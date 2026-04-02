DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
4d

DONT MISS! Mick Ryan a distinguished strategist and retired Australian general, provides a detailed and balanced assessment of the Iran War and the future going ahead. 🥷🏼🥷🏻🥷🏽🥷🏽🥷🏽

https://kathleenweber.substack.com/p/after-the-fury-war-allies-and-the

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David McDonell's avatar
David McDonell
4dEdited

Awesome reporting, thank you.👍👊

Just to add an "arc of history" observation, I think this "event" in the context of the Trump "era" and it's aftermath (eg 5-10-15 years out) is going to result in an epic "civic education" and mobilization period for not just the United States, but for everyone on the planet. It feels like the post Cold War era is going to exit this shock and trauma period, for the better, given (enlightened) generational change as a fundamental force of nature.

Just an observation from an interested "tail baby boomer"

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