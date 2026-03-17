Day 17 brought consolidation of themes and patterns already in play — plus an Israeli “success” that took one of the more pragmatic Tehran leaders off the board.

The main lines that have been visible for days all hardened further. Israel appears to have kept its ability to strike at the top of the Iranian system. Tehran, though badly damaged and perhaps slightly more brittle, still looks capable of sustaining a war of attrition that pits economic disruption against military might. Europe moved farther away from Trump, openly distancing itself from the American leader’s approach. And Washington’s coalition problem around Hormuz now looks less like a temporary annoyance and more like a structural weakness in the war’s second phase.

The Day 17 question was not whether the war changed character. It was whether the character it already had became clearer. It did.

Larijani killed in Israeli strike

The biggest development was Israel’s claim that it killed Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, along with Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani. Iran has not yet confirmed Larijani’s death, so some caution is still necessary, but it seems likely that the reports of his death at Israeli hands is true. This is a major event. Larijani wasIran’s security chief, a former nuclear negotiator, and a close ally of the late Ali Khamenei.

It is fair to say that, after Mojtaba Khamenei, Larijani was probably the most consequential target available to Israel inside the remaining civilian-security apex of the regime. That is an inference, but a grounded one. He sat at the junction of strategy, internal security, and wartime political coordination. His death adds real pressure on the regime, probably not enough to provoke a collapse— but real pressure nonetheless. But unfortunately it may also push the regime in a worse direction. Larijani had long been seen, at least by the standards of the Islamic Republic, as one of the more pragmatic and politically sophisticated figures in the leadership, even though recent coverage also noted that he hardened significantly as the war escalated. Remove someone like that, and what follows is not liberalization. It is much more likely a narrower, angrier, more hardline consolidation. Don’t expect Larijani to be replaced by someone more acceptable to the US and Israel. The opposite is more likely to be the case.

That point matters because it corrects a recurring fantasy in some Western commentary. Decapitation pressure does not automatically moderate a revolutionary-security state. Often it does the opposite. It removes brokers, tacticians, and pragmatists and leaves the field to men whose only remaining language is coercion.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s line — no talks, and continue “regret inducing defense”

That is why Mojtaba Khamenei’s reported position matters so much. Reuters reported that in his first foreign-policy session since taking power, he rejected proposals conveyed through intermediaries for “reducing tensions or ceasefire with the United States” and answered that this was not “the right time for peace until the United States and Israel are brought to their knees, accept defeat, and pay compensation.” Reuters also reported that the senior Iranian official describing the session called Mojtaba’s stance “very tough and serious.”

That is the clearest available formulation of Tehran’s Day 17 posture. It is not the language of de-escalation. It is not even the language of bargaining. It is the language of defiance under pressure, and of a regime that still believes it has leverage to impose costs even while absorbing severe punishment. Reuters also noted that in his first public message last week, Mojtaba said the Strait of Hormuz should remain closed as a tool of pressure on Iran’s enemies. Iran International separately quoted that earlier message as saying, “The demand of the masses of the people is the continuation of effective and regret-inducing defense.”

A significant question is whether Khameni’s statements came before or after the death of Larijani. The available reporting does not pin it down cleanly enough to say with confidence whether that hardline response came before or after the strike that reportedly targeted Larijani. The two developments landed in the same Day 17 cycle, but I have not seen a reliable public chronology precise enough to state the sequence as fact. What can be said is that the combination points in the same direction: hardening, not softening.

Trump grumbles about allied support, floats American detachment, and says Iran has tried to talk

Trump had a lot to say on Day 17, so much so that it made made the basic contradiction harder to miss. On the one hand, he is still trying to recruit other countries into the Hormuz problem. On the other, he is speaking as if the United States might not even have a core stake in it. Trump complained some countries were “not very enthusiastic” about helping reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and recounted him mocking one exchange with an ally: “We want to know, do you have any mine sweepers? Well, would rather not get involved, sir.”

What gives this more meaning is the way Trump framed the burden-sharing issue. He stressed that China gets about 90% of its oil through Hormuz while the United States gets only a minimal amount, and said, “It would be nice to have other countries police that with us, and we’ll help. We’ll work with them.” He also mused “maybe we shouldn’t even be there” because the US lacks dependence on Hormuz oil — a remark that drew consternation and backlash. Trump, it seemed, was not merely complaining about allied reluctance. He was also publicly toying with the idea that this is somebody else’s crisis more than America’s, even though it was Washington that joined Israel in launching the war that helped produce the closure in the first place.

He also made the political edge of the complaint unmistakable. He also said: “Whether we get support or not, but I can say this, and I said to them: We will remember.” Reuters similarly described him complaining that countries protected by large American troop deployments were now declining to help. This is not just irritation. It is Trump turning the war into a loyalty test for allies who do not want ownership of it.

Trump: “The U.S. is in contact with Iran,” but he added that he doubted Tehran was prepared for serious talks to end the conflict. That makes this more than a colorful Trump aside. It sharpens one of the central realities of Day 17. Washington does not just have a battlefield problem. It has an off-ramp problem. Trump is simultaneously asking others to help manage the consequences of the war, hinting that the U.S. itself may not need to bear the burden, and signaling no real urgency about using existing channels to convert military pressure into diplomacy. The result is a posture that looks at once aggrieved, transactional, and strategically adrift.

Europe

Kaja Kallas is not some secondary European voice. She is the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy — effectively the EU’s top foreign-policy official — and a former prime minister of Estonia. On Day 17 she said plainly that the war should stop, that many Europeans had tried to persuade the United States and Israel not to start it, and that Europe was consulting with Gulf states, Jordan, and Egypt about possible proposals that could help all sides save face.

That is important not because Europe suddenly “broke” with Washington today. It did not. The real significance is that a trend we have already been tracking became more explicit. Europe’s discomfort is no longer mostly implicit, procedural, or hidden behind alliance language. It is now being stated out loud by the EU’s top diplomat.

Kallas also put the Hormuz question in revealing terms. “Nobody is ready to put their people in harm’s way in the Strait of Hormuz,” she said. Europe, she argued, needs diplomatic means to keep it open so the world does not get hit with a food, fertilizer, and energy crisis. This was not just a refusal of Trump’s preferred answer. It was a rejection of the logic behind it.

America’s isolation problem

This too should be framed as continuation, not novelty. The United States has been struggling to build political ownership of this war beyond itself and Israel since the beginning. Day 17 simply made that isolation more visible.

Trump had already complained that some countries were “not very enthusiastic” about helping police the Strait. Reuters quotes him saying that the level of enthusiasm “matters to me,” and recounting his mock dialogue with an ally: “We want to know, do you have any mine sweepers? Well, would rather not get involved, sir.” Reuters separately reported that Germany, Spain, and Italy ruled out participation for now, while others remained at best conditional and cautious.

There was another revealing Trump line the day before. Reuters reported him saying of allied participation: “Some are very enthusiastic about it, and some aren’t,” while also complaining that countries long protected by the United States were hanging back. That sounds like a leader discovering that even friendly governments do not want co-ownership of a war they neither started nor control.

The deeper pattern

Put these pieces together and Day 17 comes into focus.

Israel may have removed one of the most important remaining figures in Iran’s senior leadership. But that does not point toward moderation inside Tehran. It points toward a harsher and more ideologically rigid consolidation if the killing is confirmed. Mojtaba Khamenei’s reported line reinforces exactly that reading. Europe is speaking more openly now, but what it is saying is consistent with the drift we have already seen: stop the war, avoid military entanglement in Hormuz, search for a diplomatic mechanism instead. And Trump’s own words suggest that even while communication channels exist, he still does not have either the coalition or perhaps the inclination to turn them into serious negotiations.

The result is not a war moving toward resolution. It is a war becoming more strategically legible.

Israel can still hit the top.

Iran can still refuse closure.

Europe wants distance, not ownership.

And the United States looks increasingly alone in trying to militarize the Hormuz problem while showing little appetite for the diplomatic one.

Another day, another update. Each day seems to bring some new wrinkles and new opportunities for better understanding what is happening. Today was no exception. Thanks for continuing the journey with me. Your support is what keeps this going. Thank you!



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SOURCES

https://www.reuters.com/world/trump-says-some-countries-are-not-enthusiastic-about-helping-unblock-hormuz-2026-03-16/

https://apnews.com/article/9bbed3c906146844be08fdfd02595754

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-foreign-policy-chief-kallas-calls-us-israel-end-iran-war-2026-03-17/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/irans-new-supreme-leader-rejects-proposals-reducing-tensions-with-us-senior-2026-03-17/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israeli-media-say-strike-targeted-irans-larijani-fate-unclear-2026-03-17/