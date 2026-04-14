DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Frayne Dyke-Walker's avatar
Frayne Dyke-Walker
2h

Our shared Schadenfreude versus Trump’s Shades of Fraud pales into insignificance!

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Bradley K Monson's avatar
Bradley K Monson
2h

I will take "every dog has his day" Trump hat trick everytime!!!

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