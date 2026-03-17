DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonnie Hahn's avatar
Bonnie Hahn
Mar 17

Thank you again and again and again. You make subject clear and so much easier to follow than it might be. Just want to continue to encourage. Skills put to good use. Thanks

Reply
Share
Francis McInerney's avatar
Francis McInerney
Mar 17

One of the most important things to note at this point in the war is that Trump spent the last year carefully and deliberately using import taxes to dismantle all of America's closest alliances, starting with the closest, Canada. Then, he equally carefully and deliberately planned a war with Iran that would need these alliances for a successful military and political outcome. The world is learning why, when I was a member of his Trump National Hudson Valley golf club, I gave him the nickname Dumb Don.

Reply
Share
8 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture