The ceasefire is in place, at least in the narrow procedural sense that the United States and Iran are moving toward talks rather than resuming full-scale direct confrontation. But after Day 2, a more troubling reality is coming into view: the truce may exist, while the shared understanding behind it may not. That is now visible not only in events on the ground, but in the words of the people supposedly implementing the deal. Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, says the ceasefire and talks have become “meaningless” because of three U.S. violations. Vice President JD Vance, for his part, says one of the biggest disputed points was merely a “legitimate misunderstanding.” Those are not the words of two sides operating from a common understanding of what they agreed to.

That may be the most important fact to understand this morning. There seem to be mutually exclusive understandings of the ceasefire’s terms. Tehran appears to have believed that its 10-point plan was being treated, in some meaningful sense, as the basis for de-escalation. Trump publicly encouraged that impression by calling Iran’s 10 point proposal a workable basis for talks. But Washington’s subsequent posture suggests a much narrower understanding of the basis — “reopen Hormuz” while US pauses the direct bombing of Iran, with the only agreement about the other points in Iran’s proposal being an agreement to talk about them. reports

Ghalibaf’s statement is Exhibit A

Ghalibaf’s accusation matters because it gives structure to what might otherwise sound like vague talk of a truce “fraying.” According to the Wall Street Journal, he says three significant elements of the proposed framework were already violated: the absence of a ceasefire in Lebanon, a hostile drone incursion into Iranian airspace, and denial of Iran’s claimed right to uranium enrichment. Those same three points also appear in the Tim Mak teaser circulating yesterday, which is useful not as a primary source but as additional confirmation that this is how Tehran is framing the issue. In other words, Iran is not just saying the atmosphere has worsened. It is laying out a specific breach theory.

That is significant because it suggests Tehran believes the United States signaled acceptance, or at least serious consideration, of a broader political package and is now backing away from it. If that is how Iran understood the deal, then Ghalibaf’s “meaningless” language is not rhetorical excess. It is a warning that from Tehran’s point of view, the truce is already being hollowed out before talks properly begin.

Vance’s “legitimate misunderstanding” is more revealing than reassuring

JD Vance may have intended to calm the situation, but his wording actually clarifies the problem. He said the United States did not agree that the ceasefire would cover Lebanon and described the dispute as a “legitimate misunderstanding.” That phrase is doing a lot of work. It is effectively an admission that the parties were not operating from identical assumptions. Pakistan had publicly suggested the truce extended more broadly, including Lebanon. Iran clearly seems to have taken that seriously. Washington is now saying no: Lebanon was never part of the deal.

That matters because “legitimate misunderstanding” is diplomatic language for something far more dangerous in practice: a ceasefire whose political architecture may have been ambiguous enough to secure announcement, but not coherent enough to survive contact with reality. Once bombs fall in Beirut and one side says that theater was covered while the other says it was not, the problem is no longer a technical misunderstanding. It becomes a structural flaw in the truce itself.

Lebanon is where the contradiction became visible

Nothing exposed the gap more quickly than Lebanon. Reuters and other reporting show that while the U.S.-Iran pause moved ahead, Israel continued major operations in Lebanon, and that immediately fed Tehran’s claim that one of the agreement’s supposed core elements had already been violated. France, the EU, and the UK have all moved toward the position that any credible ceasefire should extend to Lebanon, which suggests Iran is not alone in treating Lebanon as central to the meaning of the truce. The U.N. has also condemned the scale of the Israeli strikes there.

So when Ghalibaf says the talks are becoming meaningless, he is not speaking in the abstract. He is pointing to a visible battlefield contradiction. Tehran thought the ceasefire was at least partly about regional de-escalation. Washington is now describing it more like a narrow U.S.-Iran deconfliction mechanism. Those are not small differences. They are mutually destabilizing understandings of the same supposed deal.

The talks are still alive, but the foundation looks shaky

The important stabilizing fact is that diplomacy that the disputes notwithstanding — it appears talks will take place directly between the two sides. That much is good. But it is increasingly clear they are starting from mismatched premises. The United States and Iran are not entering negotiations on the same page, with Washington working from one set of demands and Tehran from another. Pakistan managed to get a truce announcement over the line, but only by bridging positions that were never fully reconciled.

That is why the right formulation this morning is not simply that the ceasefire is fragile. It is that the ceasefire may rest on contradictory assumptions that are now being exposed one by one. The truce exists. The shared understanding may not. And until that changes, every drone incursion, every strike in Lebanon, every argument over enrichment, and every statement from officials like Ghalibaf or Vance will not just test the truce. They will test whether there was ever one coherent truce to begin with.

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Source list

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https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-did-not-agree-that-ceasefire-would-cover-lebanon-vance-says-2026-04-08/

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