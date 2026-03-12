DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
Mar 12

This is a forever war, and a forever hike in the price of oil. Vlad is having an orgasm.

There is absolutely no way that Trump can defeat Iran or make it cry uncle, not even with boots on the ground. Iraq was flat desert, Iran is mountainous. and that is for starters.

This war has been a windfall for Putin. he was struggling to keep his country afloat at $32 a barrel for oil, now he is rolling in clover.

“If [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was feeling any pressure to negotiate before, and it’s not clear he was, it’s gone for now,” an EU official told POLITICO. “The U.S. is distracted and burning through some of the weapons Europe wants to purchase for Ukraine.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said yesterday that the war against Iran was “decreasing the opportunity to get more [Patriot air-defense] missiles” for Ukraine, as production cannot keep up with the new level of demand. Paul McLeary, Jack Detsch, and Chris Lunday report

Bibi fired the first shot to decapitate the regime, Trump piled on to haul Bibi's ass out of the fire,

This whole thing was planned back in Dec at least,when Bibi was feted at Mar a Lago. those who know watch the movement of aircraft carriers.

The first sign was the USS Abraham Lincoln being redeployed from the South China and Philippine seas in Jan to the Persian Gulf, the second was the USS Gerald Ford being redeployed from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean after Maduro was taken care of.

There is an unholy Triumvirate dictating the worlds events: Trump, Putin and Netanyahu. There psychopathic criminals supporting each other.

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Charles Quinn's avatar
Charles Quinn
Mar 12

I think your analysis of the situation is right on. One thing to add is the affect of Dump's personal arrogance on our former allies. I wonder too how soon we will wake up to a feeling of nation-wide shame for having an incompetent and evil administration. Ten years of Dump's shit is ten years too many. Keep you clear analysis coming.

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