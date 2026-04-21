DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
6h

Apparently Trump has watched Leni Riefenstahls, Triumph of the Will, and because the world's leaders have crawled to DC on their knees to grovel at his feet, he believes that he is god and can create reality by just thinking of it.

And he is enabled by the top of the economic shit pile, the bottom of the shit pile and a healthy sampling of the in between, farmers, and all of those business owners that turn out in Trump flotilla's. developers, real estate brokers, auto dealers,those that make their living off of people who incur debt.

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Douglas Norton's avatar
Douglas Norton
6h

Recalls the Paris Peace Talks over Vietnam and the haggling over the shape of the table — Vietnam strung that out for a long time and played the US’s strong desire for an end to the war. DJT is cornered by his own bravado, the “new” Iranian regime is more hard-line than its predecessor, and the clock works against the oil-consuming world economy, not Iran. Oh yes, and bombing will not open the Strait.

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