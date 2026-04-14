Schadenfreude is usually unbecoming, and I generally regard it as a temptation to resist rather than embrace. But every now and then the target is so deserving, and the sequence of events so extravagantly absurd, that resistance begins to feel almost dishonest. So let’s be honest. Donald Trump has just had a very bad 48 hours in which he has managed, over and over again, to suffer self-inflicted embarrassment, failure, humiliation, and mockery on an almost operatic scale.

Please allow me to elaborate.

Here goes.

Iran: No Deal, No Glory

Start with Iran.

The talks failed. There was no breakthrough, no made-for-TV capitulation, no moment in which Tehran bent the knee to Trump’s will and let him strut away claiming mastery. Instead, Iran kept negotiating, the United States kept searching for terms, and Trump was left without the one thing he prizes most: the appearance of control.

So now the story shifts from “dealmaker” to blockade, shipping risk, oil pressure, nervous allies, and the possibility of a policy that is less decisive than draining. Not a triumph. A drag.

Orbán: The Strongman Model Cracks

Then came Hungary.

Trump and JD Vance have spent years treating Viktor Orbán as a kind of nationalist showroom model — proof that right-wing illiberalism can be consolidated and made to look permanent. He was not just an ally. He was a symbol.

And then he got blasted.

That matters because the humiliation does not stop in Budapest. Trumpworld invested real symbolic capital in Orbán as proof that their model was durable and ascendant. Instead, he became a reminder that even carefully built strongman systems can crack, and crack hard.

Trump Picks a Fight with the Pope: How’d That Work Out?

Then Trump decided to pick a fight with Pope Leo, which was politically stupid on its face.

There are many people Trump has succeeded in bullying over the years. The Pope was never likely to be one of them. Leo did not cower. He did not retreat. And in Italy, where this sort of thing actually matters, Meloni and others had to navigate away from Trump’s outburst rather than embrace it.

Trump’s recurring delusion is that every institution is as bendable as the Republican Party. Every now and then reality reminds him otherwise.

The Jesus Meme Was Bad. The Explanation Was Worse.

And then there was this AI image that Trump shared on Truth Social.

The backlash was so bad that he actually took it down, and then tried to explain it by saying he thought it showed him as a doctor healing people. Maybe something Red Cross-adjacent. Because, in his telling, healing people is what he does.

Does it really matter? Maybe, maybe not.

None of this may matter much for very long. It does not mean justice has arrived. It does not mean the world has suddenly become sane.

It simply means that for one brief, gleaming stretch of time, Donald Trump was made to look ridiculous across multiple theaters at once.

That is a lot to pack into 48 hours.

And while schadenfreude may indeed be unbecoming, there are rare moments when declining to enjoy it would feel less like virtue than ingratitude. I am grateful. Sellers out.