Islamabad is prepared for talks with more than 20,,000 security deployed, but no delegations have arrived and talks appear stalled.

As of Tuesday afternoon in Islamabad and Tehran, the much-discussed second round of U.S.-Iran talks still appeared to be stuck in a holding pattern. JD Vance was still in the United States and had not yet departed for Pakistan, despite Trump’s earlier claim that Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner were already on their way.

On the Iranian side, state television denied that any official was already in Pakistan’s capital. Iranian state-linked reporting went further, saying no Iranian delegation had arrived in Islamabad and stressing that Tehran would not negotiate “under the shadow of threats.”

That leaves us in. a standoff very different from the situation Trump had tried to project. This does not look like active diplomacy already in motion. It looks like a negotiation over the negotiation itself, with both sides still trying to shape the optics, the leverage, and the terms of entry before anyone actually sits down.

A Process That Is Still Being Forced Into Existence

There are still signs that neither side wants to let the diplomatic track collapse completely. Pakistan has kept the channel open and, as of Tuesday, had visibly shifted into host mode: security was tightened in Islamabad ahead of possible talks, even though neither Washington nor Tehran had publicly locked in the timing. At the same time, Pakistan’s Foreign Office had already made clear days earlier that consultations were continuing and that no mutually agreed date had yet been finalized.

That combination suggests that mediation is still active, but also that the process has not ripened into a confirmed diplomatic event. Al Jazeera reported Tuesday that Pakistan and other intermediaries were still working behind the scenes to bring Iran back into the room before the truce expires, even as Tehran continued to insist publicly that it had no current plan to return to negotiations. Dawn described the same basic picture a day earlier: Islamabad was preparing to host the sides, but uncertainty still prevailed because of mixed signals from Tehran and the lack of clarity about when any U.S. team would actually depart.

In other words, the peace process now exists as a strained and provisional effort. The machinery of mediation is plainly still running. What is missing, at least for now, is the one thing that would turn this from a possibility into a real diplomatic moment: confirmtion of anything.

Trump’s Problem: He Tried to Announce Momentum Into Being

Trump’s public posture has created a credibility problem of its own. When he bragged madly on social media that terms not just for the negotiations had been agreed to —but that underlying terms end the conflict had been all but agreed to, he was clearly just trying to will something into existence that didn’t exist. When he later said his team was en route, he was describing a reality that didn’t exist. All this suggests Trump is futilely still trying to generate negotiating momentum through public performance.

Tehran, for its part, is refusing to reward that approach. Its line is essentially that it will not walk into Islamabad looking as though it showed up because Trump barked orders and set clocks. That is why the travel question matters so much. Who boards the plane, and when, is not a logistical detail. It is part of the bargaining.

So the story right now is not that talks have failed. It is that the talks are still being dragged, reluctantly, toward existence by mediators who want a process that the principals themselves are still hedging.

Other Developments

Even as diplomacy stalls, the military and economic pressure has not paused. Reuters reported Tuesday that the U.S. military seized the tanker Tifani in international waters, describing it as part of a maritime enforcement effort against vessels supporting Iran. Reuters also reported that with the truce clock winding down, Iran warned it was ready to deliver an “immediate and decisive response” to any renewed hostility.

At the same time, the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed to non-Iranian shipping after Tehran reversed last week’s brief suggestion that it might reopen the waterway. That closure has kept roughly 20 million barrels a day off normal market routes. Meanwhile, Brent crude was trading near $95 a barrel on Tuesday, up more than 30 percent from the start of the war, even as markets showed some hope that talks might still resume.

And hanging over all of this is the ceasefire deadline itself. The truce will expire at 8 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, which would be 3:30 a.m. Thursday in Iran. That is the real atmosphere surrounding these stalled talks. No delegations visibly in the room yet. No confirmed diplomatic breakthrough. A maritime confrontation still unfolding. Oil still elevated. And a ceasefire clock ticking toward zero.

And so it goes.

SOURCES

https://apnews.com/article/177a2d0701ef172c3e51686bc1f18f30

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/21/pakistan-races-against-time-to-get-iran-back-to-us-talks-as-truce-end-nears

https://www.dawn.com/news/1910117/dpm-dar-urges-iran-us-to-consider-extending-ceasefire-and-give-dialogue-and-diplomacy-a-chance