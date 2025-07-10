DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
Jul 10, 2025Edited

“I’m not claiming this raid was unlawful. But it’s worth asking what it signals—about who we are, and what kind of law enforcement culture we’re normalizing.”

Agreed Michael, it isn’t unlawful, but it isn’t normal. This has been slowly occurring and has been normalized since 9/11.

Each presidency has expanded presidential powers through the Patriot Act and The Unitary Executive. However, nothing on scale or precedent we are experiencing today or we have experienced in our lifetimes; with the exception of maybe the weeks after 9/11, when this nation was in complete lockdown.

That said, we’ve been watching Trump slowly take complete control of every lever of power since the inauguration, laying waste to our institutions in the process.

Additionally, he’s been testing the judicial system with unconstitutional measures, while normalizing the mobilization of active military troops to our major cities indefinitely. Not to mention, the masked men in unmarked cars pulling people off the streets.

These actions are not normal in a functioning democracy. These are sadistic measures and unnecessary unless they are being used deliberately; to inflict as much pain as possible on the victims in our society deemed undesirables.

Furthermore, the entire Homeland Security budget for 2025 was $103 billion with $8 billion earmarked for ICE. Homeland blew through their entire 2025 budget in six months.

Moreover, ICE just landed $170 billion to use at their discretion in Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. It’s a slush fund! Most militaries in the world don’t have a $170 billion annual budget; including Israel! Let that sink in!

I’m not 100% sure, but from what I understand, many of the new ICE agents are military contractors. Some are militia and white nationalists and some have criminal histories. These people are NOT being vetted properly, or through the proper channels, if at all. Yet, these people have badges and guns.

So imagine what it will be like when ICE doubles in size in such a short period of time? If they weren’t intentionally hiring criminals and fascists (they are), then there is little chance this new MAGA Brownshirt militia will be any higher of a quality of personnel!

And let’s not forget, Trump can’t be prosecuted for any crimes, and he can pardon criminals for committing crimes on his behalf; see J6th. Trump is the Unitary Executive, and he has unlimited power. Therefore, I’m not sure how we aren’t living an authoritarian kakistocracy already?

Lastly, when you give a morally bankrupt, narcissistic sociopath suffering from severe cognitive decline a $170 billion slush fund to do with as he pleases, one must ask himself, “what could possibly go wrong?” Exactly!…:)

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Richard K. Payne's avatar
Richard K. Payne
Jul 10, 2025

I'm happy to say that Scott Weiner is my rep!! In a sense it is the anonymity that is most disturbing, since it also implies unaccountability.

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