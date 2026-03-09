DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Lauri Meizler's avatar
Lauri Meizler
Mar 9

Excellent update! Can’t deny my stomach is in knots reading all this news. I have 3 kids in Israel and the bombs from Iran have not let up. Confirms what you wrote in your article. I will keep reading your commentary.

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Robert Gillette's avatar
Robert Gillette
Mar 9

Superb situation summary. If better exists, I haven’t seen it.

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