There is a strange little drama unfolding inside Trump’s immigration crackdown.

ICE has not stopped.

The detention system is still enormous. Arrests remain elevated. Monthly bookings into ICE detention are still running above Biden-era levels. The administration is still expanding capacity, hiring officers, and pressing for more money.

But the show has changed. The spectacle is gone, at least for the moment. No more nightly newscasts starting with ICE. And that, it seems, is what has rattled part of the MAGA immigration world. The loudest hardliners were not merely promised enforcement. They were promised “mass deportations” as a public spectacle: raids, sweeps, fear, dominance, nightly proof that the machinery was moving. Under Kristi Noem at DHS, they got just that.

Now Noem is gone and new Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin appears to be trying something different. Mullin says he wants immigration enforcement conducted in a “more quiet way,” and has made clear that one of his goals is to keep DHS from being the lead story on the news every night. So far, he’s succeeding at that.

He did not say he wanted DHS to stop. He said he wanted DHS to stop being the story.

That is not a moral retreat. It is a media strategy.

The Numbers Say: Slower, Not Soft

It may seem the Trump administration is going soft on immigration, but the numbers don’t support that. But it’s important to understand that in terms of the actual number of arrests—Trump’s 2.0 record is more remarkable for the sound and fury of it all, than for the raw numbers—which are higher than Biden or Obama, but not astronomically so.

Some perspective:

TRAC’s detention data show that the ICE detention population fell from roughly 68,289 people in ICE custody in early February 2026 to 60,311 people on April 4 — a drop of about 12 percent in roughly two months.

That number is a snapshot. It tells us how many people were physically in ICE detention on a given date.

Bookings tell a related but different story. Bookings are the number of people newly booked into ICE detention during a month. TRAC reported that monthly bookings fell from 39,694 in January 2026 to 32,531 in March.

That is a decline.

But it is not a collapse.

To understand it, compare it with the Biden-era baseline. In several 2024 Biden-era months, ICE detention bookings generally ran in the low-to-mid 20,000s. May 2024, for example, reached 28,083 bookings. So Trump’s 39,694 in January was substantially higher. March’s 32,531 was still higher than many Biden-era months, though not by some wild order of magnitude. The same is true of the detained population, which peaked around 40,000 in Biden’s final months and ran in the 30,000’s for most of his term. Trump is very substantially higher with a population in the 60,000++range, but the difference is not exponential.

The factual story is this:

The total ICE detention population came down from its early-2026 peak, but it remains very large.

Monthly bookings also came down from January to March, but March was still above many Biden-era months.

The Trump numbers are meaningfully higher than the Biden baseline , but not astronomically higher.

The character of enforcement has changed, with Trump-era detention more heavily driven by ICE interior arrests rather than CBP border transfers.

That last point matters.

A month with 28,000 detention bookings driven largely by border transfers is one kind of immigration system. A month with 32,000 bookings driven mostly by ICE arrests inside the country is another. The second reaches deeper into American communities: workplaces, neighborhoods, homes, courthouses, parking lots, school drop-offs, and the spaces where immigrant families try to live quietly.

So when the MAGA base complains that there is “not mass deportation taking place,” it is not because the system has returned to normal. It is because the system is not delivering the scale, speed, and public drama they were promised.

Mullin’s Problem: The Spectacle Became Politically Dangerous

The the core fracture on the right is this: Mullin is facing pressure from pro-deportation groups who see his quieter posture as a possible betrayal. The Mass Deportation Coalition, led by the Heritage Foundation, argues that the administration’s first-year deportation total fell far short of what Trump officials have claimed and has demanded a much larger program.

That is the right-wing complaint: not enough removals, not enough speed, not enough visible force.

But Mullin is dealing with the other side of the equation: the politics of actually doing this in the real world.

His “more quiet” message came after fatal shootings involving DHS officers in Minneapolis, public backlash over aggressive tactics, and broader concern that immigration enforcement had become the nightly face of the administration.

That does not look like a change of heart. It looks like a damage-control operation.

Mullin is not saying: We should rethink mass deportation.

He is saying, in effect: We need to run this in a way that does not set off a political fire every night.

That is a very different thing.

MAGA Wanted the Lead Story

This is the fracture.

Mullin wants DHS not to be the lead story every night.

The MAGA enforcement base wants ICE to be the lead story every night.

That is why “quiet” feels like betrayal. For the hardliners, the spectacle is part of the policy. They want the raids seen. They want the arrests filmed. They want the fear distributed across the country as political theater.

The Post quotes Gregory Bovino, the former Border Patrol commander who helped lead major enforcement operations before being ousted after Minneapolis, saying, “There is not mass deportation taking place, unfortunately.” He claimed planned nationwide sweeps had been thwarted for political reasons.

Then he went further, saying the administration should be aiming for 100 million deportations — a number wildly beyond the estimated undocumented population in the United States.

That number is not an enforcement target. It is a fever dream.

It reveals something important. In parts of the movement, “mass deportation” has become less a policy than a mood. It is not tied to the actual number of undocumented immigrants. It is tied to the desire for a cleansing event large enough to feel historic.

The MAGA Base Is Not Wrong About One Thing

There is one point on which the hardliners may be reading the situation correctly.

The administration did pull back from the most visible, politically combustible version of the crackdown.

The American Immigration Council found that “at-large” arrests — arrests of people picked up in communities rather than transferred from prisons, jails, or border custody — fell from a peak of more than 800 per day in December to fewer than 500 per day in March, according to the Post’s summary of the analysis.

That is a meaningful shift. Not an end to enforcement, but a reduction in the most visible kind of enforcement.

This is what MAGA sees and hates: fewer big sweeps, fewer television-ready operations, fewer viral clips of federal agents flooding into cities.

But the more important question is what replaces it.

The Warrant Question Is Real

There is, however, one potential substantive change that should not be brushed aside.

Mullin told lawmakers at his confirmation hearing that he supports requiring immigration officers to obtain judicial warrants, signed by a federal judge, before entering private residences. That would reverse guidance allowing officers to rely on administrative warrants approved by ICE officials.

That is not just optics.

There is a constitutional difference between a warrant signed by a judge and a paper generated inside an enforcement agency. If DHS actually requires judicial warrants for home entries, enforces that rule, trains agents accordingly, and disciplines violations, that would be a meaningful constraint.

But the words “if” and “actually” are doing a lot of work.

A quieter public profile is not reform. A warrant policy could be reform. The test is whether it becomes binding practice or merely a confirmation-hearing soundbite.

Trump Tries to Rebrand the Machine

Then there is the absurd branding layer.

The Post reports that Trump endorsed a conservative influencer’s suggestion of changing ICE’s name to “NICE” — National Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

That almost sounds like satire, but it fits the moment perfectly.

When the policy becomes ugly, change the packaging.

But the MAGA base does not want NICE. It wants ICE.

The coldness of the acronym is part of the appeal. ICE sounds like force. ICE sounds like a threat. ICE sounds like the state arriving at the door.

“NICE” sounds like a consultant trying to launder a detention system through a branding deck.

What the Numbers Really Show

So here is the honest accounting.

The Trump immigration crackdown appears to have three phases.

First came the surge. Arrests and bookings rose sharply, especially through ICE interior enforcement. The administration leaned into spectacle, and the base loved it.

Then came the backlash. High-profile operations, aggressive tactics, fatal shootings, litigation, public outrage, and political risk.

Now comes the recalibration. Detention and bookings are down from their peaks, at-large arrests have softened, and Mullin is talking about doing the same basic work in a “more quiet way.”

But the system remains larger and more aggressive than the Biden-era baseline.

The Political Problem Trump Cannot Escape

Trump sold mass deportation as a simple act of will.

He would come back. He would unleash ICE. He would remove millions. He would make the country pure again.

But mass deportation is not simple when it touches actual people. It means homes. Children. Employers. Churches. Schools. Mistaken arrests. Lawsuits. Videos. Citizens caught in the dragnet. Officers using force. Communities reacting. Local governments resisting. Judges intervening.

That is where the fantasy collides with the country.

The hardliners want Trump to push through all of that. Mullin appears to be trying to manage it. The difference between those two instincts is now becoming visible.

MAGA wants a purge.

Mullin wants a program.

And programs have to survive contact with law, politics, budgets, courts, cameras, and public opinion.

Sources

https://www.washingtonpost.com/immigration/2026/04/26/dhs-markwayne-mullin-deportations-immigration-trump/

https://apnews.com/article/ade19b1a0698f7aabfd95f89c584c971

https://tracreports.org/

https://tracreports.org/immigration/quickfacts/

https://www.americanimmigrationcouncil.org/blog/ice-arrest-statistics-americans-noncriminals/