The military campaign against Iran is intensifying. Pete Hegseth says this will be the heaviest day of U.S. strikes yet. But the most revealing development on Day 11 may be political, not military. And not surprisingly, it comes from Trump.

Just days ago, Trump said there would be “no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” He then went even further, saying the war could reach a point where “there will be anybody left maybe to say ‘We surrender.’” Now, in a Fox News interview on Day 11, he is suddenly saying it is “possible” he would talk with Iran and that he is hearing Tehran wants to talk “badly.”

That shift matters because it exposes a growing disconnect at the center of the war. The military message is escalation, pressure, and dominance. But the political message is no longer clear. Is the objective unconditional surrender, regime collapse, or a negotiated end under fire?

That is what makes Day 11 feel different. The question is not simply how much more damage the U.S. and Israel can inflict. It is whether military pressure is producing a plausible endgame — or just a larger, more volatile crisis.

Trump’s Language Is Softening — and the Reason May Be the War’s Costs

One of the clearest signs of strain on Day 11 is not on the battlefield but in Trump’s own rhetoric.

Just a few days ago, he was speaking in openly maximalist terms. On March 6, he declared there would be “no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” Reuters also reported that by March 7 he was musing that the war could reach a point where “there will be anybody left maybe to say ‘We surrender.’” That was the language of total pressure, bordering on annihilationist rhetoric: not a negotiated settlement, not a limited coercive campaign, but a war whose logic pointed toward breaking the regime outright.

By March 8 and March 9, though, the message had already begun to shift. Trump said the timing of the war’s end would be a “mutual” decision with Benjamin Netanyahu, adding, “I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything’s going to be taken into account.” In a CBS interview reported by Reuters on March 9, he also said the war was “very complete, pretty much,” adding: “They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force.” At the same time, he floated the idea of “thinking about taking over” the Strait of Hormuz and Reuters noted that he had offered shifting objectives and timelines for the war.

Then came the Fox News interview on Day 11. Trump said it was “possible” he would be willing to talk with Iran, depending on the terms, and that he had heard Tehran wanted to talk “badly.” He also repeated that the military results were “way beyond expectation.” But in the same interview, he said of Mojtaba Khamenei, “I don’t believe he can live in peace.” So even now the message is split: part victory lap, part threat, part opening to talks.

“No deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” “At some point, I don’t think there will be anybody left maybe to say ‘We surrender.’” “I think it’s mutual … I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything’s going to be taken into account.” “I think the war is very complete, pretty much.” “It’s possible” he would talk with Iran; Tehran wants to talk “badly.”

Seen in sequence, this is more than random Trumpian improvisation. It looks like a president adjusting his language as the costs of the war become harder to ignore. Global markets swung sharply on March 9: stocks in Asia and Europe fell, oil surged above $100 a barrel and at one point rose as much as 30%, then Wall Street recovered and oil eased after Trump signaled the war might soon be over. Reuters also reported on March 10 that markets were effectively betting Trump would call off the war soon, even as the heaviest strikes yet were underway.

That matters because it gets to the deeper strategic question running through this war. Iran is under enormous physical pressure from bombs, strikes, and decapitation attacks. But Trump is under a different kind of pressure: energy markets, global shipping disruption, inflation risk, domestic political blowback, and the possibility that a war sold as fast and decisive could start consuming the rest of his agenda. Reuters’ market coverage explicitly ties the war to surging oil, pressure on central banks, higher gas prices, and potential recession risks.

So the shift in language may not be softness in any moral sense. It may be a sign that the war is becoming a contest of endurance on both sides. Iran has to absorb military punishment. Trump has to absorb the political and economic consequences of inflicting it. And that is why this rhetorical drift matters: it suggests the White House may already be feeling the costs of a conflict that is proving easier to escalate than to conclude.

Iran Has Not Done What Its Enemies Needed It to Do

The other major reality of Day 11 is that Iran still shows no signs of imminent collapse. That may sound obvious, but it is a core question that needs to be asked daily. The early logic of Trump and Netanyahu seemed to assume that decapitation, intense bombing, and relentless pressure might shatter the regime’s internal coherence or at least produce visible disarray at the top, creating an opening for regime change with a new government with a more moderate face emerging. Instead, evidence consistently points in a different direction. No “new face” has emerged. The system appears to be tightening, not unraveling.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s elevation clearly signals hardline consolidation with Revolutionary Guard influence growing stronger. It means there is no softening of the regime’s posture; if anything, there is hardening. That does not mean the regime is genuinely strong and incapable of eventually fracturing. But it does mean that all the signs at the moment point to a regime that is still functioning as a wartime state, still capable of coercion, and still able to reorganize itself around survival.

The central question is no longer whether Iran withstand a major bombing campaign without rupture. It plainly can. The deeper question is whether the campaign will at any point bring about the kind of political break Washington and Jerusalem sought, or, failing that, whether such a campaign, no matter how long it lasts, is capable of moving the situation to any type of end game favorable to Trump and Netanyahu and their governments. So far, the answer looks much closer to no, but each day requires another evaluation.

This Is Becoming a War of Endurance

Iran does not need to defeat the United States or Israel in a conventional military sense to impose costs. It needs to survive, keep enough retaliatory capability alive to remain dangerous, and make the war regionally and economically painful enough that its enemies start facing pressure of their own.

That is why the energy story matters so much. It is not a side effect. It is one of the main theaters of the war.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a live choke point. Britain and other allies are now working on ways to support shipping through the strait. Markets are reacting not just to missile strikes, but to the broader fear that the war is moving into global trade, energy pricing, insurance risk, and alliance management. Once that happens, military success means less if it is achieved at the cost of major collateral consequences in the form of major, disruptive economic blowback.

This is where the war starts to change shape. It becomes less about degrading launch sites, command nodes, or leadership compounds, and more about who can bear the longer and wider consequences of escalation.

Europe Is Starting to Show Real Unease

Another revealing sign on Day 11 is the tone coming from Europe.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said there appears to be no common plan to bring the war to a swift and convincing end. That is a striking thing to say in the middle of an allied military campaign. It suggests that even among Western partners, the political architecture around the war is starting to look thin.

That kind of comment matters because it reflects a deeper anxiety that the military operation may be advancing faster than the coalition’s ability to define success. Tactical dominance is one thing. A believable path from escalation to resolution is something else.

And right now, that second piece is getting harder to see.

Bottom line

So the real story of Day 11 is that military escalation is continuing while the political logic around it is getting less stable. Trump’s inconsistent rhetoric makes that obvious. Iran’s continued survival makes it unavoidable. The energy dimension makes it dangerous. Europe’s unease makes it harder to dismiss.

For now, the U.S. and Israel may still believe time favors them. They may believe more pressure over time will eventually force a break. But it’s increasingly clear there is a heavy cost associated with such a sustained campaign, and it’s unclear who has the most staying power — Iran or the US/Israeli alliance.

Trump is still talking alternately like an annihilator and a negotiator. Iran is damaged but not broken. The region is absorbing wider shocks. Allies are getting more visibly uneasy. Global economic disruption is rising. And the endgame remains blurry enough that each new escalation raises the same question with greater urgency: what is the escalation actually meant to produce? What is the end game? No one seems to really know.

The journey continues. Thank you for taking it with me. Some days are harder than others to make sense of. But each day brings some new insights and I’ll do my best to share what hours of research and probing produce. Thanks for your support—paid subscriptions really help this process. Onward.

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