For the past 24 hours or so, the internet has been buzzing over a leaked “intelligence report from a European country” that claims Vladimir Putin is increasingly fearful of a coup or assassination attempt and has taken extreme security measures to protect himself.

The report was published by the Russian investigative outlet Important Stories / iStories, which says it obtained the document from a source close to the European intelligence service that compiled it. The story has since been picked up or summarized by CNN, the Financial Times, Meduza, OCCRP, the Guardian, and a wave of more sensational outlets.

Following is a summary of what is being reported, and then my assessment.

Summary of the Report

The full report, as published by Important Stories, a well-established and generally reliable Russian publication. It can be read here in English.

https://istories.media/en/stories/2026/05/04/vladimir-putin-fear/

The Russian original is here:

https://istories.media/stories/2026/05/04/vladimir-putin-fear/

According to Important Stories, the report was prepared by an intelligence service of an unnamed European Union country. IS says it decided to publish the text because the matter is of public interest, because some of the information was independently verified, and because the source who provided it holds an official position in a European government and would be risking career and reputation if the document were deliberate disinformation.

The report’s central claim is this: since early March 2026, the Kremlin and Putin have been concerned about leaks of sensitive information, a possible conspiracy or coup attempt, and the possibility that drones could be used in an assassination attempt against Putin by members of Russia’s own political elite.

The report says Russia’s Federal Protective Service, the FSO, has significantly tightened security around Putin. Visitors to the Presidential Administration are reportedly subjected to two levels of screening, including full body searches. The list of locations Putin regularly visits has allegedly been reduced. Putin and his family reportedly no longer visit their usual residences in the Moscow region or Valdai. The report also says Putin has spent extended periods working from renovated bunkers, especially in Krasnodar Krai, while state media uses prerecorded footage to maintain normal public communications.

The report also claims that personnel working near Putin are now prohibited from using mobile phones with internet access, are banned from public transportation, and must move using FSO transport. Surveillance systems have allegedly been installed in the homes of cooks, photographers, and bodyguards. The FSO is also said to control and approve media appearances involving Putin under a secret presidential decree.

The report then turns to Sergei Shoigu, the former defense minister and current secretary of Russia’s Security Council. It says Shoigu is considered a “potential destabilizing actor” because he retains influence inside the military command and because the March 5 arrest of his former first deputy, Ruslan Tsalikov, is seen as weakening Shoigu’s position and possibly threatening the informal safety guarantees of the Russian elite.

The report also describes rising tensions among Russia’s security services after the December 22, 2025 killing of Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov in Moscow. According to the document, Putin held a smaller meeting on December 25 with senior security figures. At that meeting, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reportedly criticized intelligence services for failing to anticipate Ukrainian attacks, while FSB director Alexander Bortnikov argued that such attacks cannot be systematically prevented and criticized the Defense Ministry for lacking its own specialized protective unit for senior officers.

Afterward, according to the report, Putin met with FSO director Dmitry Kochnev and expanded enhanced FSO protection to ten senior Russian generals, including senior General Staff officers and GRU chief Admiral Igor Kostyukov.

The report’s broader picture is one of a Kremlin in a heightened security posture: Putin more isolated, the FSO more powerful, senior generals more heavily protected, and the security services increasingly suspicious of one another.

Assessment

The first question is whether the report is credible as a document.

My answer is: grudgingly, yes — but with important caveats.

It does read like an intelligence-style report. The structure is plausible. The language is sober. The claims are specific. The internal logic is not absurd. Important Stories is a serious Russian investigative outlet, not a random rumor mill, and OCCRP, Meduza, CNN, the Financial Times, and the Guardian have all treated the story as newsworthy rather than simply dismissing it.

But there is also a major limitation: we do not have the actual original intelligence document to review.

What we have is the text as published by Important Stories. There is no scan, no metadata, no agency heading, no distribution line, no classification markings, and no original file. That does not mean it is fake. Sensitive documents are often published in cleaned-up form to protect sources or avoid exposing identifying details. But it does mean the reader cannot independently inspect the document as a document.

The bigger red flag is the absence of sourcing language.

Most intelligence reports include some form of source statement. That does not mean naming the source. Rather, it means defining the source type and access: human source reporting, communications intercept, liaison reporting, open-source analysis, diplomatic reporting, technical collection, law-enforcement reporting, or some combination of these. A typical intel report will often indicate whether the source has reported reliably in the past, whether the information is firsthand or secondhand, and how confident the agency is in the assessment.

None of that is visible here.

That may be because Important Stories omitted it. It may be because the source statement was stripped out before publication. Or it may be because the original product itself did not include it. We cannot know. But its absence matters. It makes it harder to judge whether this is based on genuine access to Kremlin or FSO thinking, Russian security-service chatter, Ukrainian assessments, European diplomatic gossip, open-source inference, or some blend of all of the above.

That distinction is crucial because the most dramatic part of the report is also the hardest to verify: that Putin fears assassination by members of Russia’s own political elite.

What Seems Most Credible

The strongest part of the report is the security clampdown.

That part fits what is visible.

Moscow is tightening security ahead of the May 9 Victory Day parade. The Guardian reported Tuesday that Russia shut down airports and temporarily cut mobile internet access in Moscow as part of heightened security measures amid fears of Ukrainian drone attacks. The parade itself has reportedly been scaled back and will proceed without heavy military hardware for the first time in nearly two decades. A Ukrainian drone also struck a high-rise apartment building just a few miles from the Kremlin on Monday morning, demonstrating again that Moscow’s air defenses are not airtight.

So if the report says Putin fears drones, that is not hard to believe.

He should fear drones.

Ukraine has made deep-strike operations one of the defining features of the war. Russian refineries, airfields, military facilities, and officials have all come under threat. Moscow is no longer psychologically or operationally immune from the war. A Russian leader who once imagined the war as something happening “over there” now has to treat the capital itself as a potential target zone.

In that sense, the report’s basic description of heightened security around Putin makes sense.

The FSO would be expected to restrict access, control movements, reduce exposure, secure communications, limit the use of internet-connected devices, harden residences, and prepare for drone threats. That is not proof of coup fear. It is what a competent protective service would do when the enemy has demonstrated the ability to strike deep inside the country.

The Ukraine Elephant in the Room

The strangest feature of the report is how little weight it gives to the obvious actor: Ukraine.

If Putin fears drone assassination, the first explanation is not that some faction of the Russian elite is preparing to launch a drone at him. The first explanation is that Ukraine has already shown both intent and capability to conduct drone and covert attacks deep inside Russia.

The report even acknowledges this indirectly. The internal security tensions it describes arise after Ukrainian attacks. The December meeting described in the report was reportedly about failures exposed by those attacks. The expanded protection for senior generals appears to be a response to assassinations and attempted assassinations linked to the war.

So the cleanest way to understand this is not simply:

Putin fears a coup.

It is more likely:

Putin fears that Ukraine’s reach inside Russia has exposed vulnerabilities in his own security system, and that those vulnerabilities may depend on leaks, negligence, or betrayal inside the Russian state.

That is the bridge between the external and internal threat.

A Ukrainian drone is dangerous. A Ukrainian drone guided by Russian leaks, Russian insiders, or Russian security failures is even more dangerous politically. It tells Putin that the threat is not just outside the walls. It may already be inside the system.

That is how an external war becomes an internal political crisis.

Shoigu: Destabilizing Actor Is Not the Same as Coup Plotter

The report’s treatment of Sergei Shoigu also needs care.

Some of the secondary coverage has run hard with the idea that Shoigu could be connected to a coup threat. But the report’s own language appears more careful. It says Shoigu is associated with the risk of a coup attempt and is considered a potential destabilizing actor because of his remaining influence and weakened position after the arrest of his former deputy.

That is not the same as saying Shoigu is plotting a coup.

Shoigu may be humiliated. He may have networks. He may be vulnerable. His people may be under pressure. His position may create anxiety inside the Kremlin. But that is still a long way from evidence that he is organizing an actual move against Putin.

The arrest of people close to powerful insiders can destabilize authoritarian systems because it changes expectations. Elites survive in such systems partly by believing there are unwritten rules: loyalty will be rewarded, proximity will provide protection, and certain lines will not be crossed. When those rules begin to fail, elites become frightened. Frightened elites become unpredictable.

That is destabilizing. It is not necessarily a coup.

My Bottom Line

I would treat the report as credible enough to take seriously, but not strong enough to treat as established fact in all its particulars.

The most likely true core is this:

Putin’s security environment has changed dramatically. The war has come home to Moscow. Ukrainian drone and covert-action capabilities have exposed vulnerabilities in Russia’s rear areas and in the protection of senior officials. The FSO has tightened security around Putin and other senior figures. The security services are under pressure. There is blame-shifting inside the system. Putin is more isolated and more fearful than before.

The less certain claim is this:

That Putin is facing an active coup threat or a specific assassination threat from members of Russia’s own political elite.

That may be true. But the public evidence does not yet prove it.

The most useful reading is somewhere in between. Putin may not have evidence of a coup plot. But he may be acting like a man who can no longer tell where the external threat ends and the internal threat begins.

And that, in its own way, is a major story.

A regime built on fear is now showing signs of being afraid. The fear may begin with Ukraine’s drones, but it does not end there. Once a ruler like Putin starts to believe that leaks, insiders, careless officials, rival factions, compromised generals, angry security chiefs, or frightened elites could help the enemy reach him, the bunker becomes more than a shelter.

It becomes a symbol of the regime’s condition.

Putin’s problem may not be that a coup is imminent.

His problem may be that the war has made the coup question thinkable.

SOURCES

https://istories.media/en/stories/2026/05/04/vladimir-putin-fear/

https://istories.media/stories/2026/05/04/vladimir-putin-fear/

https://meduza.io/en/feature/2026/05/04/report-putin-fears-assassination-attempt-by-russia-s-political-elite-tightens-security

https://www.ft.com/content/fe70c89e-b5d7-4f89-8eb4-83afbe721d7c

https://transcripts.cnn.com/show/cnc/date/2026-05-04/segment/07

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/may/05/moscow-russia-shuts-down-airports-mobile-signals-may-9-victory-day-parade-security

https://www.semafor.com/article/05/04/2026/putin-steps-up-security-ahead-of-victory-day-parade

https://www.russiamatters.org/news/russia-analytical-report/russia-analytical-report-april-27-may-4-2026