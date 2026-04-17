DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Robert Challis's avatar
Robert Challis
2h

If Iranian leaders are rational (this is not a given), they will realise that their ability to squeeze traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has far greater power as a deterrent than nuclear weapons for the reason that it can actually be employed, while use of nuclear weapons would be, literally, their doomsday option. For this reason, I see just a glimmer of hope that Iran might abandon nuclear ambitions, even handing over their enriched uranium if they can get enough for it in the negotiations. An obstacle to this is that by tearing up the original nuclear agreement in his first term and by attacking Iran while they were in the middle of negotiations at the end of February, Trump has destroyed even the basic minimum of trust needed for negotiations.

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billy mccarthy's avatar
billy mccarthy
2h

is there an off ramp on the horizon, or will the taco guy and bibi feck it up again, bibi needs to be under a tight us leash

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