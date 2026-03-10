DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Francesca Cee's avatar
Francesca Cee
Mar 10

This is what happens when we elect fools and then the top fool appoints fools to his cabinet. Truly terrifying. There are two men who could stop this war TODAY, but neither wants to go to prison for their past crimes. Trump and netanyahu are cut from the same cloth. Thank you for these articles. I'm no expert on the middle east so this is very helpful!

Reply
Share
William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
Mar 10

Trump is a numbers man, and the only numbers that count are in dollars. The stock market slides, his backers panic and he caves

What I find most interesting is his relationship with Putin, where Trump is known by the KGB as an asset code named Krasnov..

He has been doing Putin's bidding, in fact he is a perfect piss boy for Bibi and a Butt boy for Vlad.

This war has been a windfall for both Bibi started it to distract from his own legal troubles, and to decapitate the Iranians, if that was his goal, he was a fool and I don't think he is a fool, so distraction is more like it, plus if he is wartime Premier, there is a great chance he will evade trial for corruption.

Putin benefits because the price of oil which was $32 a barrel and causing him serious economic and martial problems.,is now over $100 a barrel, and he is cementing his relationship with Iran, while weakening our relationship with the Arab and or military presence in the region, by providing Iran targeting intel.

And the response of Donald to his, basically "so what"

Donald, Vlad, Bibi a triumvirate...things are not as they appear, take nothing at face value.

By the way, Iranians have taken out desalinization plants in Bahrain and UAE, which are dependent on them for water. No water, no oil production, and Iran has also hit refineries, no refineries no gas,no diesel no jet fuel.

Iran has struck at 12 Countries and so long as they host our Military they will continue to strike.

We have not degraded their missile and drone stocks, they are hoarding them, been building for this day, and waiting for us to run out of interceptors Our interceptors cost millions, their missiles, rockets and drones thousand or tens of thousands.

We have multi million, even billion dollar contracts with the MIC.Iranians like the Ukrainians can build them in sheds.

As for oil and gas. The spigot has been turned off, Korea's chip industry is on life support, and if it shuts down it wold take months to start up again, and Korea makes 75% of the worlds chips.

It's Chip production runs on natural gas.

To date only one ship has gotten through the Strait of Hormuz, and that is a Pakistani or Chinese ship.Iran runs the toll booth

America has no land army or marines in that region, and it will take months to get them there, and no oil to support them, no water either.

On the other hand the IRGC Navy has 33,000 fast boats, each carrying about 15 men, parked in sheds, boat houses, marshes all along the coast, which could be used to raid and take over all facilities in the UAE, Bahrain and Oman.

Trump's bluster about regime change was just that, from those in the know, there can be no regime change unless there are boots on the ground.

In that regard, the CIA was hoping to recuit the Kurds in NW Iran, and had been bombing comms, radar,police stations and military sites. CIA was also arming them, and had plans to send in special operators, but the Syrian Kurds told the Iranian Kurds, don't trust the Americans, we did and are sorry, well they should have learned from the experience of the Iraqi Kurds.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture