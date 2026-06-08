DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Rushford's avatar
Greg Rushford
26m

This is an important analysis --- and very disturbing because it hits the proverbial nail on the head. Trump's shooting people in the middle of Fifth Avenue, metaphorically --- his ballroom, the slush fund, the Kennedy Center, his proposed giagantic arch to honor himself, the continuing attacks on our institutions, and too much more to even list in one line...

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mare's avatar
Mare
16m

Such a clearly written analysis of Trump's corruption and how we have become accustomed to seeing it in plain sight. Yes, we are learning to be helpless.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture