DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Joe C's avatar
Joe C
1h

"The measure of success is not whether Trump can now stop the war. It is whether the war produced gains the United States did not have before the war began." Exactly. My guess is this war that Trump and Netanyahu started will result in a worse situation than before. We spent a lot of money. We lost dedicated service members. Iran now has learned it has power to shut down the strait. They will get $25 billion. We haven't done anything on the nuclear front for at least 60 days and probably much longer. Trump can spin it like a top and it won't change the bottom line.

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Leah D's avatar
Leah D
2h

I appreciate you keeping up with and evaluating this, especially with your background and expertise. I feel like it is one of the only ways to get straight information as none of the involved parties have the incentive or history of telling the truth.

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