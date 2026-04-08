DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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billy mccarthy's avatar
billy mccarthy
23m

the taco guy the bully in the sand pit got his nose blodied and slinks off with his tail between his legs

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Craig Sharon's avatar
Craig Sharon
8m

Way too generous a spin for Trump. You take the Administration at their word, which at this point cannot be trusted. Compare the before and after the war, and it’s unambiguous that Iran achieved a political victory at a limited economic cost. We’ll see what happens over the next few weeks, but if the US is willing to accept Iran’s 10-point plan, as Trump suggested, then the US will definitely have lost the war. If there’s no final agreement, then all bets are off, but I’d bet that the US, after a bit more bombing to save (more) face, will pack up and go home.

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