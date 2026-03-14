DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
Mar 14

The only oil getting through from Iran is that destined for China and I think Pakistan.

And that oil comes from Iran, not the Arab gulf states.

Kharq Island is basically the pumping station for oil, and if the pumping station is taken out, then China won't get it's oil, that will affect China's economy and it military. the Military runs on oil

South Korea produces approximately 17% to 20% of the world's semiconductor capacity, ranking as the world's second-largest chip manufacturer behind China. The country dominates the memory chip market, supplying over 30% of global DRAM and NAND flash memory, with companies like Samsung and SK Hynix leading the industry.

The microchip industry runs on LNG, and at the outse of this war, it had a 9 day reserve, and it gets its LNG from Qatar primarily, Austalia, the US and Malaysia.

With LNG from Qatar shut off, Australian and US production will be kept national. Malaysia services China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan

The picture I am building is that this war is going to cause a breakdown in international trade and a global depression. The world runs on oil and gas.

The U.S. is energy dependent, we produce more oil than we consume, but export oil, that we then have to import oil, and thus keep the international market juiced, and that juices the domestic price of gas and diesel, increasing shareholder profits, and CEO salaries and bonuses.

Most international commerce is via ships, that run on diesel, the military runs on gas, diesel, jet fuel and oil..

With oil and LNG production from the gulf, which is 20% of the worlds consumption, cut off, not only will prices of products skyrocket, but so will their production diminish and that will cause world wide unemployment and lead to depression.

And Trump can't stop the war, Bibi won't let him, and Trump can't admit failure, and that is dangerous for us, because he is a rat backed into the corner, and whatever plans he and his cabal have cooked up for 2029 to keep him as cape de regime, will be accelerated

Or maybe, it is all part of the plan, to finish the job and have this country be a theocratic dictatorship.

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Eileen's avatar
Eileen
Mar 14

But will trump get in a game of golf this weekend?

I apologize for the snarky comment, sort of apologize. Thank you again, for defining each day of the war. It's very helpful in understanding what is happening.

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