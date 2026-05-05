DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Judith Swink (CA)'s avatar
Judith Swink (CA)
1h

It crossed my mind to wonder how 47 might react if Putin should die and 47 no longer has the ego strokes and reassurance from a dictator he admires. And so often speaks with on the phone...

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Judith Evans Grubbs's avatar
Judith Evans Grubbs
1h

If a drone from Ukraine kills Putin and the ground has been seeded by reports (like this) that there may be a coup, then Putin’s death will cause even greater chaos and strife within the Russian intelligence and military forces. A win-win for Ukraine and Europe. I don’t know if the rumors of a plot are true, but someone (in Ukraine?) was very clever to leak it.

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