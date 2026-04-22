DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
joAn's avatar
joAn
5h

Fast update, Michael... thank you! (Well, for the messenger-ing, that is!!) It seems Trump is now in full ownership, failing as in all his "business" endeavors of the Iran war, with little to no mention of his shadow cheerleaders squad of Hegseth, Netanyahu, Putin and MBS... the winners... China, Iran, Russia.. Pope Leo :)

Losers... American everything... citizens, military, honor, allies... DJT's happy 250th birthday gift (or is it grift, or Gift auf deutsch= poison)

Reply
Share
Joshua Tree's avatar
Joshua Tree
5h

Another well written update Michael, your clear and full explanations of events are excellent.

I hope you reach beyond the 1000 mark as you richly deserve the support for all the informed and well researched articles.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture