As of the end of Day 10, the war is no longer mainly a story about whether Iran could absorb the opening blows. It did. That question is answered. It is now a story about whether this conflict is hardening into something broader and more dangerous before anyone has found a political exit. The answer to that: it is.

That is the real significance of the latest turn.

Iran has now formally moved into a post-Ali Khamenei phase, elevating Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader in the middle of war. At the same time, Tehran is publicly rejecting ceasefire talk while attacks continue, regional fronts are widening, and the economic shock is spreading far beyond the battlefield. Oil infrastructure has come under pressure across the Gulf, shipping disruptions are forcing emergency calculations in world capitals, and European and NATO-adjacent states are edging closer to the line of fire.

The early American-Israeli theory of this war appeared straightforward enough: hit Iran’s command structure, hit its military capacity, and force disorientation or collapse. Like Putin in Ukraine, Trump and Netanyahu believed capitulation would be swift and relatively clean. By Day 10, it is clear that is not what has happened, nor is it likely to happen in the next ten days, or twenty. Iran is bloodied and more exposed than before, but not broken. Instead, the regime has answered decapitation with consolidation, answered pressure with defiance, and shown that even in weakened form it retains the ability to widen the costs of the conflict for everyone else. Trump’s Day 1 calls for Iranians to rise up and take control of their government seem, well, foolish at this point.

Tehran’s answer to decapitation

The naming of Mojtaba Khamenei matters not just because of who he is, but because of what his elevation says about the regime’s priorities.

This was the moment when the Islamic Republic might have signaled flexibility, compromise, or at least some effort to broaden legitimacy in the face of extraordinary danger. They could have done so by choosing someone who is a “fresh face” and who might be on the short list of clerics who the west views, if not favorably, at least with some cautious optimism. Instead, the clerics doubled down and chose continuity inside the hardest core of the system. Mojtaba has long been seen as a figure close to the Revolutionary Guards and the machinery of repression and regime r preservation, and his elevation strongly suggests that Tehran’s ruling elite decided that ideological hardness and internal cohesion matter more right now than public legitimacy or institutional renewal.

That has immediate wartime implications. A regime that chooses this kind of succession under bombardment is not preparing to open with conciliation. It is preparing to show that killing the supreme leader did not break the state.

The deeper irony is that this may stabilize the system in the short term while weakening it in the long term. The Islamic Republic was born in revolt against monarchy, and a father-to-son transfer of supreme authority carries an unmistakably dynastic feel. In wartime, that contradiction may not matter enough to crack the regime. But it is still a contradiction, and it will still be there after the bombs stop falling. But that’s for future consideration. In the now, Tehran has made a choice that signals continuity and defiance.

Tehran: No ceasefire under fire

Tehran’s public line on diplomacy has now become clearer.

Iran’s foreign ministry said there is no room for ceasefire talks while U.S. and Israeli military attacks continue. That does not necessarily mean diplomacy is dead. Hardline states often negotiate eventually, but only after they believe they have restored some deterrent credibility or avoided the appearance of surrender. The important point for Day 10 is that Tehran is not trying to convert leadership transition into an opening for quick de-escalation. It is trying to convert it into a show of endurance.

That means the war’s political logic is shifting. The question is no longer whether outside pressure can produce immediate regime confusion. The question is whether Iran can stay coherent long enough, and impose enough pain outward, to change the coalition’s political calculations.

That is a much more dangerous kind of war.

The real escalation is now economic

The most important Day 10 development may not be on the battlefield at all. It may be in the oil market.

The conflict is now pushing from military shock into systemic economic shock. $100 a barrel oil arrived on Day 10. Output cuts, export disruptions, force majeure declarations, tanker bottlenecks, and emergency contingency planning are no longer hypothetical scenarios. They are happening. Saudi Arabia has reportedly reduced production at two oilfields. Bahrain’s Bapco declared force majeure after an attack. Iraq’s southern oil exports have been hit. Qatar’s LNG flows have been disrupted. Tanker traffic through Hormuz remains under severe pressure. Major powers are now discussing emergency stock releases.

That marks a threshold crossing.

In the opening phase, the war threatened energy markets. By Day 10, it is actively destabilizing them. And once a conflict reaches that point, the strategic map changes. The issue is no longer only what Israel and the United States can destroy inside Iran. It is what the broader coalition, and the global economy around it, can absorb if the war keeps widening.

This is where the Kharg Island question becomes especially important. Analysts are now openly discussing what would happen if the U.S. and Israel moved to disable or seize the island that handles the overwhelming bulk of Iran’s crude exports. If that happens, the war moves even more explicitly into an economic-siege phase. Iran would take a major hit, but it would also have every incentive to retaliate by pushing even harder on shipping lanes, regional infrastructure, and anything else that spreads the pain.

In other words, the economic war is no longer a side effect. It is becoming one of the main theaters.

The regional spillover is no longer hypothetical

Another important Day 10 shift is that the spillover risk is no longer just a warning in think tank papers. It is visible in real time.

Turkey says NATO defenses have now shot down a second Iranian missile that entered Turkish airspace. France is deploying a substantial naval presence across the Mediterranean and Red Sea and is openly considering a Hormuz escort role once conditions allow. Lebanon continues to deepen as a secondary theater, with Hezbollah reporting clashes tied to Israeli operations in the east and Israeli strikes expanding well beyond the old containment logic.

These developments do not mean the entire region is formally entering the war. But they do mean the conflict is pulling in more actors, more military assets, and more alliance considerations.

That matters because every additional state exposed to direct threat complicates the political arithmetic. As long as the war was largely framed as a U.S.-Israel-Iran confrontation, it was possible to imagine a contained, if brutal, campaign. Once missiles cross into NATO territory, once European navies move closer to the contested zone, once Gulf energy infrastructure becomes part of the target set, containment starts to look less like a strategy and more like a hope.

Iran’s friends are not saving it

One of the clearest Day 10 realities is that Iran’s outside partners are not rescuing it.

Russia and China have criticized the attacks and maneuvered diplomatically, but neither appears willing to intervene militarily in any direct way. That leaves Tehran more alone than its rhetoric of strategic alignment may have suggested. The implication is important. Iran cannot count on a powerful ally to alter the battlefield balance. It has to rely on its own asymmetric tools: missiles, proxies, maritime disruption, oil shock, and the ability to drag the war outward into time and cost.

That makes the conflict harder to end, not easier. A state that cannot win conventionally but can still impose rising regional pain is a state with every reason to keep reaching for indirect leverage.

The Day 10 Bottom Line

By now the outline is becoming clearer.

Rather than a neat victory narrative in which decapitation at the top produces political collapse below, the conflict is turning into a war of endurance, systems pressure, and widening consequences.

Iran is weaker than it was on Day 1. Its command structure has been hit, its territory has been penetrated, and its aura of security has been badly damaged. But the regime is still coherent enough to harden rather than fold. It is still capable enough to disrupt energy markets, widen regional exposure, and keep pushing costs outward. And it is still politically intact enough to reject the appearance of negotiating under fire.

The conflict continues movement from a strike campaign into a broader test of stamina: military stamina, economic stamina, diplomatic stamina, and alliance stamina. Tehran’s bet now seems to be that it does not need to win cleanly. It only needs to survive, retaliate enough, and make the war increasingly expensive for everyone else.

If that is the shape of the next phase, then the central question is no longer whether Iran can absorb the blows. It is whether the coalition aligned against it is prepared for a longer war whose most dangerous effects may be the ones spreading outside Iran itself.

With each of the daily Iran War updates, my goal is not just to list the “what happened” aspects — but also to interpret and analyze how these key developments shape the contours of the war. My goal is that after reading it, you will feel like you have a handle on where the war is on the continuum from opening strikes to end game. If you find this helpful and a little different from what is available elsewhere, please consider a paid subscription as this makes it possible for me to spend the research and investigative hours it takes to produce meaningful reportage and commentary. While you’re at it, please consider doing the same for other responsible independant media outlets. Collectively, we matter in a world where corporate interests have damaged the ability of mainstream media to get the job done. Thanks. Happy Monday.

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SOURCES

https://apnews.com/article/b2aa51ef51d4b57103ffee0c95bc2ff7

https://www.iranintl.com/en/202603091619

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/governments-scramble-limit-fallout-iran-war-oil-prices-surge-2026-03-09/

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/oil-shock-worsen-should-us-israel-seize-irans-kharg-island-jp-morgan-says-2026-03-09/

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/france-will-send-two-warships-red-sea-macron-says-2026-03-09/

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/turkey-says-second-iranian-ballistic-missile-shot-down-by-nato-defences-airspace-2026-03-09/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/hezbollah-reports-israeli-raid-east-lebanon-war-enters-second-week-2026-03-09/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/trumps-gaza-plan-hold-iran-war-pauses-disarmament-talks-sources-say-2026-03-09/