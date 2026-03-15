On Day 15, the strongest signals were not signs of imminent regime collapse. They were signs of internal tightening inside Iran and rising alarm among its neighbors.Fifteen days in, the war looks different from Tehran, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, and the Gulf littoral than it does from Washington television. The American frame still leans toward punishment, deterrence, and the question of whether the regime is finally showing signs of cracking. The regional frame is harsher and more practical: who still controls the shipping lanes, who can still impose costs, and whether this war is turning into a longer contest over the Strait of Hormuz and the economic life that runs through it.

Tehran cracks down on informants

One of the most important Day 15 developments was the widening Iranian crackdown on alleged internal collaborators. Reuters reported arrests in multiple provinces, but this was not just a Reuters story. Iranian and Iran-linked channels were carrying the same pattern through official and semi-official reporting. Dozens were arrested. According to reporting that summarized Fars and IRNA, 20 people were arrested in West Azerbaijan province for allegedly sending information on military, law-enforcement, and security sites to Israel, while another suspect in Qazvin was accused of transmitting information to Iran International via a Starlink terminal. Reuters separately reported additional arrests in the northeast and in Lorestan tied to alleged intelligence-gathering and efforts to stir unrest.

That matters because it shows how the war is now being described inside Iran. Tehran is not narrating the threat simply as external bombing. It is narrating a fused campaign of airstrikes, sabotage, espionage, hostile media, and attempted internal destabilization. The arrests, the language about “informants,” and the emphasis on internal networks linked to Israel all point to a state moving deeper into wartime internal-security mode.

Israel’s use of informants has changed the internal battlefield

That crackdown also has a strategic logic. Al-Monitor reported that Israeli targeting inside Tehran has increasingly relied on tip-offs from informants on the ground, including against checkpoints secured by IRGC and Basij personnel. If Tehran believes the battlefield has partly moved inside its own security grid, then the arrests are not merely routine repression. They become part of what the regime sees as defensive war management. That does not mean every accusation is true, and it does not legitimize the crackdown. It does help explain why the state is tightening rather than visibly disintegrating.

The Gulf is hearing the warnings more directly now

The Gulf view is equally revealing. Saudi based Arab News reported that Iran openly warned people to leave areas around Jebel Ali and Khalifa Port, saying U.S. forces were sheltering there. The Associated Press reported fresh attacks and interceptions across Gulf states as the war entered its third week, with regional governments reporting continued missile and drone attacks emanating from Iran. The result is that neighboring states are no longer dealing only with abstract escalation. They are dealing with direct spillover, direct warnings, and the possibility that economic infrastructure once treated as adjacent to the war is becoming part of the war. The result: a creeping normalization of strikes, threats, air-defense interceptions, and public warnings around ports, bases, and commercial routes. The war map and the energy map are converging.

Hormuz is not just Iran’s weapon. It is Iran’s shield.

The Strait of Hormuz remains the central arena of the war. In Washington, it is usually described as an economic hostage scenario, with Iran threatening the world’s oil artery. From Tehran’s perspective, it is also something more defensive: the one lever that keeps Iran from being reduced to a target range.

In remarks carried by Iranian state media, Mohsen Rezaei — a longtime former Revolutionary Guards commander and prominent hardline establishment figure — said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed and argued that real security there is impossible unless the United States withdraws and regional states, “particularly Iran and Oman,” take control of the waterway. Iranian state television separately quoted the IRGC navy chief as saying that any vessel intending to pass must obtain permission from Iran, while also claiming that ships not serving U.S. and Israeli interests could still pass safely. Whatever one thinks of those claims, they amount to a coherent wartime theory. Iran is presenting Hormuz not simply as a chokepoint it can disrupt, but as the strategic space that preserves its deterrent relevance after absorbing heavy blows elsewhere.

Seen that way, control over Hormuz is defensive for Iran in at least three senses. It preserves a form of deterrence after strikes on Iranian territory. It keeps pressure on Gulf governments that might otherwise prefer to treat the war as someone else’s problem. And it allows the regime to tell its own public that it still possesses a decisive lever over the course of the conflict. A government that can still shape the energy map is easier to portray domestically as wounded but not broken.

Could the U.S. actually strip Iran of control of the Strait

What can the US do about Iran’s ability to close shipping through the Strait of Hormuz? In the narrowest military sense, Washington can hit Iranian coastal assets, mine-laying platforms, command nodes, and naval facilities. The U.S. has already moved in that direction. But the harder question is whether that would really amount to taking control away from Iran in any meaningful commercial sense.

Associated Press reported earlier in the conflict that the U.S. said it had destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels. Yet Reuters also reported that the U.S. Navy has refused repeated requests from the shipping industry for escorts through the Strait because the risk environment is too severe. Maritime-security specialists quoted by Reuters said reopening normal commercial traffic could require something closer to suppressing Iran’s ability to menace the waterway from its own coast, and one analyst put it bluntly: there are not enough naval vessels to make that work, especially against swarms of drones, fast boats, and dispersed coastal threats.

That is the real point. The issue is not whether the U.S. Navy can sail warships through Hormuz. It can. The issue is whether it can restore ordinary commercial confidence while Iran still retains the ability to attack ships, mine approaches, launch drones, or threaten ports beyond the Strait itself. Reuters reported that escorts still are not being provided. Other reporting has underscored the same reality: even reopening the waterway on paper would not necessarily restore the wider Gulf energy system if ports, storage facilities, and surrounding sea lanes remain vulnerable.

So stripping Iran of control would not look like a single dramatic naval breakthrough. It would look like a broader suppression campaign against missile launch points, drone infrastructure, mine threats, and coastal military geography across southern Iran. That would be a much larger war than the public sales pitch ever suggested.

The regime continues to look durable

The core Day 15 point is not that Iran is strong. It is that Iran still looks organized enough to endure. Inside the country, the state is arresting, tightening, and folding dissent into the logic of wartime security. Across the Gulf, neighboring states are hearing more explicit warnings and dealing with more direct spillover. At Hormuz, the central question is no longer whether Iran still has leverage. It is whether the United States is prepared to wage the far larger campaign that would be required to truly remove it.

That is what Day 15 looked like from Iran and its near neighbors: not a regime on the brink of collapse, but a regime settling into wartime survival mode while the surrounding region grows more convinced that this conflict is becoming a contest over endurance, control, and economic pain.

Today’s update emphasizes how the war looks from Iran and the Gulf, rather than what Trump is saying about it. I hope you find that perspective useful. It’s a little harder to dig it out, but it’s out there and sometimes it’s important to step out of the US media space and its perspective.

Thanks for your support on this journey. I’ll be honest and tell you that as the war grinds on, we become numb. I feel it. I have to fight it too. I do these updates at 6am and it’s becoming a tough wakeup. Oh god, another day of that f—king war. Who cares? I’m tired of it. I can imagine readers feel the same. Yet I can’t turn away, we can’t turn away, it’s important to bear witness and it’s important to track it. The other thing that happens, and I can’t blame anyone for this, is that the flow of “upgrades to paid” that are the lifeblood of making this more than an obsessive hobby begins to dry up as the situation normalizes and weariness sets in. I get it. Anyway, I’ll do my best to fight off the weariness and hope that some of you will do the same and continue making the choice to support this site and other responsible independent media outlets. Thanks to all of you who are in the boat paddling with me.Onward. Happy Sunday.

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SOURCES/ADDITIONAL READING

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-arrests-dozens-people-accused-being-informants-israel-2026-03-15/

https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2026/03/israel-targets-iranian-checkpoints-using-tip-offs-informants-source-says

https://apnews.com/article/852bdc2e0ca520f2f223785a83ebd66c

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/03/14/765373/Strait-of-Hormuz-will-remain-closed-Iranian-official

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/03/11/765261/Any-ship-passing-Strait-Hormuz-must-obtain-approval-IRGC-Navy-chief

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-navy-tells-shipping-industry-hormuz-escorts-not-possible-now-2026-03-10/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/trump-calls-allies-help-secure-strait-hormuz-iran-vows-step-up-retaliation-2026-03-15/

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/15/trump-calls-for-naval-coalition-to-open-strait-of-hormuz-can-it-work

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/15/iran-war-what-is-happening-on-day-16-of-us-israel-attacks

https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2026/3/15/strategic-oil-release-may-calm-markets-but-cannot-fix-hormuz-disruption

https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2026/03/15/did-the-us-account-for-strait-of-hormuz-closure-in-its-iran-war-plan/

https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2026/03/15/iran-welcomes-any-regional-initiative-leading-to-a-just-end-to-war-says-araghchi/

https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2026/03/15/bahrains-alba-to-cut-19-of-aluminium-production-capacity-amid-hormuz-disruption/

https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2026/03/12/mojtaba-khamenei-orders-strait-of-hormuz-to-stay-shut-in-first-message-as-irans-leader/