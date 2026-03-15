DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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SB's avatar
SB
Mar 15

I wonder if the enlisted military are willing to die for Trump because that is what they’d be doing, it’s not to save the USA. Trump has made the USA less secure. And I wonder if the brass are willing to sacrifice those enlisted. This war is truly sad on so many fronts.

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FINTEL
Mar 15

Best stack there is on this subject matter. You should use it to build a team, that way you can break off a bit, maybe weekends or a M-W-F thing while others on the team put of the work.

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