DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
3h

Further good news: The Washington Post reported that Peter Magyar's party is on track to win more than 2/3 of the seats in parliament, which will enable them to reverse any law passed by Orban's governments. It isn't just a win, it's a sweep!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
3h

New meme: Everything Hillbilly touches, dies.

Reply
Share
8 replies
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture