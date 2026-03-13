DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
Mar 13

Trump promised the oil exec's gathered in a room that if they gave him a billion dollars he would take care of them. This war does him that favor, on top of the other favors he has done them.

However using the international price of oil, to raise prices domestically is a con. The U.S, has no need to be part of the international oil trade.

Because we produce more oil than we consume, and then we export oil, so we can import oil, and by importing oil, that makes us part of the international oil trade, and thus provides a market excuse for raising and keeping prices high

It is a con, and Congress could have stopped this, long ago, but we have the best congress money can buy.

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
Mar 13

At least we have the master military strategist, Hegseth, offering up this key insight at a press conference

"The only thing prohibiting transit in the straits right now is Iran shooting at shipping." Brilliant

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