DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
9h

Trump/Vance are buying time until the MEU (USS Boxer) arrives on station. Vance is making noises that, are proof, that he will find the slightest excuse to claim the deal was broken. Right now he is claiming that Iran is not opening the SOH, when in fact it is open

Vance has defined the terms of the deal in such a manner that Iran can not but violate it, and the war is on.

Which it will be after the MEU arrives and gets readied for assault.

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Mike kestell's avatar
Mike kestell
7h

Sad that I have more hope in Vance as a negotiator than Witkoff/Kushner. Rubio should be the negotiator but he’s not Raw Raw MAGA. Trump must realize he has the ultimate card: tell Bibi that either he stops or all US support ends and AIPAC is considered a foreign agent and is banned.

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