DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Greg Rushford's avatar
Greg Rushford
5h

Another fine analysis. One would add this: ICE brutality fits nicely into Trump's broader moves on intimidation aimed at softening up Americans to get used to strongman rule: Military forces on the streets of American cities like LA, Chicago and Minneapolis. National Guard to remain in Washington, D.C. indefinitely. B-2 bombers and fighter jets buzzing the Capitol on July 4 --- lots of power on display, not so much "Blue Angels" shows. Cage fights on the White House lawn. Military-style fireworks, etc. Early in his first term, Trump told a group of police officers not to be afraid of being a bit "rough" on bad guys who needed roughing up --- so what ICE is doing now logically fits into this pattern. We're being softened up before the November mid-terms.

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Joseph Pica's avatar
Joseph Pica
5h

When I was in Federal training they (ICE) were not trained in traffic stops.

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