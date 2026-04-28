DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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joAn's avatar
joAn
2h

Good observations about the quieting shift from high drama. Mullin is likely doing a better job of 'reading' the electorate overall as he quiets the Noam high-drama that exhausted all non MAGA's. If he were to do a slightly more engaging job, he'd listen to the 'simple' requests of no-masks, actually following the Judicial Warrants that you point out, and show statistics that line up with hardened criminal removals rather than 'neighbors' we all have actually experienced... but that is likely nostalgia.... until we can change the House and hopefully Senate.

The 'not-seeing' ICE as constant headlines may be the most successful plan since Jan 20, 2025. And, just because it's not top of mind, doesn't mean it isn't working as Project 2025 designed. Thanks for re-upping this story, Michael!

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Robert Antall's avatar
Robert Antall
2hEdited

DHS is attempting to build dozens of very large concentration camps. This is looking more and more like Hitler’s ethnic cleansing without the gas chambers…yet. This is having a negative impact on our economy and is sure to get worse, while inflicting cruelty upon innocent residents of our country. This must stop. ICE must be defunded!

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