DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
Mar 11

Trump cannot back down or apologize, he learned that from Roy Cohn,, and the doesn't chicken out, those are only tactical withdrawals, until he can pull it together and press on.

For example: Kristi Noem. He didn't fire her,he promoted her, she is a dependable, fellating, loyalist, her replacement Markwayne Mullin is even worse than she is, except the doesn't grab headlines.

This is a World War, 18 countries are involved, 20 if you include India and Sri Lanka, heck you might was well include Japan and So Korea, which will be brought to their knees for lack of LNG and oil.

The world runs on oil, and squeezing the pipeline affects the world.

This has been in the planning stages since last December, in January Hegseth moved the USS Abraham Lincoln to the Persian Gulf in preparation. This is all because of Netanyahu, now that Gaza has been subdued, he is highly at risk for being tried for corruption and covering up the HAMAS plans to attack. Trump has demanded that he be pardoned or else.

Netanyahu's solution was to attack Iran and decapitate its leaders, and thus creating a forever war, which would save his bacon. Trump is the dog wagged by the tail, but a dog with two tails, Bibi and Vlad.

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Francesca Cee's avatar
Francesca Cee
Mar 11

Thank you for this beautifully written update! I've learned so much from your pieces and you are helping me understand the wider conflict

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