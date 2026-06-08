Over the past few weeks, as I’ve been trying to make sense of the Trump administration’s proposed $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund — and the related agreement shielding Trump, his family, and related entities from IRS audit activity — I found myself circling back to a body of work I had not fully appreciated before.

The work is by Ivan Krastev, the Bulgarian political scientist who has written extensively about post-communist corruption and the politics of anti-corruption. Krastev’s work is not about Donald Trump. It is rooted in the experience of post-communist societies, where corruption was not merely a matter of private enrichment or bad behavior by public officials. It was a way of organizing power, defining who was protected, and teaching citizens where authority actually lived.

That helped me see something about what is happening in front of us now.

The most important thing about Trump’s corruption is not simply that it exists. It is that so much of it is no longer concealed. It is performed.

That is the part we still struggle to absorb. We keep treating Trump’s corruption as if it belongs to the old scandal model: discover the hidden transaction, expose the conflict, generate public outrage, trigger institutional response. But Trump has broken that model. In his politics, exposure is not always a liability. Sometimes exposure is the point.

The proposed $1.8 billion fund is useful here precisely because it did not fully succeed. The Trump administration dropped the fund after backlash from Republican senators, while Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told lawmakers it would not proceed but refused to put that commitment in writing. Blanche indicated the separate agreement shielding Trump and his family from future tax audits remained in place.

So, no, the $1.8 billion fund should not be described as a successful grift. It is better understood as a failed probe — an attempt so brazen that it finally triggered enough institutional resistance to slow or stop it.

But that is exactly what makes it revealing.

The punishment for attempting it was not impeachment. It was not prosecution. It was not the collapse of Trump’s political standing. It was not even, so far, a definitive public renunciation of the underlying theory. The fund appears to have been blocked or withdrawn, but Trump simply moves on. The attempt itself becomes part of the lesson: try the outrageous thing in public, see where the resistance forms, retreat if necessary, preserve what can be preserved, and then test the next boundary.

This is not the corruption of a man sneaking envelopes across a table.

It is the corruption of a man attempting to convert the machinery of government into a public vindication engine for himself and his movement — and for the most part getting away with it with full impunity, and only on rare occasions discovering, in real time, that there are still parts of the system that might, on rare occasion, say no.

Krastev’s Warning: Corruption Is About Power, Not Just Theft

Krastev’s key insight is that corruption is not merely a legal category. It is a political one. In his essay “The Strange (Re)Discovery of Corruption,” he argues that corruption debates are really fights over the boundary between public and private power. Anti-corruption politics, in his formulation, is about “re-defining and re-negotiating the borders between public and private,” which means it is also about redefining politics and the public interest itself.

That is why corruption in post-communist systems often became so disorienting. It was not simply that officials stole. It was that the line between state power, private enrichment, personal loyalty, and political protection became unstable. Citizens could see the wealth. They could see the favoritism. They could see the impunity. But the visibility did not necessarily produce accountability.

Sometimes visibility produced the opposite.

It taught people that accountability had failed.

That is the Krastev framework that matters for Trump. The question is not simply, “Is this corrupt?” The question is: What does the public performance of corruption accomplish?

What does it teach when a president openly mixes public power with private gain and the system does not stop him? What does it teach when the system stops only one particularly garish scheme, but imposes no real cost on the man who tried it? What does it signal when media companies settle, senators look away, regulators retreat, donors buy access, lawyers rationalize the indefensible, and federal agencies are pressed into service of one man’s grievance narrative?

The answer is not only enrichment.

The answer is impunity.

And impunity, once displayed publicly enough, becomes a form of power.

The Exception That Proves the Rule

The $1.8 billion fund matters because it reveals both sides of the current American condition. On one side, there are still limits. Courts can intervene. Senators can panic. Public backlash can matter. Even in Trump’s Washington, not every scheme automatically succeeds.

That is important. We should not write as if the United States has already become a fully consolidated kleptocracy. It has not. The fact that the fund ran into resistance matters.

But the other side matters too.

The resistance appears to have stopped the fund. It has not yet produced accountability for the attempt. And it has not necessarily unwound the separate audit-immunity arrangement, which may be the more personally valuable part of the settlement for Trump and his family. AP reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent refused to say whether Trump and his family remain exempt from IRS audits, citing ongoing litigation.

That is the pattern: the public grift gets tested; the most politically explosive piece may be paused or withdrawn; the quieter personal benefit may survive; and Trump pays no visible price for having tried.

In that sense, the failed fund does not undermine the impunity argument. It strengthens it.

A normal political system would treat the attempt itself as scandalous. It would ask how such an arrangement was conceived, who approved it, who negotiated it, what legal theory justified it, why a settlement of Trump’s own IRS lawsuit became the vehicle for a compensation fund for his political allies, and whether officials involved in the deal abused public power for private or political benefit.

But in Trump’s system, the question quickly becomes narrower: Did he get away with this specific piece, or did he have to back off?

That narrowing is already a victory for him.

The country is trained to measure accountability not by whether corrupt schemes are attempted, but by whether the most outrageous version survives intact. If the fund is blocked, commentators breathe a sigh of relief. If the audit immunity remains murky, it becomes a technical matter. If Blanche refuses to put the cancellation in writing, it becomes another process story. And if Trump moves on to the next boundary test, the cycle begins again.

This is how public corruption becomes normalized even when a particular corrupt act fails.

The Corruption Is Public Because the Lesson Is Public

Trump’s older corruption scandals are familiar enough that many people have almost stopped seeing them or thinking about them. That is part of the danger. During the first term, the country watched a president retain ownership of hotels and resorts while lobbyists, corporate interests, Republican officials, foreign governments, and influence seekers patronized those properties. We watched government business, political events, and presidential travel repeatedly generate attention — and in some cases revenue — for the Trump brand. We watched the presidency and the family business blur into one another so often that the blur itself became normalized. What should have remained shocking slowly became background noise. The outrage burned hot, then faded into the general weather of the Trump era.

But the second Trump administration has taken the logic further. The corruption is not just tolerated. It is integrated into the architecture of power.

The Trump crypto operation may be the clearest example. Trump and his family did not maintain some distant passive investment while regulators quietly did their work. They moved into one of the most lightly regulated, influence-sensitive, foreign-money-friendly sectors in the world. The $TRUMP memecoin dinner then turned that conflict into spectacle: top holders of the president’s personal memecoin were offered access to Trump at a private dinner. Members of Congress demanded a Justice Department investigation, warning that the arrangement invited foreign influence, raised potential emoluments concerns, and represented the use of presidential office for personal enrichment.

It is hard to imagine a more perfect symbol of the new corruption politics. The product was speculative. The access was explicit. The beneficiary was obvious. The president’s name was literally the asset.

A traditional politician would have tried to hide the transaction behind intermediaries, foundations, consultants, or speaking fees. Trump turned it into an event.

That is the point. The public nature of the arrangement was not an accident. It was the pitch.

Why This Is Not Just “More Trump”

The temptation is to say that none of this is new. Trump has always been corrupt. Trump has always mixed business and politics. Trump has always treated public office as an extension of his brand.

That is true as far as it goes. But it misses the escalation.

What is new is not that Trump has conflicts. What is new is the degree to which the conflicts are now openly integrated into governance. The $1.8 billion fund and IRS audit-protection arrangement are not stale Trump Hotel stories. They are current, concrete examples of the government itself being used to resolve Trump’s grievances, protect Trump’s interests, and potentially compensate Trump-aligned actors.

The fact that the fund appears to have been stopped does not make the episode less important. It makes it more diagnostic. It shows that some guardrails still exist. It also shows that Trump is willing to test them publicly, absorb the failure, keep whatever benefit he can, and move on without shame or penalty.

That is why this moment matters.

The system is not merely being asked to tolerate Trump’s private corruption. It is being asked to participate in it. And when the system refuses only at the outer edge, while leaving the broader architecture intact, Trump learns something. His allies learn something. His opponents learn something. Foreign governments learn something. Corporate executives learn something.

They learn where the line is today.

And they learn that tomorrow he may try again, slightly differently.

Learned Helplessness as a Governing Strategy

This is how democratic accountability erodes. Not always through one dramatic seizure of power, but through repeated public demonstrations that the rules are optional for one man and dangerous for everyone else.

The crypto dinner says: people can buy access and I can call it business.

The Qatar jet says: a foreign government can offer an extraordinary gift and I can call it a bargain.

The media settlements say: major institutions can pay rather than fight and I can call it victory.

The slush fund says: public power can be redirected toward my grievance narrative, and if that version fails, I can simply retreat without consequence.

The IRS protection says: even the tax system can be negotiated around my personal interests.

The pardons say: loyalty can survive conviction and I can call it mercy.

None of this is hidden because hiding is no longer the point.

The point is to make everyone watch the system struggle to stop it — sometimes succeeding at the margins, sometimes failing altogether, and almost never imposing a meaningful cost on Trump himself.

That is the deeper danger. Not simply that Trump profits, although he does. Not simply that his family benefits, although it does. Not simply that allies are rewarded and enemies are threatened, although they are. The deeper danger is that the spectacle trains the country to lower its expectations. It teaches citizens that accountability is not the same as blocking one scheme. It teaches institutions that resistance may stop a particular outrage, but not necessarily the next one. It teaches everyone that Trump can attempt the unacceptable in public and pay little or no price for the attempt.

A population does not have to approve of corruption for corruption to succeed politically. It only has to conclude that nothing meaningful can be done about it. A senator does not have to admire the conduct. He only has to decide that speaking out is pointless or dangerous. A corporation does not have to believe the lawsuit has merit. It only has to decide that settlement is cheaper than resistance. A prosecutor does not have to believe the pressure is proper. She only has to decide that the career cost of defiance is too high.

That is learned helplessness as a governing strategy.

Trump’s corruption is not hidden because hiding belongs to an older moral universe, one in which exposure still carried consequences. Trump is operating in a different universe. In his politics, the exposed conflict is not a liability. It is a loyalty test, a threat, an advertisement, and a declaration.

I can do this in public.

And even when you stop this one, I can try the next one.