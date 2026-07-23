DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
8h

What is going to halt merchant shipping is the same thing that has halted merchant shipping in the SOH. Insurance.

Lloyd's of London and other marine insurers will not insure ships, unless at an exorbitant premium. And the only ships that will attempt a transit are from nations that are self insured, like China, which is already moving traffic through the SOH as it is moving Iranian oil, and paying the IRGC imposed fees. Which incidentally Trump wants to get a taste of, personally.

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
8h

It's 50 years later, but I wish everyone knew the great Vietnam anti War song:

“we're waist deep in the Big Muddy, and the Big Fool says to push on...."

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