DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
Mar 21

The US has no experience of drone warfare and if they invade Iran they will go up against the military that invented drone warfare and taught it to Russia. I hate to think of the Marines landing on Kharg Island, 15 miles from a mountainous Iranian coast where drone launchers can be easily hidden and very difficult to find, and then they become overwhelmed in a drone attack. We have no defenses for such an event and I doubt the Ukrainians - as good as they are - have defenses that would work against 10,000 drones fired together (a likely possibility). As someone who's been to war, I hate the thought of those kinds of casualties, and what enrages me is that even a complete US defeat at Kharg Island wouldn't change the GOP traitors in Congress. It's going to take something like this - a bloody nose and a kick in the balls - to pull Trump down. And I hate that thought.

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
Mar 21

The USS Boxer, a Marine Expeditionary Unit, left San Diego earlier this week, headed towards the Persin/Arabian gulf, its speed is about 15knph, it will take a month to reach the USS Tripoli, another MEU, which left the South China sea for the Persian/Arabian gulf and is expected to arrive Monday or Tuesday

Hegseth has plans to jump on Kharq island with the 82nd Airborne and it will be a slaughter for troops hanging in the harness.if they don't drift into the sea and drown.

Meanwhile Hegseth has prayed to King Jesus, while in the White House. This regime is evey bit as nutso koo koo as the Mullahcracy in Iran and the Taliban, or the Zionists, everyone believes tha their God is on their side.

And the world groans and moans under the weight of stupid.

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