shipping in Hormuz, while France has circulated a rival text emphasizing de-escalation, ceasefire language, and defensive coordination under international law. That split captures the wider reality: the outside world still sees a live regional emergency, not a stabilized negotiation.

Qatar, notably, said Tuesday that it is not directly mediating between the United States and Iran, while still backing formal and informal diplomatic efforts to end the war. That too is revealing. There are diplomatic stirrings everywhere, but they remain fragmented, indirect, and tentative.

Markets are reading it that way too. Reuters reports that the war’s energy impact could surpass the shock of the Ukraine conflict, and oil prices have remained highly sensitive to every headline about Hormuz and every rumor of talks. Even if diplomatic feelers exist, markets are still pricing the physical reality of disruption more heavily than the political rhetoric of possible peace.

What Day 23 really looks like

There are signs of message traffic. There are signs of intermediaries. There are signs that Washington may be probing figures such as Qalibaf to see whether any political pathway exists. But there is still no sign that Tehran has opened a formal diplomatic lane with a recognized mandate from the forces that actually control wartime decision-making. The result is a strange but logical picture: a war still being fought, exploratory contacts still being tested, and both sides publicly shaping the story in ways that serve their own immediate needs.

That is why Day 23 looks like a day of contested signaling under fire. Trump wants the political credit for being the man who can turn battlefield pressure into a deal. Tehran wants to show that it has not entered talks from weakness and has not authorized anyone to bargain away its position. Until those two realities converge into something formal, the “talks” are best understood not as a diplomatic breakthrough but as a shadowy, unstable space between war and negotiation.

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https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-toughens-negotiating-stance-amid-mediation-efforts-sources-say-2026-03-24/

https://apnews.com/article/a5fdb9d743c3325155da0bc91458077d

https://apnews.com/article/2a3feb0f7987079ad526a43fbae2278f

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/bahrain-proposes-un-security-council-approve-use-force-protect-hormuz-shipping-2026-03-23/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/qatar-is-not-directly-mediating-between-us-iran-ministry-spokesperson-says-2026-03-24/

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/ceraweek-austrias-omv-ceo-says-energy-impact-iran-war-could-surpass-ukraine-2026-03-23/