Screen grab from video taken by Peter Christianson Valli. Https:’//petervalli.com

Following is a “citizens video” that was sent to me, and it raised the following question: Is it normal for government agents conducting a raid not only to be masked (which is not news) but also to be dressed like they just were recruited from a biker bar?

Take a look.

The footage shows what appears to be a large-scale enforcement action at a Los Angeles car wash. At least 20 individuals—armed, moving tactically, clearly detaining workers—are involved. But what stands out isn't just the number of agents. It’s how they’re dressed.

Most of them are in jeans, T-shirts, ball caps, and gaiters pulled up over their faces. Some vests say “POLICE.” Others say “ICE.” One or two say “CBP.” The messages on their gear range from “Jesus Saves” to... well, let’s just say not everyone got the same memo.

So: Is this normal? Is this what an official ICE or CBP raid is supposed to look like?

Step One: Identifying the Agencies

I paused the video dozens of times and captured every frame that gave a clear view of identifying vests or insignia.

Some clearly say ICE , specifically under the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division.

Others bear generic “POLICE” markings—which is common for federal raids.

A few vests are marked CBP , though that’s less common in interior enforcement (CBP usually sticks to border zones unless part of a task force).

No visible LAPD or Sheriff markings.

So yes, these appear to be federal agents—but what kind of federal agents show up in this kind of gear?

Step Two: Is This “Normal”?

Short answer: Well, it’s not unprecedented—but it’s also not “normal” — if that word still applies.

Longer answer: In recent years, ICE and CBP have increasingly relied on tactical units operating in plainclothes or semi-uniformed attire. These are often plainclothes agents with vests thrown over their streetwear, sometimes for operational reasons (surprise raids, surveillance, blending in). Other times, it’s simply how these task forces roll.

For example:

HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) often operates in tactical vests over civilian clothes.

Fugitive operations teams from ICE do the same.

During the 2020 protests, CBP Tactical Units (BORTAC) were deployed in D.C. wearing no insignia and refused to identify themselves—sparking national backlash.

And in many cases, the lines get blurred when task forces combine ICE, CBP, and deputized local officers under joint operations.

But Something Still Feels Off…

Even knowing all that, something about this raid feels… off.

The sheer motley appearance of the group—almost no consistency in uniform.

The lack of name tags or badge numbers .

The face coverings and ball caps , often with personal logos or messages.

The force size: 20 agents for what appears to be a routine workplace raid?

This isn’t just a matter of appearance—it raises questions about accountability, oversight, and public perception. When government agents show up looking like unmarked militia, it becomes nearly impossible for civilians to distinguish between official law enforcement and something more shadowy.

The Bigger Question: Who’s Policing the Police?

This isn’t just about optics.

If ICE, CBP, or DHS are:

Operating in sanctuary cities like Los Angeles;

Bringing overwhelming force to low-level workplaces;

And doing so with semi-anonymous, heavily armed teams...

Then it’s fair to ask: Who’s in charge of this? Who authorized it? Are there warrants? What oversight exists? And how are the rights of the detained being protected—if at all?

California Legislation Introduced

Meanwhile . . . .



SAN FRANCISCO – Senators Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Jesse Arreguin (D-Berkeley) introduced SB 627, the No Secret Police Act. The bill prohibits law enforcement at all levels from covering their faces while conducting operations in the state of California. The bill also requires officers to be identifiable via their uniform, whether with name or other identifier. As the Trump Administration expands the use of secret police tactics, SB 627 boosts transparency and supports public safety by bolstering public trust in law enforcement.

Final Thought

I’m not claiming this raid was unlawful. But it’s worth asking what it signals—about who we are, and what kind of law enforcement culture we’re normalizing. The imagery is striking: heavily armed agents, faces obscured, no clear insignia, conducting large-scale operations in American cities with minimal public explanation. That may be standard practice now. But should it be?

We’ve grown used to seeing tactics once reserved for counterterrorism or cartel operations deployed in the heart of our own communities—often with little transparency, oversight, or public debate. That shift deserves attention. Because when a society gradually redefines what’s “normal” in policing and civil authority, it also risks quietly redefining what it means to live in a free country.

This isn’t about partisan outrage. It’s about civic awareness. We should be able to watch a raid like this and not just ask whether it was legal—but whether it reflects the values we want governing us.

